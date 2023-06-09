Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Silly Season Classics Open Thread: We *Want* to Believe !

Late Night Silly Season Classics Open Thread: We *Want* to Believe !

Cyril Kornbluth wrote his much-anthologized classic “The Silly Season” all the way back in 1950, and yet it’s still timely!

A former intelligence official turned whistleblower has given Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General extensive classified information about deeply covert programs that he says possess retrieved intact and partially intact craft of non-human origin.

The information, he says, has been illegally withheld from Congress, and he filed a complaint alleging that he suffered illegal retaliation for his confidential disclosures, reported here for the first time…

The whistleblower, David Charles Grusch, 36, a decorated former combat officer in Afghanistan, is a veteran of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). He served as the reconnaissance office’s representative to the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force from 2019-2021. From late 2021 to July 2022, he was the NGA’s co-lead for UAP analysis and its representative to the task force…

Grusch said the recoveries of partial fragments through and up to intact vehicles have been made for decades through the present day by the government, its allies, and defense contractors. Analysis has determined that the objects retrieved are “of exotic origin (non-human intelligence, whether extraterrestrial or unknown origin) based on the vehicle morphologies and material science testing and the possession of unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures,” he said…

The Fermi Paradox was first posited in the mid-1950s…



Just last week… Remember ‘The USAF drone that was going to kills it operator’?

For the ‘mundanes’, who didn’t grow up immersed in science fiction pop-culture:

Nomad: Star Trek, The Changeling

Asimov’s Three Laws of Robotics

    1. 1.

      Major Major Major Major

      This is true, but also the self-driving car community would fight a “the computer can’t decide to kill someone” regulation very hard

      if I may be That Guy for a moment—a self-driving vehicle will be making this decision no matter how you try to spin it.

      A. Trump would have asked about aliens

      2. The IC cannot conceal aliens from the President

      And

      D. Trump is incapable of keeping a secret that benefits him

      Yeah it’s hard to believe he’d know about it and not blab about it, for sure.

