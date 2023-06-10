Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

Second rate reporter says what?

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

White supremacy is terrorism.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Point & Mock Open Thread: Readings on TFG’s Indictment

Point & Mock Open Thread: Readings on TFG’s Indictment

by | 47 Comments

This post is in: ,

It’s a terrible thing for our nation, but a real gift to the satirists. Charles P. Pierce, for Esquire:

… I thought for months that the Pool Shed Papers was the smallest beer at the bar. I thought this because there seemed to be so many easy outs for El Caudillo del Mar-a-Lago. He could have pleaded sloppy packing. He could’ve called on the deference to former presidents in these matter. He could have shut his damned yapper and spoke to the DOJ only through his lawyers, instead of acting in such a way that all his lawyers became witnesses and (potentially) defendants. Once again, I underestimated the man…

Trump Has Got to Put a Padlock on His Piehole
It’s like the guy has Evidence Tourette’s. He absolutely has not been able to keep from bragging about his criminal behavior to practically everyone who will listen, all of which likely will prove invaluable when Jack Smith hauls him before the bar…

You just know he’s going to want to testify, but his lawyers would have to be drunk to let him.

Trump continues: “All sorts of stuff – pages long, look. Wait a minute, let’s see here. I just found, isn’t that amazing? This totally wins my case, you know. Except it is like, highly confidential. Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this.”

This document totally would win his case, if it weren’t, you know, illegal for him to possess the document, and to show it around, and if it weren’t an example of the very thing he’s been indicted for. Can a defense lawyer ask the court to gag his client for the balance of the trial? We may have to find out.

======

Dave Roth, at Defector“So It’s A Crime Now To Have Boxes Full Of Cool Folders With Various Words Printed On Them?”:

About the most that can be said for Donald Trump, as a politician and as a person, is that he didn’t let being President of the United States change him. This is not really a compliment, to be clear. Trump’s public persona was grandiose enough that he tended to talk about becoming president as if it was something like a demotion, with him benevolently stepping away from his job as The King Of Success and his wonderful life enjoying the finer things alongside the most powerful and influential people to do the world a favor. If he was awed by the power of the office at all, it was mainly in the same way that he would previously have been impressed by particularly large slabs of marble, or the number of models in attendance at an associate’s birthday party. He certainly never let the immensity of all that responsibility push him to work any harder; the fantasy that Trump would rise to the moment, which persisted in the elite echelons of the mainstream media through a poignantly long series of entirely unmet moments, was not so much misplaced as it was a category error…

In the recollections of the various operators and strivers and morally malleable retreads and aspiring genocidaires and off-brand Beltway reptiles and innumerable lawyers whose paths crossed with Trump’s during his time in power there is almost always some moment when they awaken to the fact that the person they are talking to, who is beloved by millions and temporarily the most powerful man in the world, is not just a blowzy weirdo but a fucking dunce. It’s not like these people were there because they believed in him, although there are a few of those; these people are all, in varying ways and to varying degrees, amoral opportunists who thought that they might be able to get something from Trump, and that helping him do whatever it was that he wanted to do at that moment might help them get what they want, down the line. Many of them surely knew that Trump wouldn’t do anything to help them on purpose. The ones that actually believed in him seemed to love him precisely because of how selfish and cruel he was, and saw it as aspirational; the rest realized that he was world-historically distractible and, again, kind of a dunce, and figured that they might be able to get theirs while his attention was elsewhere. It is America’s strange blessing and profound damage that it keeps producing more and more people who believe that this sort of thing might work for them, which it never does…

… Trump is just not a guy who likes paying retail, and there’s a strange sort of comic tension to watching him confidently and repeatedly try to Do Deals with the increasingly unamused representatives of the FBI vis-à-vis his repeated and unambiguous violations of various federal laws. This comic thread, which was sometimes much easier to laugh at than others, ran throughout Trump’s presidency and post-presidency—when he was upset, which he almost always was, it generally stemmed from his blithe, instinctual disregard for the idea that any objectively major national concern or red-letter law could matter enough to even momentarily inconvenience him…

As part of the extremely calm defense that Trump posted on his personal social media platform, he described the (many) such documents that “the Gestapo” discovered, and which he had denied having, as “just ordinary, inexpensive folders with various words printed on them, but they were a ‘cool’ keepsake.” This is not a workable legal defense, but taken altogether it’s tempting to give Trump the benefit of the doubt on it. Whatever specific secrets might have been in those folders—the “various words” printed on them—clearly didn’t matter very much to Trump, or anyway didn’t matter as much as the fact that he considered them his to keep, and periodically wave around in front of whatever Palm Beach real estate dingleberry he was aiming to impress at that moment.

This, too, is authentically Trump. The club in which he lives fills and empties every day like a gilded, laboring heart; passing through it are people who, for all their differences, share in common the decision to have paid Donald Trump many thousands of dollars a year to hang around him and eat fancy-style food from 1989. If that is all Trump knows about them, it is also all he needs to know—the thrice-divorced orthodontists, the socialites and realtors all stretched and poreless and uncanny in their pastels, the plump yacht flotsam and incredibly racist Europeans claiming some vague royal lineage and the bristly young sociopaths on the make are all marks. Trump holds them in low regard as such, although he’s happy to take their applause and money when it’s offered. He knows that they want something from him, or believe that they can get something from someone else simply from being around Trump; he knows, too, that his status as a past and possibly future President of the United States is a big part of that appeal. But this is another way in which the job never left a mark on the man—that status still wouldn’t feel real, or sufficiently his, unless he had some props around to sell it, and some, any, secret to wave in front of his guests and then keep as his own.

Gollum in a cheap suit, muttering about his Precious (ego).
======

Meanwhile the NYTimes, via Chief Mar-A-Lago Court Jester Maggie Haberman, stand in awe at TFG’s generalship:

At 7:21 p.m., he did what he used to do so often when he was president: He personally programmed the chyrons on every news channel in the country. He broke the news of his own indictment — drafting and then sending a three-part statement on his social media network, Truth Social, that soon interrupted the nighttime shows on Fox News, MSNBC and CNN…

As speculation intensified ahead of the Justice Department’s notification of the indictment, Mr. Trump’s team pretaped a video of the former president reacting to the expected charges in a speech direct to the camera — and standing in front of what appeared to be a version of a painting of President Theodore Roosevelt and Kaiser Wilhelm II, Germany’s leader during World War I.

Half an hour after he announced his indictment, he posted the video on his social media website. In it, he bashes Democrats, portrays the indictment as evidence of “a nation in decline” and calls himself “an innocent man.”…

His political advisers had been preparing for weeks to exploit the federal indictment for full effect. His team has come to view federal law enforcement actions against him as a core part of its fund-raising strategy. Online fund-raising — which has long been the lifeblood of Mr. Trump’s political operation because high-end Republican donors largely shun him — has dried up for all Republican candidates over the past several years, including Mr. Trump.

G.O.P. donors are exhausted by constant hysterical appeals to give money to Mr. Trump to stop Democrats from destroying the nation. It takes a lot these days to grab the attention of such contributors; indictments are among the few events that enliven the grass roots enough to dip into their pockets…

Not even an hour had passed since Mr. Trump learned of his indictment before his campaign had sent its first mass email to monetize the sense of shared persecution and victimhood that the former president has fostered among his supporters. The Trump fund-raising appeal around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday began, “We are watching our Republic DIE before our very eyes.”

Mr. Trump’s allies outside his official campaign structure have also prepared to milk this moment, and to push his political antibodies into effect…

Roughly 90 minutes after he found out about his latest travails, Mr. Trump — who was playing disc jockey on his club patio at Mar-a-Lago after his April arraignment — went to the main building at Bedminster for dinner outdoors.

Wearing a red Make America Great Again cap, he again acted as a D.J., according to a person there, using an iPad to play some of his favorites: Elvis, the opera singer Pavarotti and his idol in showmanship, James Brown.

Such tremendous content — the loss! Truly, we shall not see his like again… if we’re lucky.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Brachiator
  • Chris Johnson
  • Citizen Alan
  • cmorenc
  • dmsilev
  • Geminid
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • JaySinWA
  • jimmiraybob
  • JPL
  • Ken
  • KenK
  • Mallard Filmore
  • MattF
  • MomSense
  • NotMax
  • Parfigliano
  • Phylllis
  • piratedan
  • RaflW
  • Ruckus
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • smith
  • Snarki, child of Loki
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • trollhattan
  • West of the Rockies
  • Wyatt Salamanca

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    47Comments

    1. 1.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I love pointing and mocking, naturally — but I also plan to do some serious chortling. Hope that’s okay.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      jimmiraybob

      All this coverage and not one person has commented on the fact that the toilet seat was down in the Trump SCIF (Sh#t Can Information Facility).

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ken

      He personally programmed the chyrons on every news channel in the country.

      So did Osama bin Laden, Maggie.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Chris Johnson

      Whatever specific secrets might have been in those folders—the “various words” printed on them—clearly didn’t matter very much to Trump, or anyway didn’t matter as much as the fact that he considered them his to keep, and periodically wave around in front of whatever Palm Beach real estate dingleberry he was aiming to impress at that moment.

      Yeah, so NOPE NOPE NOPE.

      I think that take is going to age like milk. I think it’s a kind of spin that’s put out by Trump’s real handlers, and it’s very similar to Boris Johnson’s bozo act.

      Bullshit. Trump knew what he had, was very interested in it, and it all mattered a great deal: and he took pains to hang on to what was most damaging to the US and make sure he still had damaging stuff even while it would have benefitted him to let some of it be grabbed back. He could have got away with so much by playing dumb and allowing stuff to be grabbed back. He risked everything to make sure he still had espionage information in spite of the suspicion he was under, and he knew exactly what he was doing.

      He had what he had on purpose. Very much on purpose. This take is bullshit.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      SiubhanDuinne

      standing in front of what appeared to be a version of a painting of President Theodore Roosevelt and Kaiser Wilhelm II, Germany’s leader during World War I.

      Well, I watched as much as I could tolerate of TFG’s statement, but I admit I paid no attention to the painting. But I read something somewhere earlier today which stated quite definitively that it depicted the signing of the Monroe Doctrine. Now I feel compelled to go back and watch again just so I can try to identify the damn painting.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MattF

      @Chris Johnson: I’m coming around to your point of view. Trump certainly understood that the classified material was valuable— although exactly how that value would be realized was unclear.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Another Scott

      @Chris Johnson: Devil’s advocate:

      If he grabbed the stuff because he knew it was so valuable to VVP, why did he still have it?  Why did he treat the storage of it so casually?  Why did he show relative nobodys the stuff like it was a first edition Mickey Mantle rookie baseball card?

      Why didn’t he have Jr ship it to himself on one of his safaris, have one of Lavrov’s guys meet him at the hotel, and hand it over?

      No, I don’t buy it.

      VVP didn’t need to have TIFG on the payroll – TIFG was a very willing useful idiot.  But even the VWUI was more interested in feeding his ego than in helping VVP.

      Just my $0.02.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      KenK

      After reading Charles Pierce’s opinions, Jack Smith has to be thinking that this is the easiest goddamned money he’s ever made. This is a one-off from the “prisoner, sentence thyself”; more akin to “suspect, convict thyself.”

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Parfigliano

      The reason he took it and flat refused to return it is to sell it.  Money is his life blood and only thing he cares including his shitheel kids.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Geminid

      In the energy odds and ends department: Reuters reports that the Biden administration has started refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The administration bought 3 million barrels of oil and has put out bids for 3 million more. The purchase price is ~$72 dollars a barrel, well below the $95/bbl price paid for the oil when the government sold it last year. A tidy profit.

      Last year the administration sold 180 million barrels of oil from the Reserve in order to stabilize fuel prices. This brought the Reserve down to 372 million barrels, the lowest level since 1983.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      MomSense

      @Chris Johnson:

      We know that foreign intelligence services placed spies at MAL.  He compromised sources and methods.  And we all know that sources means humans.  Were people killed? Tortured? This is serious.
      It’s such a confusing experience. Of course it is satisfying that he may finally be held accountable for something.  It’s also funny because he’s such a fucking strange (in addition to being evil)person.  He had his people scurrying around moving boxes to pool rooms and bathrooms and storage areas.  He admits to crimes openly like a fucking idiot.

      There was probably a part of him that got off on having something of value.  I’m sure it made him feel powerful or stroked his ego.  We also know that he is transactional so the idea that he didn’t attempt to or succeed in cashing in on the documents isn’t plausible to me.

      I’m also furious.  This is terrible for relations with our allies and our national security. And what the fuck are we going to do about all the people who still support him, including elected representatives of our government?  What will finally be bad enough to get through to them?  Maybe nothing will.

      This whole situation feels terribly precarious and deeply unsettling.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      piratedan

      Trump sure seems to be a creature of Id, does what he wants, in whatever way that serves him, be it his finances or his ego (both if he can manage it).  He appears to have a cunning instinct in finding weakness in others and exploiting it and has been conditioned to double/triple/quadruple down on any and everything because its more or less worked out for him.  Even now, with ALL of this, national security on the line, secrets supposedly for sale, the majority of the GOP refuses to make a choice and not more than a few have attached themselves like lampreys to his political ass because for whatever reason, they fear some Cletus with an AR15 will do their ass in instead of watching their miserable life be made a shambles as they are deprived of money, integrity and respect.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Citizen Alan

      @piratedan: If Trump were any more a Creature of Id, he would have been summoned into existence by Walter Pidgeon while Robbie the Robot stood in the background yelling DANGER! DANGER! (/Forbidden Planet ref for the uninitiated)

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      Meanwhile, Trump’s main rival DeSantis wants to make white supremacy great again:

      DESANTIS: “I also look forward to, as President, restoring the name of FORT BRAGG to our great military base in Fayetteville, North Carolina… It’s an iconic name and iconic base, and we’re not gonna let political correctness run amok in North Carolina.”

      https://twitter.com/DeSantisWarRoom/status/1667306460236087303

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Another Scott

      @Citizen Alan: I don’t think national security law has an exception for that.

      I’m reminded of Harold Martin (from July 19, 2019):

      BALTIMORE (AP) — A former National Security Agency contractor who stored two decades’ worth of classified documents at his Maryland home was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison.

      Harold Martin, 54, apologized to the federal judge who sentenced him for a theft that prosecutors have called “breathtaking” in scope.

      “My methods were wrong, illegal and highly questionable,” Martin told U.S. District Judge Richard Bennett.

      The punishment was in line with the nine-year sentence called for under his plea agreement, in which he admitted guilt to a single count of willful retention of national defense information. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Martin gets credit for the nearly three years he has spent behind bars since his arrest.

      A prosecutor and defense attorney both noted there is no evidence that Martin intended to transmit any of the classified information to anyone, but the judge said the trove of records contained “very sensitive material.”

      “That means people’s lives were potentially in danger,” Bennett said.

      The sentencing resolves a mysterious case that broke into the open in 2016, when FBI agents conducting a raid found a massive trove of stolen government documents inside his home, car and storage shed.

      IIRC, he was a bit of a hoarder, which can be an illness. He still went to prison for a long time – without even showing the stuff to anyone else, and while still having a security clearance

      Prosecutors, judges, and juries take this national defense information law stuff seriously.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Citizen Alan

      Trump continues: “All sorts of stuff – pages long, look. Wait a minute, let’s see here. I just found, isn’t that amazing? This totally wins my case, you know. Except it is like, highly confidential. Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this.”

      I still can’t believe that those were direct quotes. Shitgibbon is impossible to parody, isn’t he!

      Reply
    30. 30.

      cmorenc

      @Chris Johnson:

      Both possibilities can be true at once – Trump retained some of the docs to impress his own ego and occasional select others as a show of power, but also kept some or all of them for their potential value to make deals or sell the info.  With Trump, everything is ultimately about some combination of money and ego,

      Reply
    31. 31.

      smith

      @Another Scott: If he grabbed the stuff because he knew it was so valuable to VVP, why did he still have it?

      It’s not clear that he did still have it, or at least the information contained. Some of the document covers shown in the famous photo of papers scattered across the floor were obvious photocopies. Genuine original covers of this kind of document have the colored frame all the way to the edge of the page. Several of those shown had a white band around the edge, indicating they were photocopies.

      In addition, do you remember a month or so back when it was revealed that an aide who worked for some kind of PAC of his had scanned some of these documents and copied them on to a thumb drive? Maybe I missed the followup, but that story seemed to evaporate soon after. I’m betting neither DOJ nor various security agencies have forgotten it, though.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Geminid

      @Wyatt Salamanca: “Iconic name?” That sure Is a laugher. Braxton Bragg was one of the Confederacy’s worst generals. A contemporary said it was painful to watch Bragg struggle to read a map. He was even worse with people. Everybody but Jefferson Davis thought Bragg was an idiot.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      dmsilev

      In this Ohio diner, it was a tradition: a few Diet Cokes, some well-done steak with ketchup, then pull out the nuclear secrets and show them to Kid Rock. But now the woke mob is taking all of that away.
      — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) June 10, 2023

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Mallard Filmore

      I went down a twitter rabbit hole an hour ago and came across this thread from “fooler initiative”

      https://twitter.com/metroadlib/status/1667248343255220227

      It makes the indictment readable, understandable.  A sample from the thread:

      this was a DELIBERATE and CONCERTED effort to remove the most sensitive docs the country has, and KEEP them………and then SHOW THEM TO PPL AT HIS LEISURE WHILE *ACKNOWLEDGING* THAT HE WAS NEITHER SUPPOSED TO HAVE THEM OR SHOW THEM ….

      he haphazardly stored the docs ANY DAMNED WHERE……..INCLUDING………IN A GODDAMNED BATHROOM SHOWER…….they were chucked to some random room in Mar a lago, and occasionally the boxes—-because there were SOOOOOOOOO MANY–would tumble down……

      SUPER DUPER DUPER DOUBLE PINKY SWEARSIES REALSIES SECRET……WOULD JUST………… SPILL OUT ONTO THE GD FLOOR……..AND LIE THERE………EXPOSED FOR ALL TO SEE………JUST…..NAKED AND BARING ALL TO THE WORLD LIKE A NATIONAL SECURITY FULL MONTY. …

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Brachiator

      he knows, too, that his status as a past and possibly future President of the United States is a big part of that appeal. But this is another way in which the job never left a mark on the man—that status still wouldn’t feel real, or sufficiently his, unless he had some props around to sell it, and some, any, secret to wave in front of his guests and then keep as his own.

      All this just illuminates how tiresome, pathetic and empty Trump is. As a former president (or furious pretender to the office), Trump does no good or notable deeds, but simply retreats to his prior life as pretend mogul, also leaving a rancid trail of disrepute and infantile rebellion against rules, norms and the law.

      Unfortunately, the world can’t ignore him, because Trump insists on dragging the country down after him. The GOP leadership could have prevented this long ago, but they still see political advantage in propping Trump up.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Geminid

      @dmsilev: It’s like Fort Benning, recently renamed Fort Moore after Vietnam-era General Hal Moore and also Mrs. Moore. “Rock” Benning was best known for failing to take Little Round Top on the second day of the Battle of Gettysburg. That qualified him as a hero for Lost Cause historians.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @MomSense:

      This whole situation feels terribly precarious and deeply unsettling.

      We’re going on 8 years since this toxic manbaby paid people to watch him glide down an escalator. Thousands of people flock to his rallies, millions have sent him money, voted and re-voted for him. A large cadre of pundits opine that he can do no wrong and can only be wronged and the media declares any consequences for his actions as bad news for anyone but him. The more crimes he commits, the more popular he becomes.

      Frankly, sometimes it’s hard not to think it’s time to stick a fork in this country.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Ruckus

      @Another Scott:

      I tend to agree with you and Parfigliano, that it was for the money. And he also seems to think he’s very high on the list of great humans. Hint – he’s not even close.

      But.

      There is a point that if he knew he wanted to sell it, wouldn’t even SFB have taken better care of it? And the amount and some of the actual stuff he stole wouldn’t have likely gotten vlad’s attention. Did he take everything to hide the stuff he was trying to sell within a pile of not much of anything? I mean sure he’d have taken it, just out of spite that he didn’t get reelected. But then again I ask, would you think that something made out of paper you stole to sell for real money would be storable in the tub/shower or an unlocked bathroom and on a stage?

      My point is that I think your concept may not be far off, that SFB is a reactionary type of person, not a big, reasonable, forward thinker. And often his reactionary personality gets him figuratively shot in a rather valuable pace to a human being. Or he shoots himself there…

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Sure Lurkalot:

      The more crimes he commits, the more popular he becomes.

      Evidence for this?

      Thousands of people flock to his rallies, millions have sent him money

      They’re all the same people

      Reply
    42. 42.

      RaflW

      Based on a couple of tweets I saw, it IS criminal for Joe Biden to have stored an old lamp shade in his garage next to his Corvette.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      “You just know he’s going to want to testify, but his lawyers would have to be drunk to let him.”

      When it gets around to the trial, Giuliani might be the only lawyer that Trump has left, so yeah, drunk.

      Remember, one of the only ways someone can be convicted of Treason is by running their mouth in court, so maybe!

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Phylllis

      You just know he’s going to want to testify, but his lawyers would have to be drunk to let him.

      Insert Alex Murdaugh joke here.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.