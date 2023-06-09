Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

White supremacy is terrorism.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

In my day, never was longer.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

After roe, women are no longer free.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

I really should read my own blog.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

No one could have predicted…

Trump Crime Cartel / You Gotta Give Trump This- He's An Achiever

    138Comments

    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      Anyway, for those who haven’t yet heard, Jack Smith is going to be issuing a statement at 3 PM Eastern, though won’t be taking questions. So, we’ll learn a bit more in a half an hour or so.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jerzy Russian

      It can always get worse.  I guess I can thank Trump for making me realize this.  Also, as I have discussed before, I have Trump to thank for making me aware of the word “gormless”.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jerzy Russian

      @Suzanne:   Trump has the hugest bathrooms, so I would assume the answer to the “why?” question would be “because of the space”.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      lollipopguild

      Trump is the eight year old who does things that are wrong but he knows based on past experiences that he will never really be punished for what he has done. He does not understand that stuff he got away with while he was a private citizen is not the same as doing illegal stuff while being president.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      JPL

      Yup I’d accommodate his secret service by placing them in a cell nearby.   They had to know this shit was going on.

      Walt Nauta took cell phone photographs of Secret/Five Eyes classified documents spilling on the floor, and texted them to someone else! (Yes, I’m reading the indictment.)

      How much money did these creeps make off of our secrets.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Sanjuro58

      I am so sick of him polluting the world with his presence. Nothing less than conviction and imprisonment in a facility where he had little access to outside world will satisfy me.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Eolirin

      We really need to get serious about counterintelligence and limiting the ability for hostile foreign powers to influence our government. This should never have been allowed to get this bad.

      And we still have national security risks in fucking congress and in our military who have access to classified materials.

      We need to clean house. If that means calling out the Republican party as compromised by hostile foreign powers, we need to do that.

      The only thing mitigating any of this is that our adversaries don’t have the means to fully take advantage.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      jonas

      @JPL: The indictment states Nauta served in the Navy, so he def knew boxes of top secret, classified documents lying around like this was really, really bad.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Matt McIrvin

      Here’s hoping there will be more federal indictments that don’t go to Aileen Cannon. Preferably not to Florida at all.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Rick Taylor

      It’s been endlessly repeated, but it’s still ridiculously ironic that Trump arguably became President instead of Clinton due to attacks on her supposed carelessness with emails and classified information.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Alison Rose

      God, this indictment is just a treasure trove

      In one of the most problematic pieces of evidence for Trump, the indictment recounts how, according to his lawyer’s words, Trump made a “plucking motion” that implied, “why don’t you take them with you to your hotel room and if there’s anything really bad in there, like, you know, pluck it out.”

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Chief Oshkosh

      An additional, very sobering aspect of this is that numerous Republicans had prior knowledge of a lot of this and yet not only do they continue to support Trump, it appears that most, if not all, of the House and Senate Republicans continue to loudly condemn the FBI, DOJ, etc. They really have turned against their country.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      James R Ehrler

      In my reading that second page description of the classified documents talks about documents that were kept in Trump Boxes(r) in the White House when he was president.

      Some Trump Boxes(r) were then moved to MAL but it is not clear from this page which documents and types left the White House.

      The later count sections list various classified docs but they are, obviously, redacted so not clear to a non-expert like me how many, if any, deal with war plans, nuclear weapons, etc.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Old School

      @Scout211: It’s the theory that a president can pardon themselves for federal charges.

      Obviously, the theory has never been practiced.  It would go to the courts.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Scout211: it’s assuming a lot, and IANAL, but I believe if he’s elected, even if he’s in a cell, he can pardon himself at 12:01 on Inauguration Day. It’s all up to voters

      I haven’t heard anyone on MSNBC mention that Robert Ray took over the Great Clenis Hunt from Ken Starr, just for context

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Kent

      @Matt McIrvin:Here’s hoping there will be more federal indictments that don’t go to Aileen Cannon. Preferably not to Florida at all.

      It is a jury trial and every decision and ruling she makes will be subject to review and appeal by appellate courts.  She will be under a microscope and knows it.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      jonas

      @Rick Taylor: I mentioned this in an earlier thread, but at one point in the indictment, there’s a transcript of a conversation Trump has with his lawyer about conspiring to lie to the grand jury about surrendering all the documents and he actually tells the lawyer it’s ok for him to just lie and say they’ve sent everything because that’s what Hillary and her lawyer did wrt to the 30,000 emails they deleted on her server — the lawyer claimed he did it and nobody did anything.

      Trump appears to be laboring under the delusion that Clinton *stole* top secret documents, deliberately *hid* them when they were requested by NARA and a grand jury subpoena and then illegally *conspired* with her lawyers to cover it all up. And got away with it.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      MomSense

      This whole thing makes me feel sick to my stomach.  I’m sure sources were compromised and that makes me furious.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Scout211

      Costa has  sources that claim that this is all in retaliation against Milley.  I can see that is part of the plan but there are so many other possibilities with someone like Trump.

      (Thread) learning some new things this morning about WHY this all happened and the motivation, especially for the audio from 2021 discussing classified material. In short, it comes down to one person: *Milley.* Trump loathed his coverage in press, in books, per multiple sources…— Robert Costa (@costareports) June 9, 2023

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Soprano2

      My mouth dropped open, literally, when I read that excerpt above. How are the cult members going to defend him now? And that picture of boxes in the bathroom…..holy shirt balls!

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Alison Rose

      Jiminy fucking crickets

      The indictment says that for nearly three months after he left office in January 2021, some of Trump’s boxes were stored in Mar-a-Lago’s “White and Gold Ballroom,” where events and gatherings were held. The boxes “were for a time stacked on the ballroom’s stage,” and the indictment includes a striking grainy photograph showing 10 rows of document cartons, each row two deep and stacked two high close to the edge of the stage.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Kent

      @Scout211: It isn’t true.  At least not automatically.

      Trump can keep firing people until he find DOJ lackeys who might dismiss some charges.  But this is a special prosecutor so not under the direct control of DOJ.  And some of the charges against him are state charges.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      narya

      I just read the whole thing, and IT IS INSANE. As someone above noted, there are PICTURES of the docs being “stored” on a stage in a ballroom.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      jimmiraybob

      I understand that TFG has jus shaken up his legal team – again – and I fully support the idea of a legal defense but yikes, what lawyer(s) of substance and integrity are left that would willingly jump into the shit show?

      What kind of retainer would it take? Are attorney’s allowed to accept golf courses?

      Reply
    62. 62.

      sdhays

      @Scout211: If Trump wins in 2024, the rule of law will be dead. Or at least incapacitated. That was always going to be the case. He wants to be dictator, and the Republican Party will back him to the hilt if he has power.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      RaflW

      I know not a single one of the jagoffs who defended Trump yesterday (ie: Hawley, Qevin McC, Youngkin, etc) will take even a second to reflect on the reckless and dangerous leaks of our own military and nuclear safety these docs are.

      But it does, once again, point out that it’s a terrible idea to rush to someone’s side after the indictment is announced but the detailed counts not released.

      The idea that our top secret vulnerabilities may have been sitting in banker boxes on a stage at mar-a-nogo (or next to a freaking toilet!) is just enraging.

      Hawley was A.G. of a freaking state. A Yalie (for the millionth time, reminding me that the Ivys produce possibly more trash than quality. A reckoning outta be coming to these places that graduate such moral sewers). He clercked for the 10th Circuit and also CJ Roberts.

      But he’s just fine with attack plans on Iran (allegedly) being at arms reach in Trump’s private residence — or possibly findable on a ballroom stage in a golf club. Gaaaah, I’m livid.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Jerzy Russian

      @Scout211:

      Costa has  sources that claim that this is all in retaliation against Milley.

      What does “this” refer to? The indictment of Trump or something else?

      Reply
    72. 72.

      cmorenc

      @Kent:

      It is a jury trial and every decision and ruling she makes will be subject to review and appeal by appellate courts.  She will be under a microscope and knows it.

      Not if Trump is acquitted by the jury, even if in significant part it’s because Cannon’s pretrial and in-trial rulings muzzled Smith’s ability to present key evidence.  And even if pretrial rulings having such effect were appealed and the trial stayed pending appellate rulings thereon, that would likely delay any trial until after the 2024 election – doing a key part of Trump’s tactical work for him.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      jimmiraybob

      @Soprano2: ​

      How are the cult members going to defend him now?

      You mean the ones that want to see a new civil war in the name of Jesus so that woke and all the libtards can die? Hell, he’s truly living up to the anointing. I have no idea how Puddin’s gonna top this.​

      Reply
    76. 76.

      jonas

      @narya: It’s pretty incredible to go through the list of the 30-odd natsec documents he had lying around and see what the contents were. Just …holy shit. Every person in the IC probably is sitting back in their chairs with a thousand-yard stare in their eyes after reading that.

      The mind still reels that information this sensitive was somehow left in his possession in the WH and not placed back into some sealed briefcase handcuffed to a briefer’s wrist to be taken back to a vault in Langley.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Jackie

      Anyone planning to fly their American Flag on Indictment Day?

      It just occurred to me that where I live – MAGA eastern WA – there might be several flags lowered to half staff.😁

      Reply
    84. 84.

      WV Blondie

      I read the indictment, and I have one burning question: Why the fuck haven’t they searched Bedminster?

      Reply
    86. 86.

      narya

      @jonas: Yeah, that was my reaction, too. And that’s just a SAMPLE list, basically–the ones they could detail in the indictment without causing more damage!

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Gravenstone

      @jonas: Trump appears to be laboring under the delusion that Clinton *stole* top secret documents

      Delusional false equivalence as an excuse. Lovely.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      jonas

      @Jerzy Russian: It doesn’t give the full context of the interview Trump was having with these writers, but for some reason, Trump was upset about something Milley had said, to the effect that at one point he had floated the idea of invading Iran or something, and the classified document he had in his hand disproved it. But he couldn’t show it to them because, you know, classified.

      So, 1. Trump knew perfectly well the stuff he had was still classified and that he couldn’t show it to people and 2. was almost certainly lying anyway about what the paper contained.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @RaflW: A tiny bit of happiness here is that, given his “high” standards for keeping those documents secure, Trump probably didn’t make any money selling them. Why would the Chinese, Russians, Iranians, Saudis, etc. pay when all they had to do was have their on-site operative just waltz into the ballroom and photograph anything of interesting using their iPhone 14+. No need to be subtle and no need to pay – the US’s secrets were all there for the taking.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      trollhattan

      Am imagining a window blind manufacturing company owner and an attache from Saudi Arabia sitting on the edge of the stage, going through file boxes during some Trump fundraiser.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Anonymous At Work

      Need to update the definitions page.  “PEAK WINGNUT” needs the corollary that “There is no floor for how bad wingnuts can make things, including taking steps to purposefully make things worse.”

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Scout211

      @Jerzy Russian: What does “this” refer to? The indictment of Trump or something else?

      Apparently, it is referring to the plan of stealing military documents in order to smear Milley with them.  He’s already done that at least one time at a Mar A Largo gathering when he talked about Milley planning a war against Iran and that he had documents to prove it.

      But I am definitely not convinced that this has to do with retaliation against Milley.  Seems far too narrow a reason.  There has to be many reasons why he would retain kompromat military secrets.  So many reasons . . .

      ETA: edited for clarity

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Alison Rose

      LOL good God

      Trump is already attempting to turn his supporters’ ire on Jack Smith, the special counsel. In a Truth Social post, Trump attacked Smith’s record in other cases and called him a “deranged “psycho” that shouldn’t be involved in any case having to do with “Justice.””

      Reply
    100. 100.

      RaflW

      @Kent: I just have no sense of wether the 11th circuit slapping her down hard mattered to her at all. I mean, beyond probably feeling a bit of rash from the immediate spanking. Does Cannon adjust, or simply think she’s the victim here?

      Reply
    101. 101.

      smith

      @Chief Oshkosh: A couple of commenters in the thread before this one posted this twitter thread from Joyce Vance explaining that it’s not a done deal that the case will be finally assigned to Cannon, but if it is, it’s unlikely she will keep it.

      I found this thread reassuring. When I first saw that Cannon seemed to have been assigned, I thought that Murphy the trickster god had pulled a fast one on us, giving us jubilation on Thursday night only to gleefully crash it on Friday morning. I was all set to discontinue my sacrifices to him…

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Alison Rose

      Some dude giving two minute warning and says they won’t be taking questions, but I’m sure they’ll all yell at him anyway when he’s done talking.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Kent

      @Scout211:

      Apparently, it is referring to the plan to steal military documents was done in order to smear Milley.  He’s already done at least one time at a Mar A Largo gathering when he talked about Milley planning a war against Iran and that he had documents to prove it.

      But I am definitely not convinced that this has to do with retaliation against Milley.  Seems far too narrow a reason.  There has to be many reasons why he would retain kompromat military secrets.  So many reasons . . .

      My theory based on nothing but intuition?

      Trump kept all those documents thinking he could use them as ammunition against the incoming Biden administration to undermine policy changes by the new administration and to continue influencing foreign policy from his post as ex-president.

      Trump is profoundly ignorant of how government works and he seems to think he was going to be some sort of government in exile or opposition government there in Mar a Lago.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Ishiyama

      @WV Blondie: You need something more than inference or deduction to get a search warrant. You need some evidence to present to the magistrate that supports your claim that the documents are there. (For the grave question, you might be able to use ground-penetrating radar. Not sure if that qualifies as a “search” for which a warrant would be required.)

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Alison Rose

      Short but very sweet. Only one numbnuts tried to ask a question, so I am impressed with the decorum of the rest of them.

      “we have one set of laws and they apply to everyone”

      and in my head, I added “…bitch”

      Reply
    125. 125.

      Fleeting Expletive

      Judge Cannon is sort of the Shiv Roy of Florida judges: funny how she’s the one in on the hot seat when the shit hits it.

      Hey, looking for humor in this mess.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      Alison Rose

      Oh FFS. Glenn Thrush noted that Smith was “solemn and unsmiling”. Dude, what the fuck did you expect? That he’d get up there and dance a jig? Really putting that NYT cash to good use…

      Reply
    133. 133.

      Burnspbesq

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      Is it known how this ended up with her? Who made that decision? Based on what? Or is there a mindless “protocol” to be followed, that doesn’t take into account specifics?

      Judge Cannon is the only regular service (not senior) District Judge assigned to the West Palm Beach division, which consists of Palm Beach County, and the crimes are alleged to have taken place in Palm Beach County. The internal operating procedures for the Southern District (which are part of the local rules) provide generally for random assignment, but also include something called the “one division rule,” which says that cases originating in a division will normally stay in that division.

      https://www.flsd.uscourts.gov/sites/flsd/files/17-10-17-Internal-Operating-Procedures.pdf

      Reply
    135. 135.

      Soprano2

      @Jackie: When I was doing physical therapy one of my therapists said that his neighbor’s TFG flag was flying at half staff after the NY indictments!

      Reply
    136. 136.

      Matt McIrvin

      So it sounds like Cannon has not actually been named as the trial judge. I don’t really understand how likely it is that she will be.

      If she were the trial judge, my impression is that during the trial, she could just preempt a jury verdict and issue a judgment to acquit, on grounds of blatantly insufficient evidence (and she gets to decide what constitutes that).

      Reply

