The charging documents have been unsealed, and you can read them here, but on the SECOND FUCKING PAGE it is somehow worse than you even imagined:
Somehow, every page gets worse.
Doug R
FNYT with the PAYWALL.
Suzanne
He stored documents in the bathroom?! Why?!
dmsilev
Anyway, for those who haven’t yet heard, Jack Smith is going to be issuing a statement at 3 PM Eastern, though won’t be taking questions. So, we’ll learn a bit more in a half an hour or so.
Jerzy Russian
It can always get worse. I guess I can thank Trump for making me realize this. Also, as I have discussed before, I have Trump to thank for making me aware of the word “gormless”.
Baud
Information wants to be free, man.
At 12:00 p.m. on January 20, 2021, TRUMP ceased to be president.
The best sentence in the whole thing.
dmsilev
@Jerzy Russian: Nothing is ever “gormful”, just like nobody is ever gruntled.
zhena gogolia
I have to work, people!
Baud
I know it’s just DOJ style, but spelling Trump in all caps is fitting.
lollipopguild
Trump is the eight year old who does things that are wrong but he knows based on past experiences that he will never really be punished for what he has done. He does not understand that stuff he got away with while he was a private citizen is not the same as doing illegal stuff while being president.
JPL
Yup I’d accommodate his secret service by placing them in a cell nearby. They had to know this shit was going on.
Walt Nauta took cell phone photographs of Secret/Five Eyes classified documents spilling on the floor, and texted them to someone else! (Yes, I’m reading the indictment.)
How much money did these creeps make off of our secrets.
JPL
@lollipopguild: No he’s not. He’s an adult, who didn’t care whether or not what he had would endanger the good ole USA.
Sanjuro58
I am so sick of him polluting the world with his presence. Nothing less than conviction and imprisonment in a facility where he had little access to outside world will satisfy me.
Eolirin
We really need to get serious about counterintelligence and limiting the ability for hostile foreign powers to influence our government. This should never have been allowed to get this bad.
And we still have national security risks in fucking congress and in our military who have access to classified materials.
We need to clean house. If that means calling out the Republican party as compromised by hostile foreign powers, we need to do that.
The only thing mitigating any of this is that our adversaries don’t have the means to fully take advantage.
HumboldtBlue
Scout211
@Doug R: Here’s a direct link to .pdf document cloud
Matt McIrvin
Here’s hoping there will be more federal indictments that don’t go to Aileen Cannon. Preferably not to Florida at all.
Rick Taylor
It’s been endlessly repeated, but it’s still ridiculously ironic that Trump arguably became President instead of Clinton due to attacks on her supposed carelessness with emails and classified information.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
if a picture’s worth a thousand words…
Acyn @Acyn
God, this indictment is just a treasure trove
In one of the most problematic pieces of evidence for Trump, the indictment recounts how, according to his lawyer’s words, Trump made a “plucking motion” that implied, “why don’t you take them with you to your hotel room and if there’s anything really bad in there, like, you know, pluck it out.”
Chief Oshkosh
An additional, very sobering aspect of this is that numerous Republicans had prior knowledge of a lot of this and yet not only do they continue to support Trump, it appears that most, if not all, of the House and Senate Republicans continue to loudly condemn the FBI, DOJ, etc. They really have turned against their country.
@Rick Taylor: Pretty sure she agrees with you.
Omnes Omnibus
“These aren’t very bright guys, and things got out of hand.”
Scout211
Can this be true? Or is this guy just a Trump fluffer? If this is true, I just can’t with allowing a someone to be president under these charges.
Robert Ray, an attorney for Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial, says that if Donald Trump is elected president in 2024, any charges or indictments made against the former president by the Department of Justice would be “gone.”
clap clap clap
JPL
@OzarkHillbilly: If she was smart, she would recluse herself.
James R Ehrler
In my reading that second page description of the classified documents talks about documents that were kept in Trump Boxes(r) in the White House when he was president.
Some Trump Boxes(r) were then moved to MAL but it is not clear from this page which documents and types left the White House.
The later count sections list various classified docs but they are, obviously, redacted so not clear to a non-expert like me how many, if any, deal with war plans, nuclear weapons, etc.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
More pictures, including the ballroom stage
Arden Farhi @ArdenFarhi
Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictment against former President Trump includes photos of documents boxes stored in various places at Mar-a-Lago.
Ksmiami
@Omnes Omnibus: doesn’t matter. The GOP is a hive of traitorous shitbags that needs to be destroyed.
Omnes Omnibus
@Matt McIrvin: If Smith has documents and testimony to back this up, Cannon’s best move is to play it straight.
@Scout211: Yeah, heard this on MSNBC too. Because the DOJ policy is that a sitting president cannot be subject to criminal proceedings, so if it’s mid-case and he gets elected again, he could just declare it over and done with and it would come to a halt
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@Scout211: it’s assuming a lot, and IANAL, but I believe if he’s elected, even if he’s in a cell, he can pardon himself at 12:01 on Inauguration Day. It’s all up to voters
I haven’t heard anyone on MSNBC mention that Robert Ray took over the Great Clenis Hunt from Ken Starr, just for context
narya
@Rick Taylor: And the indictment QUOTES HIM on that!!
Kent
@Matt McIrvin:Here’s hoping there will be more federal indictments that don’t go to Aileen Cannon. Preferably not to Florida at all.
It is a jury trial and every decision and ruling she makes will be subject to review and appeal by appellate courts. She will be under a microscope and knows it.
jonas
@Rick Taylor: I mentioned this in an earlier thread, but at one point in the indictment, there’s a transcript of a conversation Trump has with his lawyer about conspiring to lie to the grand jury about surrendering all the documents and he actually tells the lawyer it’s ok for him to just lie and say they’ve sent everything because that’s what Hillary and her lawyer did wrt to the 30,000 emails they deleted on her server — the lawyer claimed he did it and nobody did anything.
Trump appears to be laboring under the delusion that Clinton *stole* top secret documents, deliberately *hid* them when they were requested by NARA and a grand jury subpoena and then illegally *conspired* with her lawyers to cover it all up. And got away with it.
MomSense
This whole thing makes me feel sick to my stomach. I’m sure sources were compromised and that makes me furious.
Doug R
@Lyrebird: Thanks. Balloon Juice posted a link to the document cloud link:
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/23839627-read-trump-indictment-related-to-mishandling-of-classified-documents
Scout211
Costa has sources that claim that this is all in retaliation against Milley. I can see that is part of the plan but there are so many other possibilities with someone like Trump.
(Thread) learning some new things this morning about WHY this all happened and the motivation, especially for the audio from 2021 discussing classified material. In short, it comes down to one person: *Milley.* Trump loathed his coverage in press, in books, per multiple sources…— Robert Costa (@costareports) June 9, 2023
Soprano2
My mouth dropped open, literally, when I read that excerpt above. How are the cult members going to defend him now? And that picture of boxes in the bathroom…..holy shirt balls!
Old School
Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) mystified many social media users with his response to Donald Trump’s indictment, but one militia expert interpreted his tweet as a call to arms.
Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
@Omnes Omnibus: She won’t. She’s a true believer. They will have to remove her and it will delay things further.
Jiminy fucking crickets
The indictment says that for nearly three months after he left office in January 2021, some of Trump’s boxes were stored in Mar-a-Lago’s “White and Gold Ballroom,” where events and gatherings were held. The boxes “were for a time stacked on the ballroom’s stage,” and the indictment includes a striking grainy photograph showing 10 rows of document cartons, each row two deep and stacked two high close to the edge of the stage.
narya
I just read the whole thing, and IT IS INSANE. As someone above noted, there are PICTURES of the docs being “stored” on a stage in a ballroom.
jimmiraybob
I understand that TFG has jus shaken up his legal team – again – and I fully support the idea of a legal defense but yikes, what lawyer(s) of substance and integrity are left that would willingly jump into the shit show?
What kind of retainer would it take? Are attorney’s allowed to accept golf courses?
RaflW
I know not a single one of the jagoffs who defended Trump yesterday (ie: Hawley, Qevin McC, Youngkin, etc) will take even a second to reflect on the reckless and dangerous leaks of our own military and nuclear safety these docs are.
But it does, once again, point out that it’s a terrible idea to rush to someone’s side after the indictment is announced but the detailed counts not released.
The idea that our top secret vulnerabilities may have been sitting in banker boxes on a stage at mar-a-nogo (or next to a freaking toilet!) is just enraging.
Hawley was A.G. of a freaking state. A Yalie (for the millionth time, reminding me that the Ivys produce possibly more trash than quality. A reckoning outta be coming to these places that graduate such moral sewers). He clercked for the 10th Circuit and also CJ Roberts.
But he’s just fine with attack plans on Iran (allegedly) being at arms reach in Trump’s private residence — or possibly findable on a ballroom stage in a golf club. Gaaaah, I’m livid.
Chief Oshkosh
@Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony: Is it known how this ended up with her? Who made that decision? Based on what? Or is there a mindless “protocol” to be followed, that doesn’t take into account specifics?
Suzanne
Side note: Nauta’s full first name is Waltine, not Walter?
Baud
Not guilty by reason of parental malpractice.
cmorenc
It is a jury trial and every decision and ruling she makes will be subject to review and appeal by appellate courts. She will be under a microscope and knows it.
Not if Trump is acquitted by the jury, even if in significant part it’s because Cannon’s pretrial and in-trial rulings muzzled Smith’s ability to present key evidence. And even if pretrial rulings having such effect were appealed and the trial stayed pending appellate rulings thereon, that would likely delay any trial until after the 2024 election – doing a key part of Trump’s tactical work for him.
@Jerzy Russian: The conversation Trump had with writers in his office when he showed them the classified doc about attack on Iran
jonas
@narya: It’s pretty incredible to go through the list of the 30-odd natsec documents he had lying around and see what the contents were. Just …holy shit. Every person in the IC probably is sitting back in their chairs with a thousand-yard stare in their eyes after reading that.
The mind still reels that information this sensitive was somehow left in his possession in the WH and not placed back into some sealed briefcase handcuffed to a briefer’s wrist to be taken back to a vault in Langley.
Jackie
Anyone planning to fly their American Flag on Indictment Day?
It just occurred to me that where I live – MAGA eastern WA – there might be several flags lowered to half staff.😁
Jerzy Russian
@Dorothy A. Winsor: Thanks.
@Kent: I’ve heard multiple lawyers say that yes, if he became president again, it would basically go away right away. IANAL but they are.
zhena gogolia
@Omnes Omnibus: What do you think about Cannon?
Anyone have a live feed for Smith’s remarks?
WV Blondie
I read the indictment, and I have one burning question: Why the fuck haven’t they searched Bedminster?
zhena gogolia
@Alison Rose: I have an appointment to call a friend for her birthday at 3:00 — will have to get the gist later.
jonas
@Jerzy Russian: It doesn’t give the full context of the interview Trump was having with these writers, but for some reason, Trump was upset about something Milley had said, to the effect that at one point he had floated the idea of invading Iran or something, and the classified document he had in his hand disproved it. But he couldn’t show it to them because, you know, classified.
So, 1. Trump knew perfectly well the stuff he had was still classified and that he couldn’t show it to people and 2. was almost certainly lying anyway about what the paper contained.
Chief Oshkosh
@RaflW: A tiny bit of happiness here is that, given his “high” standards for keeping those documents secure, Trump probably didn’t make any money selling them. Why would the Chinese, Russians, Iranians, Saudis, etc. pay when all they had to do was have their on-site operative just waltz into the ballroom and photograph anything of interesting using their iPhone 14+. No need to be subtle and no need to pay – the US’s secrets were all there for the taking.
trollhattan
Am imagining a window blind manufacturing company owner and an attache from Saudi Arabia sitting on the edge of the stage, going through file boxes during some Trump fundraiser.
Omnes Omnibus
@zhena gogolia: Complete hack, but she could have survival instincts.
Old School
Anyone have a live feed for Smith’s remarks?
Here is C-SPAN.
Anonymous At Work
Need to update the definitions page. “PEAK WINGNUT” needs the corollary that “There is no floor for how bad wingnuts can make things, including taking steps to purposefully make things worse.”
Scout211
@Jerzy Russian: What does “this” refer to? The indictment of Trump or something else?
Apparently, it is referring to the plan of stealing military documents in order to smear Milley with them. He’s already done that at least one time at a Mar A Largo gathering when he talked about Milley planning a war against Iran and that he had documents to prove it.
But I am definitely not convinced that this has to do with retaliation against Milley. Seems far too narrow a reason. There has to be many reasons why he would retain
kompromat military secrets. So many reasons . . .
ETA: edited for clarity
Jackie
@Jerzy Russian: The leaked conversation re classified document about attacking Iran that “supposedly Milley drafted.”
LOL good God
Trump is already attempting to turn his supporters’ ire on Jack Smith, the special counsel. In a Truth Social post, Trump attacked Smith’s record in other cases and called him a “deranged “psycho” that shouldn’t be involved in any case having to do with “Justice.””
@Old School: thanks!
Soprano2
I wish they wouldn’t break this news on a work day – how the hell am I supposed to work?
smith
@Chief Oshkosh: A couple of commenters in the thread before this one posted this twitter thread from Joyce Vance explaining that it’s not a done deal that the case will be finally assigned to Cannon, but if it is, it’s unlikely she will keep it.
I found this thread reassuring. When I first saw that Cannon seemed to have been assigned, I thought that Murphy the trickster god had pulled a fast one on us, giving us jubilation on Thursday night only to gleefully crash it on Friday morning. I was all set to discontinue my sacrifices to him…
different-church-lady
@zhena gogolia: When I think of the number of productive days this asshole has cost me…
James R Ehrler
@James R Ehrler: Replying to myself. I now read through the list of found classified documents and, damn, it does list documents relating to these items. Wow.
Some dude giving two minute warning and says they won’t be taking questions, but I’m sure they’ll all yell at him anyway when he’s done talking.
@JPL: presumes facts not in evidence.
Kent
Apparently, it is referring to the plan to steal military documents was done in order to smear Milley. He’s already done at least one time at a Mar A Largo gathering when he talked about Milley planning a war against Iran and that he had documents to prove it.
But I am definitely not convinced that this has to do with retaliation against Milley. Seems far too narrow a reason. There has to be many reasons why he would retain
kompromatmilitary secrets. So many reasons . . .
My theory based on nothing but intuition?
Trump kept all those documents thinking he could use them as ammunition against the incoming Biden administration to undermine policy changes by the new administration and to continue influencing foreign policy from his post as ex-president.
Trump is profoundly ignorant of how government works and he seems to think he was going to be some sort of government in exile or opposition government there in Mar a Lago.
Ishiyama
@WV Blondie: You need something more than inference or deduction to get a search warrant. You need some evidence to present to the magistrate that supports your claim that the documents are there. (For the grave question, you might be able to use ground-penetrating radar. Not sure if that qualifies as a “search” for which a warrant would be required.)
I imagined Jack Smith’s voice being more growly than this.
I read the indictment, and I have one burning question: Why the fuck haven’t they searched Bedminster?
Exactly my thoughts!
Scout211
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Loved one of the replies:
Bro. How many did he take? This is like an episode of horders.
Short but very sweet. Only one numbnuts tried to ask a question, so I am impressed with the decorum of the rest of them.
“we have one set of laws and they apply to everyone”
and in my head, I added “…bitch”
That’s the first time I’ve heard Jack Smith. He sounded far more sane and balance than Trump does.
MisterDancer
And it’s over. I think Smith spoke for maybe three minutes, tops.
jimmiraybob
Has his passport been seized by anyone yet? Has Trump Force One been seized?
Omnes Omnibus
narya
Gotta love how he noted that the grand jury was in the southern district of Florida.
prostratedragon
@Alison Rose: Too terrifying if he sounded like Richard Burton. As it is, …
Old School
Jack Smith didn’t come across as a deranged Trump-hating psycho.
Spanky
@Omnes Omnibus: Are you sure it’s off topic?
Jim, Foolish Literalist
okay, actress Yvette Nicole Brown has convinced me that the “trump family member” is actually Melanie
yvette nicole brown @YNB
This Trump family member is Melania. “I saw you put boxes TO Potus room…WE will not have room for them. Plane will be full WITH luggage”
Fleeting Expletive
Judge Cannon is sort of the Shiv Roy of Florida judges: funny how she’s the one in on the hot seat when the shit hits it.
Hey, looking for humor in this mess.
Oh FFS. Glenn Thrush noted that Smith was “solemn and unsmiling”. Dude, what the fuck did you expect? That he’d get up there and dance a jig? Really putting that NYT cash to good use…
Fleeting Expletive
Judge Cannon is sort of the Shiv Roy of Florida judges.
Baud
So nothing like me then.
@Alison Rose: [smiling and giddy] “We did it, you guys. We finally got him!”
scav
@Omnes Omnibus: I know! After hearing he was going to get dinged for partygate! Whinging in stereo about being persecuted by fiends of injustice!
Ken
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: I also saw the bathroom picture captioned “I know nothing sums up the [Trump] presidency better than the McDonald’s feast photo but this is getting close”.
Burnspbesq
Is it known how this ended up with her? Who made that decision? Based on what? Or is there a mindless “protocol” to be followed, that doesn’t take into account specifics?
Judge Cannon is the only regular service (not senior) District Judge assigned to the West Palm Beach division, which consists of Palm Beach County, and the crimes are alleged to have taken place in Palm Beach County. The internal operating procedures for the Southern District (which are part of the local rules) provide generally for random assignment, but also include something called the “one division rule,” which says that cases originating in a division will normally stay in that division.
https://www.flsd.uscourts.gov/sites/flsd/files/17-10-17-Internal-Operating-Procedures.pdf
Matt McIrvin
So it sounds like Cannon has not actually been named as the trial judge. I don’t really understand how likely it is that she will be.
If she were the trial judge, my impression is that during the trial, she could just preempt a jury verdict and issue a judgment to acquit, on grounds of blatantly insufficient evidence (and she gets to decide what constitutes that).
