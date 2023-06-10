Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

Tick tock motherfuckers!

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

No Justins, No Peace

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Saturday Morning Open Thread: So… What’s Up for the Weekend?

Saturday Morning Open Thread: So… What’s Up for the Weekend?

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

When your party leader is *not* under indictment for treason…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • eclare
  • frosty
  • hueyplong
  • lowtechcyclist
  • NotMax
  • oatler
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Ramalama
  • Raven
  • rikyrah
  • Suzanne
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    17Comments

    1. 1.

      frosty

      I’ll give you the answer that I give to all my non-retired friends:

      “What’s a weekend?”

      ETA: First? I’m up too early!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      There is no greater honor for me than to speak for and represent the people of San Francisco in the Congress. To this day, I remain endlessly… Show more

      AAAAARRRGHHH.  Tweet cliffhanger!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      frosty

      @Baud: I know, that was really annoying to have to click through! Just because you get 280, doesn’t mean you have to use all of them.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      lowtechcyclist

      @frosty:

      I’ll give you the answer that I give to all my non-retired friends:

      “What’s a weekend?”

      Won’t be that much longer until I join you in saying that!

      In the meantime, it’s still a weekend.  Went on a middling bike ride yesterday after work, and the air quality here in Calvert County wasn’t an issue at all, thank goodness.  I’ll probably do a bit longer ride tomorrow.

      Today is ‘load-in’ for my local theater group that my son’s been part of since a couple years before the pandemic.  They have their productions in the gym of the local Boys and Girls Club facility, so all the set and props are in a storage shed several blocks away, and today is the day we haul it all from the shed to the gym.  Lots of loading and unloading U-Hauls.  And this afternoon, the HOA for my neighborhood has its annual picnic, and I’ll swing by that once the loading and unloading are done.  I’ll probably wear my Dark Brandon tee to that, since the HOA president has worn his “the media is worse than any virus” tee the past couple of years.  Time to return fire, so to speak.

      Right now, I’m still in my pajamas, watching hummingbirds visiting my feeder outside my office window as the sunlight streams in.  I’ve got a crappy workspace when it comes to having room for more than a few papers on my desk, but the view is excellent.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      oatler

      When The Inquisition went nuts with heresy paranoia and condemned The Netherlands to death, the rest of Europe yawned and “overkill much, dude?”

      And now Chik Fil-A is a Soros operative.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WereBear

      Could our national schadenfreude drought at last be over? I watched the ENTIRE Jack Smith press conference. It was great.

      He took no questions! He gave no Fs!

      And he said, “We have one law which applies to everyone,” only better.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WereBear

      I was forcibly retired by the job market of the last few years, but it still counts. So, for me, “what is a weekend” is working less on my own projects :)

      At least what I do is more of what I want to do, and that is a blessing. Here’s my favorite review:

      5.0 out of 5 stars The best
      Reviewed in the United States on January 15, 2023

      Wow. This is by far the best book I’ve read on living with and loving cats.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      hueyplong

      News of the front in the War on Woke shifting to Cracker Barrel reminds us that we’re fighting them there so we don’t have to fight them here.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ramalama

      I’m going to the Farmer’s Market in the hippy village next door to me in my own Quebecois village.

      I went to Cracker Barrel once, with my extended family taking up one of their rooms. After a double wedding. We’re all there, looking to order, gabbing with one another because .. we’re family and we like each other. Waitress comes up to my partner and asks how she is related to everybody. Partner says these are my in-laws and leaves it at that. Waitress persists. But who are you married to? Partner points to me, says, that is my wife. This is her family. Waitress turns red, goes huffing off, tells other waitrons the exchange, they’re peering at us through the galley door windows. Then someone else deigns to wait on us.

      This was a long time ago, granted. But good times, Cracker Barrel.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Suzanne

      A once family friendly establishment has caved to the mob.

      Once again, liberals are more desirable consumers.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      NotMax

      Media notes.

      1) Weekend long listen. Radio adaptation of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, with Elaine Stritch as Martha.   Act IAct IIAct III

      2) For A. Conan Doyle fans, mentioning The Case of the Whitechapel Vampire has shown up on Prime (teaser). Pushes the envelope of Holmesiana in curious directions and extremes while still having a grip on the canon. Hoodathunk Matt “Max Headroom” Frewer would unexpectedly make a quite credible Sherlock? (Apparently this was his fourth outing in that role.)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.