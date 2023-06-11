Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool – Do You Stop Reading, Watching, Listening?

Medium Cool – Do You Stop Reading, Watching, Listening?

12 Comments

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Medium Cool – Do You Stop Reading, Watching, Listening?

Last week’s Medium Cool left me thinking.

Times change, social mores change, culture changes.  And certainly some of the people who create films and TV shows and art are a disappointment on a personal level. Does that change how you feel about an author?  An actor?  A performer?  Do you still feel the same way about Woody Allen movies, for instance, than you might have felt decades ago?

What about books like Huckleberry Finn, where there’s language that is no longer acceptable?  I would argue that although I cringe, they capture a moment in time and I don’t find them offensive.  What do you guys think about that?

Is Woody Allen dead to you?  Can you no longer feel the same way about the Harry Potter books? What about all the actors who were outed as part of the Me, Too movement?

Or are you able to separate the work from the person?

Are you consistent in your response?  Or does it depend on the particular case?

    12Comments

    1. 1.

      Jerry

      I finally watched Hereditary and I enjoyed it more so than Midsommar, which I had enjoyed very much, but it fucked me up for a few days afterwards.

      I’m hoping that others are starting to watch Detectorists as well.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Glidwrith

      After reading several of our jackals opinions, it seems best that as long as the human stain is alive, they are dead to me. After that, it depends on how monstrous the person was. For example, I will never play any of Bill Cosby’s comedies, or Woody Allen’s. Anyone who raped women or children, murdered someone is a nope.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      sukabi

      never cared for Woody Allen movies, his shitty behavior hasn’t affected that… but did enjoy watching Mel Gibson movies, but his shitty behavior has definitely affected that…mostly won’t watch them now… I get that the actor and the part are 2 separate entities, but shitty actor behavior changes how I feel about their work…I don’t need to subsidize their life choices.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      raven

      I went to a Unitarian Church service in Phoenix years ago and they were debating whether to purge to hymnal of sexist lyrics. Some people thought it was important to retain them to show where we’d been and others wanted it gone.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Fraud Guy

      Early sci-fi, with the 50’s assumption of women’s place in society firmly bolted to the plot…just can’t.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      dww44

      The historical stuff I can handle.  The contemporary stuff not so much.  I stopped reading her books written as Robert Galbraith. I was never big on Woody Allen in the first place but can no longer watch any of his movies.  I guess there are many, though, who are smart enough not to Telegraph their political views, unlike s Tom Allen who uses his comedy to publicize his political views.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Math Guy

      I am cautious about judging people in the past against modern standards. Are we so certain that our descendants will judge us according to our standards?

      Some of the mathematics I study was discovered by people with whom I would disagree with politically, religiously, etc.; that detracts not one bit from the truth of the mathematics they published.

      Reply

