massive crowd supporting the former president pic.twitter.com/pdtboldszL
— world famous art thief (@famousartthief) June 13, 2023
a chyron for the ages pic.twitter.com/LJKWgRzEhO
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2023
Former U.S. President Trump appears on classified document charges after a federal indictment at Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse, alongside his attorneys Chris Kise and Todd Blanche in Miami, U.S., June 13, 2023 in a courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg pic.twitter.com/A6K5CJhH2Z
— Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) June 13, 2023
He's always been pretty upfront about believing that rules are for suckers.
That may even be a direct quote, tbh
— Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) June 13, 2023
"There's no need to backward unless you're trying to distract from what's happening today" — Juan Williams destroys Martha MacCallum and her Biden whataboutism pic.twitter.com/KPH1eCGmTn
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2023
The judge said that former President Trump could have no contact with any witnesses in the case — including Walt Nauta — who currently works for him.
— Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) June 13, 2023
Trump, after leaving the Miami courthouse, has now made a surprise stop at a Cuban cafe (the iconic Versailles Restaurant). Bold move — he’s effectively trying to turn this arrest trip into a campaign stop.
— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) June 13, 2023
"Food for everyone!" Trump chants out at Versailles restaurant in Miami, as a crowd mobs him. A group appeared to lay hands and pray for him as he entered. Meanwhile, Walt Nauta, his co-defendant in the case, is walking about in the background with other staff.
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) June 13, 2023
… Odds he didn’t pay for the food?
Oh wow. Jake Tapper just directed the CNN control room to get rid of Donald Trump's visit to a cafe after his arraignment, saying, "I don't need to see any more of that. He's trying to turn it into a spectacle…Enough of that. We've seen it already." This is good. More please.
— Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) June 13, 2023
Recommended reading:
A round of shock going around pundits that there haven't been massive crowds/riots at the Miami courthouse today. The truth is there was no reason to think that was likely. A lot of commentary around these events is fearmongering. A guide for next time: https://t.co/nxPh3QMvF2
— Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) June 13, 2023
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings