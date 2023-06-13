Why can’t he just go away?

That’s really my big take from all of this Trump shit today. Sure, I think he should go to jail if found guilty of all the things he is alleged to have done. But really, I would be just as happy if he would just fucking go away and I never had to think about him again.

He just brings the worst out in everyone, and you can’t even run a country because half the elected officials are out there trying to out crazy him. Just fucking go away.

I’m just so fucking tired of him.