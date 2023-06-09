Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A Trump Lagniappe

by

This post is in: Dolt 45

Nothing like discovering you’ve been indicted on 31 37* counts of various national security law violations (including, apparently, sharing military secrets with any car dealer from Grosse Pointe willing to cough up the Bedminster entry fee**) and then losing two of your top lawyers–the ones who just took the “Yup. He’s going to be indicted” meeting with the DoJ):

A Trump Lagniappe

“A firm to be named later” is simply perfection. It’s kind of like trading an MLB starter for a bag of snacks and a minor league utility infielder with a noodle arm.

A Trump Lagniappe 1

I’ll repeat here advice I gave yesterday on social media, free, gratis, and for nothing:  any Florida-licensed attorney considering taking on this client needs to get paid up front for the estimate (with a generous contingency) of what it’ll take to work from indictment to verdict.

Even if the money’s coming from Trump’s PAC, would you want to bet on his honoring any invoice presented after a conviction?

Anyway–there’s a long road ahead and there are no sure things except for Box Hoax in the fourth at an upstate track where the local wise guys have taken an interest. So we have to take our schadenfreude when it’s offered, right?

This thread is as open as the 24-hour Denny’s in Sparks, Nevada.

*Thanks Scout211

**Might be hyperbole. Might not. Impossible to tell with this guy.

Image: Thomas Eakins, Baseball players practicing1875.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    94Comments

    3. 3.

      raven

      When my brother graduated from McGeorge Law School we had a post graduation party at the Denny’s next to the hotel. They brought my old man the bill and I thought his eyes were going to pop out of his head. Someone had badly miscalculated and he made out like a bandit!!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jay C

      BTW, I only just noticed (after someone posted a highlighted copy on the ‘Net) that that by-now-well-circulated photo of those document boxes piled up in that Mar-a-Lago bathroom also shows some items (a stack of more boxes, apparently), piled in the bathtub, and shrouded by the shower curtain pulled across.

      Obviously, when advised that Classified documents ought to, properly, be stored in a “SCIF”, Trump or his people seem to have interpreted that requirement as “Shower Curtain In Front”….

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Geminid

      @El Cruzado: They say Todd Blanche is a good attorney. It’s probably 50-50 odds that Blanche will make it to the trial, though. Even if Trump pays, he’ll be an awful client.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      Trump must be down to ambulance chasers at this point. Who else would take his case(s)?

      Never mind, I know plenty of lawyers who don’t regret those deals with their souls being held as collateral. Looking at you, Federalist Society.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Scout211

      Nothing like discovering you’ve been indicted on 31 counts of various national security law violations

      I thought it was 37 counts.

      A 37-count criminal indictment against Donald Trump was unsealed Friday, revealing allegations that the former president willfully retained hundreds of classified government records and conspired to prevent their return to U.S. officials.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      gene108

      I’m surprised Congressional Republicans defending Trump haven’t invoked the Divine Right of Republican Presidents to never be held accountable for anything.

      It’s in the Constitution Jesus wrote and gave to the Founders.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      JCJ

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:  Where the Milwaukee Brewers play (American Family Field – what a horrible name) there is a restaurant overlooking the diamond from left field.  At one time it was called “Restaurant To Be Named Later”.  It is now called Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      japa21

      @JCJ: Not a great name, but the insurance company paid good money to get their name there.  Most stadiums now have stupid sounding names, just like bowl games.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Tom Levenson

      @NotMax: I get the play…

      But as someone who has had the experience of drinking tequila in Sparks on one of the top three most stressful nights of my life…ain’t plugging that burg. Not now, not ever.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      JCJ

      @japa21:  Oh I know.  It is still Miller Park in my mind.  I think it is funny that they renamed the road from Miller Park Way to Brewers Way.  At least some of Leinenkugel’s offerings are acceptable.  Not Chimay or Pilsner Urquell, but acceptable.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      MattF

      I don’t see TFG hiring lawyers who will both be honest with him and will last through any trial. Bear in mind that “You’re fired” was the thematic phrase in his reality show. It’s a question of behavioral repertoire.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Alison Rose

      This thread is as open as the 24-hour Denny’s in Sparks, Nevada.

      I don’t know if this is a reference I’m not getting, but my dad’s father was born in Sparks, so…hey. Nice.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Miss Bianca

      Ahem…she said, wincing slightly at her own pedantry, but still…as a former Grosse Pointer, may I point out, grossly or no, that “Grosse Pointe” has an “e” on the end? ‘Tis French, after all…

      Reply
    29. 29.

      C Stars

      @Jay C: his people seem to have interpreted that requirement as “Shower Curtain IFront”

      There’s something so tawdry about hiding documents in a bathtub. No joke, a former employer of mine used to do that and several years after I left he was found guilty of embezzlement.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Scout211

      Update on lawyers.  link

      I don’t know how accurate this is, but CNN is now saying that Trump fired removed Trusty and Rowley this morning, despite their resignation letters.  This makes more sense.

      In a sudden move, Trump announced Friday morning that he was removing two of his top attorneys, Jim Trusty and John Rowley, from the case and said Todd Blanche, a defense lawyer he hired in April after being indicted in Manhattan, would take the lead. Soon after, Trusty and Rowley issued a joint statement in which they said they were resigning from the legal team entirely.

      Trump is considering adding Miami-based attorney Benedict Kuehne to his legal team, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. He has not been formally added to the team yet but could join soon given Trump’s expected court appearance on Tuesday. CNN has reached out to Kuehne for comment.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      sdhays

      At this point, what difference would a good legal team make compared to a bad one? Trump tried to manipulate his previous legal team to lie to the FBI, and the FBI has proof of this. That’s not someone who takes legal advice he doesn’t want to hear, and even if he’s now sufficiently scared to take legal advice he doesn’t want to hear, unless the FBI really fucked up somewhere, does it matter how good his lawyers are at this point?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Scout211

      @Tom Levenson: ain’t plugging that burg. Not now, not ever.

      Age 24, moving to California with all my worldly belongings stuffed into my little subcompact (well, as many worldly belongings as a poor grad student could possess) my car was broken into outside of a motel in Sparks.  I have bad memories from there myself.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Ken

      @C Stars: Now, now. As I understand it, the bathroom was just temporary storage, to hide them from the people who were trying to retrieve the stolen documents. Once they left, the boxes were moved back to the secure storage in the grand ballroom.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      mvr

      Imagine having to sit next to that guy for a week or perhaps even two of his trial and having to pretend you like him. You have to do that for the jury. So it helps if you can like him.

      I worked as a legal investigator/trial assistant for a good criminal lawyer. I usually went to court with my boss because we were pretty high end and it was advantageous to have an extra perspective on what was going on. We generally liked our clients, even the ones charge w murder and such. They might have been assholes to everyone else but they were nice to us; we were often their only hope of avoiding big trouble. And most people, even most people accused of crimes, have a good side. So you can like them for that good side. And you feel genuinely upset when you lose a case for your client, as you sometimes will.

      But with Trump all of the liking behavior would have to be pretense, and a difficult pretense. Not worth any amount of money to do that job.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      PsiFighter37

      I think I am riding a schadenfraude high that is higher than is possibly recordable.

      PF37 +3 and counting

      Reply
    48. 48.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Anyone else watching Daisy Jones & The Six on Amazon?  It’s a 1970’s drama about a band that hits the big time that shares many similarities with The Eagles and Fleetwood Mac.  I wouldn’t say it’s must-see or “prestige” tv, but it’s fun and has great costumes, styling and retro Los Angeles locations.  The music is good, but nothing to write home about.  But if you love 70’s nostalgia, it might be up your alley.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      smith

      @Ken: Or whisked away to Bedminster or some unknown undisclosed location. Am I reading it correctly that there are still at least 30 boxes of documents unaccounted for?

      Reply
    52. 52.

      mvr

      @sdhays: There are going to be legal issues on which you’d rather have a good lawyer than a bad one. Challenging warrants, keeping evidence out, chain of custody, providing a foundation for the introduction of evidence in an appropriate way, qualifying witnesses, etc.
      Of course having a good lawyer is more of an advantage when you are up against a bad lawyer and all indications are that Smith is pretty good himself.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Ken

      @smith: I dunno, I still haven’t had time to read the thing. In a way I don’t want to — that way when I see comments like Tom Levenson‘s saying that 31 of the 37 counts are for defense info, I can imagine the other 6 are for, oh, cannibalism, sex trafficking, and witchcraft.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: So they could bring it out now?

      eta: the search warrant was a slam dunk? so why use all their ammo on fish in a barrel? why not hold it back for when you really need it?

      Reply
    59. 59.

      smith

      @Ken: I can imagine the other 6 are for, oh, cannibalism, sex trafficking, and witchcraft.

      All in good time. We’ve still got a couple grand juries to go.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Dan B

      @japa21:  Seattle’s newly renovated hockey stadium is named Climate Change Arena.  It has something to do with not wanting winter disappearing.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      C Stars

      There are so many news articles about this…does anyone know WHY the lawyers left/were booted? Did TFG see them as failures because he got indicted? Or did they resign because they are legally exposed?

      Reply
    62. 62.

      geg6

      @japa21:

      Yes, one of my major bugaboos.  Heinz Field will always be just that to me and pretty much all the people of Pittsburgh.  No one knows WTF Acrisure even is, let alone has any idea what connection it has with Pittsburgh and the Steelers.  Everyone knows the connection of Heinz to Pittsburgh.  If they ever rename PPG Paints Arena, I will similarly always call it PPG Paints Arena.  Everyone knows the ties between PPG and Pittsburgh.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      craigie

      @japa21:

      Since this is an open thread, I’ll just note for the record that I am constantly grateful for the fact that the Hollywood Bowl is still called the Hollywood Bowl and not the AT&T Hollywood Bowl, and that the Greek Theater is still called the Greek Theater and not the Verizon Greek Theater, or some such.

      I hope I haven’t jinxed it.

      That is all.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Immanentize

      Dispatches from the Immp:

      Trump is such a cartoon villain. He constantly foils his own plots by being ludicrously evil and constantly monologuing, I find it so funny. Also, I saw a bit of fox news and all they could say was “but her emails!”

      The kids are alrighty.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      geg6

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      I found it fun.  But then, I graduated high school in 1977.  And my boyfriend was the guitar player in a fairly successful local rock band.  So, ummm…kinda a slice of my life there.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Immanentize

      Also, too. Getting rid of your lawyers when indictments roll out is move number one to slow down the process.

      (Also it is probably a smart idea to move to very serious criminal defense attorneys at this point.)

      Reply
    70. 70.

      japa21

      @geg6: And American Family has ties to Wisconsin as it is headquartered in Madison. BTW, its also an excellent insurance company.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Karen

      Does the fact that the jury will be in Florida and it’s Judge Aileen (sp) Cannon weigh heavily in Trump’s favor?

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Immanentize

      @Karen: I can take this one: No.

      Federal juries are really different than State juries. Most states have (with some fed pressure) gone to “motor voter” lists to pick juror pools. So does the Fed system, but the area that a federal jury pool (where I clerked for the Chief Judge of the Southern District) is much wider — think less city and more surrounding burbs and rural areas. We used to marvel (I was a state public defender in Miami after) how federal juries show up in ties and nice dresses! They are definitely conservative, but not from what I still know, crazy Trumpy. Con? It only takes one to hang a jury.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Immanentize: ​No, never. My boys came out alright. I’m pretty sure their mother had something to do with it, between her stints in prison, even if I am hard pressed to see it. I am happy for you.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Immanentize

      @OzarkHillbilly: Shall we start a self-help program promoting partnering with those once (or in the future) referred to as “Convict?”

      Uhhh, no. Your kids are, I dare say, your kids.  Miss you, bro. And I want paella.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      JPL

      @WaterGirl: From my understanding, she can delay the trial until after the election.  I can’t imagine that the special counsel isn’t ready for this though.

      hah My understanding comes from information that I found on the web, so take that with a grain of salt.

      Maybe Imma will add to it.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Jackie

      I left for TWO HOURS and I still haven’t caught up with you all! At least I’ve made it to this post! Now I need to back up and read it😁

      Reply
    91. 91.

      WaterGirl

      @C Stars: Trump complained earlier this week about happy talk from his lawyers, who (Trump says) told him it was unlikely that he would actually be indicted.

      Just speculating, but since Trump never takes responsibility for anything, he has to blame the lawyers.  Publicly.  Because he needs people to know (believe) that it’s not Trump’s fault.  He is the victim.  AGAIN.

      What kind of people are drawn to people who are always the victim?  Water finds its own level..

      Reply

