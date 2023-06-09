Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 471: I Got an Email from Patron!

I woke up this morning to an email from Patron! Here’s what it says:

Привіт, то Патрон пише.

Я хочу особисто подякувати вам за ваше добре серце і за те, що підтримали мою ідею.

Надсилаю вам більше фото з дітками, які проходять лікування в лікарні “Охматдит”. Вони щасливі отримали бокси з подарунками, які ви для них оплатили.

Дякую за те, що ви такі добрі носики.

Щирий лизь! 👅

Патрон.

Hello, this is Patron writing to you.

I want to personally thank you for your kind heart and for supporting my idea.

I am sending you more photos of the children who are being treated at the Okhmatdyt hospital. They were happy to receive the boxes of gifts you paid for them.

Thank you for being such kind noses.

Lick!👅

Patron.

So that was a nice start to the last day of the week!

For those of you who thanked me for the updates last night after I’d racked out: thank you for the kind words and you are all most welcome!

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

We see heroism of our soldiers and are grateful for every minute of their life, which is the life of Ukraine – address of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

9 June 2023 – 20:02

Dear Ukrainians, I wish you health!

I just held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. The situation on the front line is the main focus. Reports from commanders of task forces, the Commander-in-Chief, Defense Intelligence, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Strategic Industries, Ministry of Internal Affairs.

We focus our attention on all directions where our actions are needed and where the enemy may suffer certain defeats. Our defensive actions, active actions, our gains on the front lines.

We discussed in detail the supply and distribution of ammunition, the strengthening of our artillery, and anti-aircraft defense.

I spoke today with the Prime Ministers of Japan and the Netherlands.

I briefed them on our rescue operation in the southern regions, about our urgent needs. There is a willingness to help Ukraine, and I am grateful to the partners for this. There are decisions regarding humanitarian support packages.

With the Prime Minister of Japan, we discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit and a conference in Japan on the reconstruction and transformation of our country after hostilities.

We talked with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands about our further defense cooperation, coordinated our positions before the next Ramstein meeting. We are moving step by step in strengthening our air shield. We discussed the coalition of Patriot systems, the training of our pilots.

Today, there is a very important decision of the Supreme Court of the Netherlands regarding the Scythian gold collection. The Ukrainian collection. The collection kept in our Crimea, but which cannot yet be returned to Crimea for an obvious reason: it cannot be given to the occupier, the robber.

Of course, it will be in Crimea, when the Ukrainian flag will also be in Crimea.

Actually, the highest court of the Netherlands confirmed this logic. And this is another proof that the Dutch people, the Dutch society and the state really know how to be leaders in defending the rule of law and the values of civilization.

I thank everyone who fought for this decision, our team at the Ministry of Justice that worked for this result. We will protect justice step by step.

Today, there is also a new security support package from the United States for over $2 billion. Missiles for Patriots and other air defense systems, strengthening our defenses on the ground, enhancing the strength of all our soldiers. Thank you, Mr. President Biden, thank you to both parties of Congress and to all Americans who want freedom to win as much as Ukrainians do.

Of course, during the day I receive reports about the rescue operation in Kherson region and Mykolaiv region, about the state of the Kakhovka reservoir – in fact, its remains.

An enormous amount of challenges. But we are working to overcome them at all possible levels. And the main thing is that now there is a public potential to do it.

Caring for each other, working in unity, protecting people and life. These are our principles, the principles of struggling Ukraine. They, our principles, are now 100 percent effective. And I am sure: no matter how difficult it may be, we will overcome the consequences of this disaster and all Russian evil.

I thank everyone in the world who is already helping and who is asking Ukraine how to help. I’m thankful to everyone who is already participating in the rescue operation, who is helping people as best they can. Help people, animals, all living things. I also thank all those who encourage international organizations, foreign leaders, and other states to see what happened and call things by their names. Russian terrorists must be held accountable for everything they have done.

And separately – for our soldiers, for all those who are in particularly tough battles these days.

We see your heroism, and we are grateful to you for every minute of your life – a life that is truly the life of Ukraine. Because Ukraine is as free as you, our soldiers, are strong. Ukraine is defended as much as you, our soldiers, are effective.

Everyone who is fighting now is a fighting Ukraine. Thank you for this! Glory to all who fight and work for our country!

Glory to Ukraine!

The Netherlands step up!

Here’s the full text of President Rutte’s tweet:

The consequences of the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in the Ukrainian region of Kherson are enormous. @LSchreinemacher and I just spoke to President @ZelenskyyUa, assuring him of the Netherlands’ assistance wherever it is needed. We will be providing water pump installations, and
@KNBRD rescue boats will be made available for emergency assistance and evacuation. We will continue to stand by Ukraine.

And here’s the full text of Minister Reznikov’s tweet:

The free world continues investing in the #UArmy and Ukraine’s victory. We can win this war and restore peace in Europe. Weapons, ammo, and equipment bring us close to this goal. Thank you to @SecDefLloyd J. Austin III and the American people for another package of security assistance!

Late last night I saw mention that NORSAR, a Norwegian seismic detection agency, had stated they had detected an explosion at the Kakhovka dam on their monitors that aligns with when the dam would have been blown up. I decided to wait and see what today brought. Here’s what they’ve concluded:

Here’s their write up:

Data from regional seismic stations show clear signals on Tuesday 6 June at 2:54 local time (01:54 Norwegian time). Time and location (coordinates: 46.7776, 33.37) coincide with reports in the media about the collapse of the Kakhovka dam. The signals indicate that there was an explosion.

The magnitude estimate is between 1 and 2.

The figure below shows signals from the Bukovina (BURAR) seismic array, a station that is approximately 620 km from the dam.

UPDATE:

Based on new analysis, we have also observed weak signals from an earlier seismic event from approximately 02:35 (local time in Ukraine) originating from the direction of the Kakhovka Dam.

 

Uman, Cherkasy:

Huliapole, Zaporizhzhia:

Zviahel, Zhytomyr

Oleshky:

Hola Prystan:

Kherson:

Jane Lytvynenko and her colleagues at The Wall Street Journal have produced and WSJ has published/posted a new documentary on Wagner PMC:

South Central Russia:

Getting a little exercise at HIMARS O’Clock!

United24 is running a lifeboats for Ukraine fundraiser:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

@patron__dsns

♬ безсоння – 🧿

There’s no caption to machine translate, but the song chosen is Insomnia.

Open thread!

    2. 2.

      Gin & Tonic

      You may notice in the photos and dispatches from the flooded areas the total absence of any UN agency or the Red Cross.

      It is hard to convey the contempt and derision Ukrainians have for those bodies right now.

    5. 5.

      Alison Rose

      God, that dog rescue video!! The sound of animals scared or in pain just eviscerates my heart every time. Same with the looks on the faces of the people being evacuated through such terrifying paths. The amount of nationwide collective trauma that is being inflicted is too immense to even quantify, especially considering there’s no way to know when the cause of it will end.

      Thank you as always, Adam.

    6. 6.

      Dan B

      It was hard watching the young guy who caught the water bottle explaining calmly how they finally went to the neighbor’s attic.  Now they will likely lose their home.

    7. 7.

      Alison Rose

      @Gin & Tonic: I saw that a UN official was defending their “response” (such as it is), because of course. Orgs like that almost never seem to think criticism of them is valid, even when the facts are pretty clear. He seemed to basically call Zelenskyy (who of course was just on the ground there) a liar, not directly but implicitly, insisting that UN workers are totally all over the place right this minute. If that were true, the Ukrainian government would be praising them.

    9. 9.

      mvr

      Thanks for this update and the many previous.  Usually I don’t have much useful to say in response but I do appreciate having them and the work that goes into them.

    11. 11.

      Jay

      Went looking for it, couldn’t find it. Fuck Elon Musk.

      Photo’s of UN vehicles tagged by taggers from UN to Useless. Not just Ukraine.

    12. 12.

      japa21

      So apparently all sides of the political spectrum are now united against the UN, even if for totally different reasons.

    13. 13.

      Dan B

      Adam;  Congratulations on your letter from Patron.  He (handlers) probably have no idea of the wonderful effort you put towards covering events in Ukraine.

    14. 14.

      Anonymous At Work

      Is there something the US Army Corps of Engineers can do to assist in aftermath of dam destruction?  Or is there an international equivalent that can be used to get into the area and do what it can to start cleaning, detoxifying, etc.?  I hate the idea of Ukraine not only bearing the cost of the clean-up but having to delay until combat operations have left hte area AND the area has been swept for mines, etc.

