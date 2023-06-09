Imagine believing aliens contacted Earth and your first thought is “they better not be woke” pic.twitter.com/r4TjtAfVtJ — Ali (@haramcart) June 6, 2023

Cyril Kornbluth wrote his much-anthologized classic “The Silly Season” all the way back in 1950, and yet it’s still timely!

What I like about this story is that it alleges a massive govt conspiracy going back decades to cover up a program that would literally change everything we know about the world, and also the Pentagon signed off on all the ‘whistleblower’ statements. https://t.co/Ely56l2ute — Nathan Goldwag ???? (@GoldwagNathan) June 5, 2023

A former intelligence official turned whistleblower has given Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General extensive classified information about deeply covert programs that he says possess retrieved intact and partially intact craft of non-human origin. The information, he says, has been illegally withheld from Congress, and he filed a complaint alleging that he suffered illegal retaliation for his confidential disclosures, reported here for the first time… The whistleblower, David Charles Grusch, 36, a decorated former combat officer in Afghanistan, is a veteran of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). He served as the reconnaissance office’s representative to the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force from 2019-2021. From late 2021 to July 2022, he was the NGA’s co-lead for UAP analysis and its representative to the task force… Grusch said the recoveries of partial fragments through and up to intact vehicles have been made for decades through the present day by the government, its allies, and defense contractors. Analysis has determined that the objects retrieved are “of exotic origin (non-human intelligence, whether extraterrestrial or unknown origin) based on the vehicle morphologies and material science testing and the possession of unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures,” he said…

The Fermi Paradox was first posited in the mid-1950s…

In my mind, the Fermi Paradox was replaced by the Trump Theorem sometime in early 2017. It rests on a few assumptions. A. Trump would have asked about aliens 2. The IC cannot conceal aliens from the President And D. Trump is incapable of keeping a secret that benefits him https://t.co/qRC2VXcb17 — Michael Stahlke (@MichaelStahlke) June 6, 2023





Just last week… Remember ‘The USAF drone that was going to kills it operator’?

I deleted this tweet because the “AI powered drone turns on its operator story” was total nonsense—the Colonel who described it as a simulation now says it was just “a thought experiment.” 😑 pic.twitter.com/IMIguxKuuY — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) June 2, 2023

It’s worth noting what happened here. A random guy (no offense, Armand) amplified an obscure site’s writeup of a conference presentation. His tweet went viral and a bunch of mainstream news sources spread the story without bothering to double-check it. https://t.co/iHtAD6ZAU8 — Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) June 2, 2023

Asimov never anticipated the robots listening to his laws then promptly telling him to go fuck himself. — Free Ukraine ???? (@Ukrainolution) June 1, 2023

For the ‘mundanes’, who didn’t grow up immersed in science fiction pop-culture:

Nomad: Star Trek, The Changeling

Asimov’s Three Laws of Robotics

Extremely annoying how the “Skynet kills us all” future of AI is overshadowing the “flood the internet with bullshit” future that is far more likely. https://t.co/FR1FH568lX — Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) June 2, 2023

This is true, but also the self-driving car community would fight a “the computer can’t decide to kill someone” regulation very hard — Cooper Lund (@cooperlund) June 2, 2023

The things that Large Language Models can do best—quickly producing reams of fluent but inaccurate or mendacious text, superficially convincing but easily destroyed by scrutiny—are ironically best fitted for replacing higher-level managers and politicians. — Julia S. (@booktweeting) June 2, 2023