Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Let’s finish the job.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Everybody saw this coming.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

An almost top 10,000 blog!

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

You are here: Home / Politics / Trumpery / Trump Crime Cartel / Trashy and Embarrassing

Trashy and Embarrassing

by | 66 Comments

This post is in: 

Why can’t he just go away?

That’s really my big take from all of this Trump shit today. Sure, I think he should go to jail if found guilty of all the things he is alleged to have done. But really, I would be just as happy if he would just fucking go away and I never had to think about him again.

He just brings the worst out in everyone, and you can’t even run a country because half the elected officials are out there trying to out crazy him. Just fucking go away.

I’m just so fucking tired of him.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Almost Retired
  • bbleh
  • brantl
  • brendancalling
  • BretH
  • Burnspbesq
  • ColoradoGuy
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • Elizabelle
  • geg6
  • HeleninEire
  • Jackie
  • James E Powell
  • JaySinWA
  • Jeffro
  • Leto
  • Manyakitty
  • MattF
  • MomSense
  • moonbat
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • NotMax
  • NutmegAgain
  • piratedan
  • PJ
  • Princess
  • RaflW
  • raven
  • rekoob
  • riccardo cabeza
  • satby
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • suzanne
  • Tim C.
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    66Comments

    1. 1.

      brantl

      He’s like a human cockroach, if you don’t step on him there will be thousands. Frist? I’ll be damned.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Elizabelle

      Amen.

      I want him far away.  In an orange jumpsuit.  Under the care of people who take a profound interest in restricting his freedom.

      So that we can try to enjoy some of our own.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      bbleh

      OTOH just think of what a motherlode he’s been for all the comedians.

      On the third hand, there were those red Christmas trees …

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Alison Rose

      Agreed. I’m so fucking sick of having to think about him and read about him constantly. He makes everything horrible and he takes up so much God damn space (literally and figuratively). If I had a time machine, I’d find the moment his parents met and kidnap one of them and drop them off in Nauru or something.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Tim C.

      This is no longer the worst timeline.  Trump being defended by a bunch of other lowlifes isn’t as bad as him being president.

       

      But him vanishing off the face of the earth would be better.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      eclare

      I know.  I can’t believe (well, I can) what he and his corrupt, ass-kissing Rethuglicans are going to put this country through again.  It enrages me, and it never fucking ends.

      Enough with all the drama.  Enough with how the future of democracy rides on us winning every election.  Can I not pay attention to the news for just one fucking day?

      I really hate them in my core for what they have done to this country.  And I don’t like that.  But there you go.  Because TIFG will not fucking go away.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MattF

      I think Trump would go for an extended visit to his pals in Saudi well before any incarceration. There are many golf courses there, one presumes.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      NutmegAgain

      I totally agree. I was just thinking the same today, while out running errands. Just about the 3:00 PM witching hour, and it was inescapable. I just felt like there was a slime made of sticky caustic orange gunk layered over everything and none of us, it seems, can get away. It’s gross and I just hope they put him in jail, and I don’t really want to hear about it.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      moonbat

      I’m with you, Cole. I would consider it the greatest luxury never to have to see his ugly mug or hear his stupid voice ever again. That’s why I’m hoping for guilty verdict and one of those “He’ll die in jail” sort of prison sentences.
      But my guess is no matter how long the sentence, he’d die quickly without any attention. He lives to be a topic of conversation and force other people to listen to him yap. Take that away and he’d shrivel like an unwatered house plant.​

      Reply
    15. 15.

      RaflW

      Even if he renounced his US citizenship and fled to Russia, he wouldn’t “go away” (though if he did something that significant, his influence on the party would drop pretty fast). He’d keep “TS-ing” and grifting his marks and calling in to Fox n Fascists.

      So, alas, we have to hold fast and see this multi-prong legal quest through. And, yeah, it’s freakin’ exhausting. I personally find the Rubios and Cruzs more infuriating and more depleting than TFG at this point. Their cravenness is so incredibly vile.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      BretH

      I agree that I’m sick and tired of him directly, but I strongly feel he needs to be made a poster child for effing around and finding out. Because we already hear  how the Jan 6 convictions have dampened interest in the yahoos for repeating stupid insurrection-y stuff. I want Trump to be used as an example for decades on how you can get away with behavior and actions like his for only so long.

      He should serve his sentence at a resurrected Joe Arpaio’s Tent City for one, breaking rocks in pink skivvies while the public is invited to watch and jeer.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Almost Retired

      If forced to say something positive about Trump, I would say that I am now able to make instant character judgments about anyone who supports him.  This saves me time and energy.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      PJ

      There’s a school of thought that leaders don’t matter (most famously advocated by Tolstoy in War and Peace), and that they are mostly just figureheads who managed to get out in front of a crowd, and that all change really comes from the masses.  There’s a little bit of truth there, in that you can’t have massive social change without a good chunk of the masses behind it.  But humans are tribal animals, and most people want leadership, to one degree or another, because once you get beyond the individual, life gets very complex.

      And, more to the point, the words and deeds of the actual leader make a huge difference in what the people being led strive for and do.  If Steven Douglas had become President instead of Lincoln, we might still have slavery today.  The assholes who support TFG were there before he entered politics and will be there after he’s gone, but TFG sure encouraged and empowered the worst angels of their nature, bringing this country this close to a massive violent crisis and leading to so much more hatred, violence, and attempts to stifle basic human rights.

      So what I’m saying is, yeah, on one level I just wish the fucker would go away so I wouldn’t have to think about him anymore, but on another, more important, level, I want him to be punished to the full extent of the law for all the mostly avoidable abominable shit he’s put this country through.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Elizabelle

      @Mr. Bemused Senior:   Oh yeah.  He can have ketchup.  But not his favorite brand.

      Something the Bureau of Prisons deems acceptable. As a condiment.  Not an art supply or means of expression.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      MomSense

      Every time we fail to prosecute or pardon presidents and vice presidents we end up with even worse offenders.  I will not be satisfied if he just goes away. Through the entire book, every chapter, page, word and white space of the book at him.

      Same goes for people who break the law in the judicial, legislative, and the rest of the executive  branch of government.

      People considering public service need to know that they will be held to the highest standard and will be accountable for their actions.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      James E Powell

      He & the myth that binds his followers to him need to be publicly taken apart & destroyed. We don’t want any Trump Lost Cause movement to deal with for the rest of our lives.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      MomSense

      @geg6:

      We are having a little arraignment party.  Pinot, roast chicken, mashed potatoes, and a truly delicious zucchini side. My youngest’s girlfriend bought some truffle sea salt kettle chips which are a game changer. She made some kind of dip which is delicious.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      piratedan

      in a way, I’m really glad that 45 is getting his day in court, he’s been shown deference that none of the rest of us would receive and I hope that in the final accounting none of that shit matters if he’s proven guilty of the crimes accused.

      Because… if/when that happens, the remainder of his Klan Korps should be told to stfu when they get paraded thru the same halls of justice for their attempts in helping him pervert Democracy.  Because I suspect that the list is long, an inner circle and an outer circle, filled with Congressmen and Senators and state level legislators and media types and money people.  Once those shoes begin to fall, the GOP may well have a hard time finding enough legislators to staff a football team.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Elizabelle

      I think one problem is that major corporate media sees TFIG as trashy and entertaining. I.e. money in the bank.

      this is a problem. They would/will sell us out to Fascism in a heartbeat, if it made them money.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      MomSense

      @Leto:

      Not sure why my wicked smaht phone decided throw should be through but at least Apple plans to fix the ducking/fucking autocorrect.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Elizabelle

      @MomSense: agreed. And all of these journalists, who want to frame this as a problem for America, a problem for Biden, a tragedy. They have just told you how puerile and unreliable they are.

      when someone shows you who they are, believe them.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Jeffro

      I hate still talking about him…but I feel incredibly validated in saying (since 2015!!) that those who couldn’t be bothered to stop this obviously MONUMENTAL crook from taking over their party were going to regret it, and wonder how they arrived at this point.

      Well, we’re here, GOP.  And once again, the blessed liberals were RIGHT.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Elizabelle

      @satby: And:  we need to root out his supporters and means of support.

      Trump answered the casting call.  He did not build this, but certainly empowered it.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      satby

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Word.

      While we’re at it, can we let events just play out instead of endlessly rehashing whatever some talking head on tv or twitter says about all of it? And attempting to read tea leaves about what might, maybe, could happen at every step of the way?? I get that some people manage their anxiety by endless analysis of everything, as if they could control the outcome by sheer force of worry . Still, the professionals have got this; and in the meantime there’s an entire world of other things happening.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Burnspbesq

      @satby:

      While we’re at it, can we let events just play out instead of endlessly rehashing whatever some talking head on tv or twitter says about all of it? And attempting to read tea leaves about what might, maybe, could happen at every step of the way?? I get that some people manage their anxiety by endless analysis of everything, as if they could control the outcome by sheer force of worry . Still, the professionals have got this; and in the meantime there’s an entire world of other things happening.

      Agreed. Fuck all the pundits. And double-fuck Ian Millheiser for chicken-little-ing.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      eclare

      @satby:

      So true.  I can’t worry about Aileen Cannon and all the possbilities.  That is for Jack Smith to worry about, and I trust him.  Nothing I do will affect that.

      Only thing I can do is vote and try to convince others, through donations or postcards, etc.  Much thanks to WaterGirl for our focus on boots on the ground in 2022.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      PJ

      @Jeffro: Why would Republicans regret Trump, or the 20-odd years since Gingrich, or the 36 years since Reagan, or the 48 years since Nixon, or the 62 years since Brown v. Board of Education led to Trump’s ascendancy?  He is everything they’ve been working for for way longer than my lifetime.  A few of them might wring their hands about this or that that Trump’s done, because he’s so trashy, but he is their Prince Who Was Promised.  Sure, he only gives a shit about himself, and just uses the rubes to advance that cause, but he is also genuinely bigoted and small-minded and hateful.  He is Republicanism in a nutshell.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      rekoob

      @rekoob@suzanne: Confirmed with Monk’s Cafe that they don’t have any special events this Thursday, but they don’t take reservations. That’s not a problem for me, at least, since I’m fairly flexible and can get there early. We can ask for another round of consensus, of course, but it might be nice to get the word out.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      HeleninEire

      Jesus. This woman on Rachael needs to slow the fuck down.

      Eta: it wasn’t Rachael’s actual show. She’s leading the 8:00 hour.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Jackie

      @JaySinWA: Dark chocolate and red wine is my celebratory go to. Popcorn was earlier today 😁 Times like this it’s nice to live in the pacific time zone! More celebration time!

      Reply
    63. 63.

      brendancalling

      I hope he dies in prison with no access to social media.

      I would be equally OK with him dying via stroke or heart attack. Even suicide to avoid prison.

      I would also accept exiled to a desert island. Or shot out of a cannon.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      ColoradoGuy

      @PJ: That’s an important. T**** isn’t just a symbol, but the pure distillation of the modern, post-Nixon Republican Party. TV celebrities (or wannabe Fox personalities) who embody all the worst aspects of the USA … racism, homophobia, sexism, arrogant self-righteousness, and the thinnest veneer of fake religiosity.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      geg6

      @Burnspbesq:

      Thirded.  I’m avoiding almost all punditry.  Except Josh Marshall.  He’s not an idiot like the rest of them, he is sensible and he rarely gets out over his skis.  Some rare qualities in our current media.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.