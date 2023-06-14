Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

In my day, never was longer.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

The revolution will be supervised.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • billcinsd
  • Burnspbesq
  • cain
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • Gin & Tonic
  • JPL
  • karen marie
  • Odie Hugh Manatee
  • PaulWartenberg
  • satby
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Splitting Image
  • steppy
  • Trivia Man
  • wonkie

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    25Comments

    5. 5.

      wonkie

      I’m sitting here anxiously awaiting a phone call from a rescue about a dog I want to adopt. She’s supposed to call at four.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      JPL

      I’ve been trying to find the recipe for Stretch Pizza’s  potato chip salad, since Pete Wells said it’s the best thing on the menu.

      nytimes

      Reply
    16. 16.

      karen marie

      @Trivia Man:   I was going to say I was jealous but then I realized, given she wants to talk to everyone she sees when we’re on walkies, I’d have to listen to the fucking dog chatting on the phone all hours of the day and night.  That’s a big nope.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Dump has lost Bill Barr, Christie, Turley, and Dershowitz but he still has Matt Taibbi defending him:

      “If you’re going to take the very extreme step of indicting somebody who is the likely nominee of the opposition party, the charge has to meet two tests: It has to be extremely serious and it has to be an airtight case. And [this indictment] fails on both points”​

      He then goes on to promote… [checks notes]… Tulsi Gabbard for president. I used to think he was just a useful idiot – a russophilia who defended all things Russia. But defending Dump on a non Russia matter when even a hack like Turley won’t leads me to think he’s on russian payroll.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      billcinsd

      Apparently everyone else went on strike.

      Water Girl is celebrating that she was born yesterday and not today, ie as today is TFG’s birthday

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Splitting Image

      I saw that John Romita Sr. passed away today. He was one of the very last comic book artists from the 1940s still alive, and one of the last people who worked at Marvel in the early ’60s.

      I wasn’t around in the 1960s, but I was reading reprints of the ’60s Spider-Man comics all through the 1980s. Like Kirby and Buscema, Romita influenced so many of the Marvel artists who came along later that his art style was ubiquitous in my childhood.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.