Apparently everyone else went on strike.
Open Thread
by John Cole| 25 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
SiubhanDuinne
LOL
steppy
Just leaving the field open for the boss.
They were just waiting for your third “fuck [X]” post.
I’m just taking care of family business, my mom’s birthday today.
wonkie
I’m sitting here anxiously awaiting a phone call from a rescue about a dog I want to adopt. She’s supposed to call at four.
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
cain
That new diet of yours is clearly giving us results!
dmsilev
Solidarity with the Hollywood writer’s guild.
Odie Hugh Manatee
Hopefully it was a 7-10 pickup… rather than a strike!
JPL
I’ve been trying to find the recipe for Stretch Pizza’s potato chip salad, since Pete Wells said it’s the best thing on the menu.
nytimes
karen marie
@Trivia Man: I was going to say I was jealous but then I realized, given she wants to talk to everyone she sees when we’re on walkies, I’d have to listen to the fucking dog chatting on the phone all hours of the day and night. That’s a big nope.
My writer group zooms from 6:30 – 9:00. I’ll be checking in sporadically.
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
Dump has lost Bill Barr, Christie, Turley, and Dershowitz but he still has Matt Taibbi defending him:
“If you’re going to take the very extreme step of indicting somebody who is the likely nominee of the opposition party, the charge has to meet two tests: It has to be extremely serious and it has to be an airtight case. And [this indictment] fails on both points”
He then goes on to promote… [checks notes]… Tulsi Gabbard for president. I used to think he was just a useful idiot – a russophilia who defended all things Russia. But defending Dump on a non Russia matter when even a hack like Turley won’t leads me to think he’s on russian payroll.
Baud
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:
Agree. Turley is low, so Taibbi is worse.
And indictments don’t lay out evidence, so that whole part is fabricated.
If you’re going to take the very extreme step of indicting somebody who is the likely nominee of the opposition party
So only intraparty prosecutions?
Gin & Tonic
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: I doubt payroll, but I’m sure they have tapes of him when he was fucking under-aged girls in Moscow.
billcinsd
Water Girl is celebrating that she was born yesterday and not today, ie as today is TFG’s birthday
eclare
Wouldn’t you?
Chief Oshkosh
@Trivia Man: Not so tough these days, what with voice commands and all…
Burnspbesq
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:
Since Cole has officially declared this “Fuck [x] Day,” I feel safe in saying Fuck That Idiot Taibbi.
Splitting Image
I saw that John Romita Sr. passed away today. He was one of the very last comic book artists from the 1940s still alive, and one of the last people who worked at Marvel in the early ’60s.
I wasn’t around in the 1960s, but I was reading reprints of the ’60s Spider-Man comics all through the 1980s. Like Kirby and Buscema, Romita influenced so many of the Marvel artists who came along later that his art style was ubiquitous in my childhood.
