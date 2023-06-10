It’s a terrible thing for our nation, but a real gift to the satirists. Charles P. Pierce, for Esquire:

… I thought for months that the Pool Shed Papers was the smallest beer at the bar. I thought this because there seemed to be so many easy outs for El Caudillo del Mar-a-Lago. He could have pleaded sloppy packing. He could’ve called on the deference to former presidents in these matter. He could have shut his damned yapper and spoke to the DOJ only through his lawyers, instead of acting in such a way that all his lawyers became witnesses and (potentially) defendants. Once again, I underestimated the man…

Trump Has Got to Put a Padlock on His Piehole

… It’s like the guy has Evidence Tourette’s. He absolutely has not been able to keep from bragging about his criminal behavior to practically everyone who will listen, all of which likely will prove invaluable when Jack Smith hauls him before the bar… You just know he’s going to want to testify, but his lawyers would have to be drunk to let him. Trump continues: “All sorts of stuff – pages long, look. Wait a minute, let’s see here. I just found, isn’t that amazing? This totally wins my case, you know. Except it is like, highly confidential. Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this.” This document totally would win his case, if it weren’t, you know, illegal for him to possess the document, and to show it around, and if it weren’t an example of the very thing he’s been indicted for. Can a defense lawyer ask the court to gag his client for the balance of the trial? We may have to find out.

Dave Roth, at Defector — “So It’s A Crime Now To Have Boxes Full Of Cool Folders With Various Words Printed On Them?”:

About the most that can be said for Donald Trump, as a politician and as a person, is that he didn’t let being President of the United States change him. This is not really a compliment, to be clear. Trump’s public persona was grandiose enough that he tended to talk about becoming president as if it was something like a demotion, with him benevolently stepping away from his job as The King Of Success and his wonderful life enjoying the finer things alongside the most powerful and influential people to do the world a favor. If he was awed by the power of the office at all, it was mainly in the same way that he would previously have been impressed by particularly large slabs of marble, or the number of models in attendance at an associate’s birthday party. He certainly never let the immensity of all that responsibility push him to work any harder; the fantasy that Trump would rise to the moment, which persisted in the elite echelons of the mainstream media through a poignantly long series of entirely unmet moments, was not so much misplaced as it was a category error… In the recollections of the various operators and strivers and morally malleable retreads and aspiring genocidaires and off-brand Beltway reptiles and innumerable lawyers whose paths crossed with Trump’s during his time in power there is almost always some moment when they awaken to the fact that the person they are talking to, who is beloved by millions and temporarily the most powerful man in the world, is not just a blowzy weirdo but a fucking dunce. It’s not like these people were there because they believed in him, although there are a few of those; these people are all, in varying ways and to varying degrees, amoral opportunists who thought that they might be able to get something from Trump, and that helping him do whatever it was that he wanted to do at that moment might help them get what they want, down the line. Many of them surely knew that Trump wouldn’t do anything to help them on purpose. The ones that actually believed in him seemed to love him precisely because of how selfish and cruel he was, and saw it as aspirational; the rest realized that he was world-historically distractible and, again, kind of a dunce, and figured that they might be able to get theirs while his attention was elsewhere. It is America’s strange blessing and profound damage that it keeps producing more and more people who believe that this sort of thing might work for them, which it never does…

… Trump is just not a guy who likes paying retail, and there’s a strange sort of comic tension to watching him confidently and repeatedly try to Do Deals with the increasingly unamused representatives of the FBI vis-à-vis his repeated and unambiguous violations of various federal laws. This comic thread, which was sometimes much easier to laugh at than others, ran throughout Trump’s presidency and post-presidency—when he was upset, which he almost always was, it generally stemmed from his blithe, instinctual disregard for the idea that any objectively major national concern or red-letter law could matter enough to even momentarily inconvenience him… As part of the extremely calm defense that Trump posted on his personal social media platform, he described the (many) such documents that “the Gestapo” discovered, and which he had denied having, as “just ordinary, inexpensive folders with various words printed on them, but they were a ‘cool’ keepsake.” This is not a workable legal defense, but taken altogether it’s tempting to give Trump the benefit of the doubt on it. Whatever specific secrets might have been in those folders—the “various words” printed on them—clearly didn’t matter very much to Trump, or anyway didn’t matter as much as the fact that he considered them his to keep, and periodically wave around in front of whatever Palm Beach real estate dingleberry he was aiming to impress at that moment. This, too, is authentically Trump. The club in which he lives fills and empties every day like a gilded, laboring heart; passing through it are people who, for all their differences, share in common the decision to have paid Donald Trump many thousands of dollars a year to hang around him and eat fancy-style food from 1989. If that is all Trump knows about them, it is also all he needs to know—the thrice-divorced orthodontists, the socialites and realtors all stretched and poreless and uncanny in their pastels, the plump yacht flotsam and incredibly racist Europeans claiming some vague royal lineage and the bristly young sociopaths on the make are all marks. Trump holds them in low regard as such, although he’s happy to take their applause and money when it’s offered. He knows that they want something from him, or believe that they can get something from someone else simply from being around Trump; he knows, too, that his status as a past and possibly future President of the United States is a big part of that appeal. But this is another way in which the job never left a mark on the man—that status still wouldn’t feel real, or sufficiently his, unless he had some props around to sell it, and some, any, secret to wave in front of his guests and then keep as his own.

Gollum in a cheap suit, muttering about his Precious (ego).

Meanwhile the NYTimes, via Chief Mar-A-Lago Court Jester Maggie Haberman, stand in awe at TFG’s generalship:

… At 7:21 p.m., he did what he used to do so often when he was president: He personally programmed the chyrons on every news channel in the country. He broke the news of his own indictment — drafting and then sending a three-part statement on his social media network, Truth Social, that soon interrupted the nighttime shows on Fox News, MSNBC and CNN… As speculation intensified ahead of the Justice Department’s notification of the indictment, Mr. Trump’s team pretaped a video of the former president reacting to the expected charges in a speech direct to the camera — and standing in front of what appeared to be a version of a painting of President Theodore Roosevelt and Kaiser Wilhelm II, Germany’s leader during World War I. Half an hour after he announced his indictment, he posted the video on his social media website. In it, he bashes Democrats, portrays the indictment as evidence of “a nation in decline” and calls himself “an innocent man.”… His political advisers had been preparing for weeks to exploit the federal indictment for full effect. His team has come to view federal law enforcement actions against him as a core part of its fund-raising strategy. Online fund-raising — which has long been the lifeblood of Mr. Trump’s political operation because high-end Republican donors largely shun him — has dried up for all Republican candidates over the past several years, including Mr. Trump. G.O.P. donors are exhausted by constant hysterical appeals to give money to Mr. Trump to stop Democrats from destroying the nation. It takes a lot these days to grab the attention of such contributors; indictments are among the few events that enliven the grass roots enough to dip into their pockets… Not even an hour had passed since Mr. Trump learned of his indictment before his campaign had sent its first mass email to monetize the sense of shared persecution and victimhood that the former president has fostered among his supporters. The Trump fund-raising appeal around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday began, “We are watching our Republic DIE before our very eyes.” Mr. Trump’s allies outside his official campaign structure have also prepared to milk this moment, and to push his political antibodies into effect… Roughly 90 minutes after he found out about his latest travails, Mr. Trump — who was playing disc jockey on his club patio at Mar-a-Lago after his April arraignment — went to the main building at Bedminster for dinner outdoors. Wearing a red Make America Great Again cap, he again acted as a D.J., according to a person there, using an iPad to play some of his favorites: Elvis, the opera singer Pavarotti and his idol in showmanship, James Brown.

Such tremendous content — the loss! Truly, we shall not see his like again… if we’re lucky.