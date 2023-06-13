massive crowd supporting the former president pic.twitter.com/pdtboldszL — world famous art thief (@famousartthief) June 13, 2023

a chyron for the ages pic.twitter.com/LJKWgRzEhO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2023





Former U.S. President Trump appears on classified document charges after a federal indictment at Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse, alongside his attorneys Chris Kise and Todd Blanche in Miami, U.S., June 13, 2023 in a courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg pic.twitter.com/A6K5CJhH2Z — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) June 13, 2023

He's always been pretty upfront about believing that rules are for suckers. That may even be a direct quote, tbh — Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) June 13, 2023

"There's no need to backward unless you're trying to distract from what's happening today" — Juan Williams destroys Martha MacCallum and her Biden whataboutism pic.twitter.com/KPH1eCGmTn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2023

The judge said that former President Trump could have no contact with any witnesses in the case — including Walt Nauta — who currently works for him. — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) June 13, 2023

Trump, after leaving the Miami courthouse, has now made a surprise stop at a Cuban cafe (the iconic Versailles Restaurant). Bold move — he’s effectively trying to turn this arrest trip into a campaign stop. — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) June 13, 2023

"Food for everyone!" Trump chants out at Versailles restaurant in Miami, as a crowd mobs him. A group appeared to lay hands and pray for him as he entered. Meanwhile, Walt Nauta, his co-defendant in the case, is walking about in the background with other staff. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) June 13, 2023

… Odds he didn’t pay for the food?

Oh wow. Jake Tapper just directed the CNN control room to get rid of Donald Trump's visit to a cafe after his arraignment, saying, "I don't need to see any more of that. He's trying to turn it into a spectacle…Enough of that. We've seen it already." This is good. More please. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) June 13, 2023

