Привіт, то Патрон пише. Я хочу особисто подякувати вам за ваше добре серце і за те, що підтримали мою ідею. Надсилаю вам більше фото з дітками, які проходять лікування в лікарні “Охматдит”. Вони щасливі отримали бокси з подарунками, які ви для них оплатили. Дякую за те, що ви такі добрі носики. Щирий лизь! 👅 Патрон. Hello, this is Patron writing to you. I want to personally thank you for your kind heart and for supporting my idea. I am sending you more photos of the children who are being treated at the Okhmatdyt hospital. They were happy to receive the boxes of gifts you paid for them. Thank you for being such kind noses. Lick!👅 Patron.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

We see heroism of our soldiers and are grateful for every minute of their life, which is the life of Ukraine – address of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Dear Ukrainians, I wish you health! I just held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. The situation on the front line is the main focus. Reports from commanders of task forces, the Commander-in-Chief, Defense Intelligence, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Strategic Industries, Ministry of Internal Affairs. We focus our attention on all directions where our actions are needed and where the enemy may suffer certain defeats. Our defensive actions, active actions, our gains on the front lines. We discussed in detail the supply and distribution of ammunition, the strengthening of our artillery, and anti-aircraft defense. I spoke today with the Prime Ministers of Japan and the Netherlands. I briefed them on our rescue operation in the southern regions, about our urgent needs. There is a willingness to help Ukraine, and I am grateful to the partners for this. There are decisions regarding humanitarian support packages. With the Prime Minister of Japan, we discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit and a conference in Japan on the reconstruction and transformation of our country after hostilities. We talked with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands about our further defense cooperation, coordinated our positions before the next Ramstein meeting. We are moving step by step in strengthening our air shield. We discussed the coalition of Patriot systems, the training of our pilots. Today, there is a very important decision of the Supreme Court of the Netherlands regarding the Scythian gold collection. The Ukrainian collection. The collection kept in our Crimea, but which cannot yet be returned to Crimea for an obvious reason: it cannot be given to the occupier, the robber. Of course, it will be in Crimea, when the Ukrainian flag will also be in Crimea. Actually, the highest court of the Netherlands confirmed this logic. And this is another proof that the Dutch people, the Dutch society and the state really know how to be leaders in defending the rule of law and the values of civilization. I thank everyone who fought for this decision, our team at the Ministry of Justice that worked for this result. We will protect justice step by step. Today, there is also a new security support package from the United States for over $2 billion. Missiles for Patriots and other air defense systems, strengthening our defenses on the ground, enhancing the strength of all our soldiers. Thank you, Mr. President Biden, thank you to both parties of Congress and to all Americans who want freedom to win as much as Ukrainians do. Of course, during the day I receive reports about the rescue operation in Kherson region and Mykolaiv region, about the state of the Kakhovka reservoir – in fact, its remains. An enormous amount of challenges. But we are working to overcome them at all possible levels. And the main thing is that now there is a public potential to do it. Caring for each other, working in unity, protecting people and life. These are our principles, the principles of struggling Ukraine. They, our principles, are now 100 percent effective. And I am sure: no matter how difficult it may be, we will overcome the consequences of this disaster and all Russian evil. I thank everyone in the world who is already helping and who is asking Ukraine how to help. I’m thankful to everyone who is already participating in the rescue operation, who is helping people as best they can. Help people, animals, all living things. I also thank all those who encourage international organizations, foreign leaders, and other states to see what happened and call things by their names. Russian terrorists must be held accountable for everything they have done. And separately – for our soldiers, for all those who are in particularly tough battles these days. We see your heroism, and we are grateful to you for every minute of your life – a life that is truly the life of Ukraine. Because Ukraine is as free as you, our soldiers, are strong. Ukraine is defended as much as you, our soldiers, are effective. Everyone who is fighting now is a fighting Ukraine. Thank you for this! Glory to all who fight and work for our country! Glory to Ukraine!

The Netherlands step up!

The consequences of the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in the Ukrainian region of Kherson are enormous. @LSchreinemacher and I just spoke to President @ZelenskyyUa, assuring him of the Netherlands’ assistance wherever it is needed. We will be providing water pump installations,… pic.twitter.com/VPYO9tzXIk — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) June 9, 2023

The free world continues investing in the #UArmy and Ukraine’s victory.

We can win this war and restore peace in Europe.

Weapons, ammo, and equipment bring us close to this goal.

Thank you to @SecDef Lloyd J. Austin III and the American people for another package of security… pic.twitter.com/dllO5kFE59 — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) June 9, 2023

Late last night I saw mention that NORSAR, a Norwegian seismic detection agency, had stated they had detected an explosion at the Kakhovka dam on their monitors that aligns with when the dam would have been blown up. I decided to wait and see what today brought. Here’s what they’ve concluded:

Caveat: this detection was 20-30min after the initial reports of something going on at the dam, so it is unclear if this detection is of the actual original event that led to the dam's destructionhttps://t.co/SFzt9iOu8G — Aric Toler (@AricToler) June 8, 2023

Also on the gap between the initial reports and the NORSARS reading: this video showing a ruptured dam was supposedly taken at 2:45am, but take the timestamp with a few grains of salt considering the source. pic.twitter.com/IWyFc2sVxC — Aric Toler (@AricToler) June 9, 2023

Here our latest post (in Norwegian) about the detection of the dam event https://t.co/3SW5kLYWGj — Quentin Brissaud (@QuentinBrissaud) June 8, 2023

Data from regional seismic stations show clear signals on Tuesday 6 June at 2:54 local time (01:54 Norwegian time). Time and location (coordinates: 46.7776, 33.37) coincide with reports in the media about the collapse of the Kakhovka dam. The signals indicate that there was an explosion. The magnitude estimate is between 1 and 2. The figure below shows signals from the Bukovina (BURAR) seismic array, a station that is approximately 620 km from the dam. UPDATE: Based on new analysis, we have also observed weak signals from an earlier seismic event from approximately 02:35 (local time in Ukraine) originating from the direction of the Kakhovka Dam.

Very challenging to discriminate between source types at this stage since the seismic signal is pretty faint. We might be able to say more about it in the future by leveraging infrasound data. — Quentin Brissaud (@QuentinBrissaud) June 8, 2023

What (if any) would be the delay in detection for the station in Romania? I see 2:54am for the time of the signal. Asking due to initial reports of the rupture / explosions being about 20-30min prior. — Aric Toler (@AricToler) June 8, 2023

The fastest seismic waves propagates at very high velocities (~6km/s). It takes these waves less than 2mn to reach Romania — Quentin Brissaud (@QuentinBrissaud) June 8, 2023

So, chronology of the dam breach: 2.20 – first messages on local chat about loud bangs. 2.35 – minor signals caught by NORSAR. 2.46 – dam is already breached, video captures minor explosion (probably washed mine) 2.52 – "big" explosion. 2.54 – explosion is captured by NORSAR. pic.twitter.com/Sp6e6vbK8f — Mark Krutov (@kromark) June 9, 2023

We still don't know what caused the initial breach. What we know is that something is not what have been captured by NORSAR, if we trust 100% those chat messages. — Mark Krutov (@kromark) June 9, 2023

Yes, but assuming is still the best we can do, unfortunately. — Mark Krutov (@kromark) June 9, 2023

Uman, Cherkasy:

Uman, Cherkasy region.

Yesterday, russsian terrorists launched a missile attack on a local grocery store. pic.twitter.com/Iqlkjklszd — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 9, 2023

Huliapole, Zaporizhzhia:

russians shelled a hospital in Huliaipole, #Zaporizhia region.

Two civilians were killed and two were injured.#russiaisaterroriststate pic.twitter.com/B1u9LJzt07 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 9, 2023

Zviahel, Zhytomyr

Yesterday, russians attacked Ukraine with cruise missiles and drones.

Ukrainian air defenders shot down 4 missiles and 10 drones.

There are casualties among civilians in Uman, Cherkasy region, and Zviahel, Zhytomyr region.#russiaisaterroriststate pic.twitter.com/rZBwDVrIzE — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 9, 2023

Oleshky:

Unique house of Ukrainian artist Polina Rayko in Oleshky is merged under water. After artist's death in 2004, her house was purchased by a couple from Canada, thanks to whom the house with drawings was preserved. Now because of Russia it might be lost. pic.twitter.com/RG3ru5MCG0 — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) June 9, 2023

Hola Prystan:

Maksym, a boy from Hola Prystan that was seen in the video from yesterday catching a water bottle dropped by a drone gets to meet the soldier who operated that drone.

💙💛#Kherson #Ukraine #HolaPrystan #RussiaUkraineWar #RussiaIsATerroristState #RussianWarCrimes #Russia… https://t.co/SeyyVTPt1h pic.twitter.com/Eq8zhFcHas — Natalka (@NatalkaKyiv) June 8, 2023

Kherson:

Animal rescue operations continue in Kherson. pic.twitter.com/GCOX1LkRt7 — Saint Javelin (@saintjavelin) June 9, 2023

If you remember this dog saved from the flooding in #Kherson, south #Ukraine, she is now safe in a shelter in Odesa. Please donate to the shelter if you can to help those saving animals from Kherson:https://t.co/XB4StXVbC7 pic.twitter.com/OYzRGuc6xk — Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) June 8, 2023

In #Kherson region, south #Ukraine, another dog is saved by rescuers amid flooding caused by #Russia destroying the #Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper river. So thankful to the rescuers for saving all the people and animals affected by this disaster. pic.twitter.com/b2GUmJGVjE — Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) June 9, 2023

🧵 From a terrifying day covering evacuations from Kherson. Key takeaways: The Russians seem to be directly targetting civilian evacuation points. Shells landed within a few hundred metres of the main meeting spot. No possible military targets anywhere near. pic.twitter.com/K34qi0tgrF — Tom Mutch (@Tomthescribe) June 8, 2023

The Ukrainians have managed to carry out a series of daring evacuations that have bought dozens of people from occupied areas on the Russian occupied side of the river to 🇺🇦 controlled territory. These are extremely dangerous ops carried out under heavy fire. pic.twitter.com/VmTJ7rTbY6 — Tom Mutch (@Tomthescribe) June 8, 2023

Jane Lytvynenko and her colleagues at The Wall Street Journal have produced and WSJ has published/posted a new documentary on Wagner PMC:

South Central Russia:

First, in #Voronezh, #Russia, a combat UAV carrying explosives crashed into a residential building. It appears that the UAV was heading to an aircraft manufacturing factory, but was intercepted by Russian EW and crashed. 3 civilians were injured. 2/4https://t.co/eYQS7H4KQd — Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) June 9, 2023

Finally, in #Kursk, #Russia, a UAV crashed near an oil depot. No casualties or property damage were reported. Another EW intercept? 4/4https://t.co/bhKpUp9hAA — Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) June 9, 2023

Getting a little exercise at HIMARS O’Clock!

Typical Ukrainian by now 😅

We just keep going. Video from Реальная Война | Украина channel. pic.twitter.com/vJLYW4LfdT — Victoria Amelina 🇺🇦 (@vamelina) June 8, 2023

United24 is running a lifeboats for Ukraine fundraiser:

Let us tell you more about the UNITED24 donors who supported the #LifeboatForUkraine fundraiser. 1M UAH was donated by Instytutum cosmetics to help Kherson Oblast. 3M UAH was transferred by the UPG gas station chain. Thank you! Join the fundraiser: https://t.co/4q3mnm7YRE pic.twitter.com/Dfpkngl0a3 — U24 (@U24_gov_ua) June 9, 2023

Your daily Patron!

There’s no caption to machine translate, but the song chosen is Insomnia.

