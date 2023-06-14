Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Why Not This?

So I guess I am the last one left here on this blog, so time to share some more of my ramblings. Tonight- artificial intelligence.

The main problem I have with AI is that none of it seems very useful to me. I like driving, and I want to be able to control my vehicle, especially because I don’t trust the other motherfuckers on the road. And I like to write my own stuff, and don’t want to turn that over to a machine.

But you know what I would like- something that would make life easier. Like, for example, I would love it if when I sat down in front of the tv, if I could bellow in the general direction of a microphone “WTF DID I END UP WATCHING LAST NIGHT?”

And it could tell me “you spent fifteen minutes scrolling through netflix, then switch to Amazon prime, started a show for eight minutes when you were interrupted by a phone call, at which point you went back to netflix for eight minutes and then switched to the Disney app and watched 47 minutes of the first Captain America. You were then overheard telling Joelle that you were going to watch the Marvel Cinematic Universe in order. Would you like me to go to where you left off in Captain America?”

And I would say “Fuck yes I would” and it would say “Ok, I will start it in three minutes because I know you forgot to piss and need to top off your beverage. Also, you left your phone upstairs again and will not be able to use most of your computer because of two step verification texts. Would you like me to add another minute to the start time?”

Now that would be AI.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    52Comments

    2. 2.

      eversor

      The goal of AI is to kill jobs.  We’ve hit the point where nVidia uses AI to design their new GPUs to create faster AI because that’s cheaper than paying people.  Think about that.   It’s entire point is to wipe out most sectors of employement because people are expensive and slow.  AI solves the human barrier to all this issues and speeds things up.

      In and of itself, that’s not bad.  But the reality is we are so divided by ethnicity, culture, race, and Christianity that we cannot unite to get a solution to so the rest of us can live.   And while racial, cultural, and ethnic issues are breaking down will still have the big bad of Christianity to deal with.  So until we destroy Christianity no problems can be solved and we are all screwed.  End Christianity now.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      bbleh

      Ok, but why would an AI spend its time on that sorta stuff when it could be, I dunno, writing ad copy for its cryptocurrency exchange that’s conventional and convincing enough to get lots of dumb people to send it money, or getting on pickup sites and convincing people to send it nude photos or do things on camera for it, or running for public office against someone like RonJon or Rand Paul or Paul Gosar?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Gin & Tonic

      There’s only one asshole on this blog who can take Cole’s righteous rant and turn it into an attack on Christianity.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      zhena gogolia

      I first heard the term “artificial intelligence” in the late 1970s from an incredibly nerdy Texan computer science grad student, and I laughed uncontrollably. Who’s laughing now, he’s probably a billionaire.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Urza

      Not every company is gung ho on the job cuts with AI.  Some are actually looking to see what productivity gains there are first.

      And the personal assistant you’re asking for is a major invasion of personal info.  We can sign you up for that for only $6.95 a month and resell anonymized data about you for the ads for even more.

      Also I can see this being a thing by ChatGPT 6.0 in about 2ish years.  Trust me, we’re not rolling out all those NVidia GPUs Eversor is bitching about into every open square meter of the datacenters for no reason (unless its a fiendish plot by Accounting to prevent me decomming our rusty old servers, again).

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Urza

      @Jay:Not this time.  While it may take longer than the publicists are trying to make you believe, it is going to be a massive change to society that makes smart phones and possibly even the internet seem small.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Starfish

      @Baud: You are supposed to keep me posted on important news, and you did not write me a letter explaining this engagement or how much he had to pay the matchmaker or anything.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jay

      @Urza:

      yeah, no.

      AI can drive a car on a perfectly maintained track, some of the time. It can render a painting or photo, sort of, but not. It can write a fake essay that any reference check show’s it’s fake.

      I read an article a couple of days ago, about how AI can identify new antibiotic’s. If you read the article closely, it’s not AI, it’s just using a computer to sort through reams of data because it’s programmed to do so. But hey, AI is cool and brings in venture funds, so just say it’s AI.

      Cooler science, fruit flies genetically programmed to create rare hormones used in medical treatments.

      AI is never going to fix your broken p-trap or change a flat.

      AI is basically the phone help menu.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Cameron

      Having read “I Have No Mouth, And I Must Scream” in my impressionable youth, I have some doubts that AI would be a good replacement for Christianity.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      RaflW

      My Nest thermostat can’t even stay connected to my phone for more than about three months before I have to do a f**ing factory reset of the thermo.

      So I’m extremely cynical about how well AI is gonna work.

      Though some tech jockey will probably still manage to invent some fleet of autonomous cyborgs that will manage to kill millions of us anyway.

      Because this whole ride called life in the 21st century seems jacked as sh**.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      lurker

      the others are not on strike.  the AIs that we know as watergirl, tom levenson, Richard Mayhew (and David Anderson), Anne Laurie and major major major major are all just disconnected from the network.

      In contrast, Adam S, Betty Cracker and TaMaRa are real people, who are just busy.

      @eversor: this is not a comment by eversor … someone fed eversor’s previous comments into a neural network and then had it generate a comment based on this John Cole post.  that is what this comment from eversor is…

       

      Also, for those who have the life events in their past to appreciate this, the phrase “NFS File Server is ok” is the biggest lie ever told.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      karen marie

      @Jay: AI is basically the phone help menu.

       

      Except it’s extremely unreliable and requires the user to verify the information independently.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      SamInWa

      The technology exists to do everything you described, but it is being used to force feed you ads to make money.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      RaflW

      Oh. I didn’t realize the pie filter must be cookie based. So I inadvertently started to read a comment by eversour while here via my phone.

      Started out being on topic, but like Chat GPT with an incredibly annoying obsession, he veered into his favorite bashing and, poof! More pie for me.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Citizen Alan

      @eversor: I asked Chat GPT to write a response to your comment and this is what it said:

      I understand concerns about AI’s impact on employment, but linking it to social divisions caused by fundamentalist Christianity seems like a stretch. While AI may disrupt certain industries, it also creates new opportunities and can enhance human capabilities. Rather than blaming a specific religious group, it’s important to focus on fostering inclusive dialogue to address societal challenges. A balanced approach, where AI is leveraged responsibly, can lead to job creation, improved efficiency, and socioeconomic progress. Let’s embrace the potential of AI while ensuring adequate support for affected individuals, promoting reskilling and lifelong learning.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)

      Since technology is the fucking subject here in this fucking thread, all I want to say here right now is that I fucking hate motherfucking passwords. Passwords are the fucking bane of my life. Every fucking time I need to do something on some fucking site I don’t go to often, it asks for my fucking password, and the only ones I ever remember were the ones I used two fucking passwords ago, so I have to have it send a text to my fucking phone, and I choose a new fucking password, but it tells me I already used that fucking password, so I need a new one, and when I come up with it, I put it in and then forget it, and motherfucking lastpass won’t fucking help me remember it, because it always fucking signs me out, and then I can’t remember that fucking password, and I’m already too fucking pissed off to bother to go look for it and open it so it can remember the new fucking password for the fucking site I forgot the password for, so it won’t be any fucking help the next fucking time I need it, and my whole fucking life now is trying to keep myself from losing my fucking mind because of all the motherfucking passwords.

      I just thought I’d throw that the fuck out there.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Starfish

      @Citizen Alan: I asked Bard why the Puritans would oppose universal basic income.

      The Puritans were a religious group that came to America in the 1600s. They believed in hard work and self-reliance, and they thought that everyone should contribute to society. They also believed that the government should not interfere in people’s lives too much. Universal basic income (UBI) is a government program that would provide everyone with a set amount of money, regardless of their income or employment status. The Puritans would likely oppose UBI because they believe that it would discourage people from working and would lead to a decline in moral values.

      Here are some specific reasons why the Puritans might oppose UBI:

      They believed that everyone should work. The Puritans believed that hard work was a sign of God’s favor, and they thought that everyone should contribute to society. UBI would allow people to live without working, which the Puritans would see as a form of laziness.

      They believed that the government should not interfere in people’s lives. The Puritans believed that the government should have a limited role in people’s lives. They would likely see UBI as an overreach of government power.

      They believed that UBI would lead to a decline in moral values. The Puritans believed that people should work for what they have. They would likely see UBI as a form of welfare, which they believed could lead to laziness and dependency.

      It is important to note that not all Puritans would necessarily oppose UBI. Some Puritans might see it as a way to help the poor and needy, and they might believe that it would actually encourage people to work harder. However, the majority of Puritans would likely oppose UBI for the reasons listed above.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Jeffro

      OT but apparently Republicans now see filing to run for president as a way to avoid being charged with, well, anything, anywhere, anytime.

      Can we have that discussion about higher standards for federal office now, peeps?

      (also: looks like the techbros are flooding the zone, hoping to either help trumpov or hoping that one of them strikes it lucky, a la trumpov in 2016)

      Suarez has become well known for attracting technology investors to Miami. He previously met with PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel and has publicly courted Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He has also been a strong supporter of cryptocurrency, aiming to make the city a hub for digital currency. He argues that Miami can be a “prototype” for the country.
      Suarez recently came under fire after a Miami Herald investigation alleged that he helped a development company that pays him $10,000 a month to navigate permit issues. The county’s Commission on Ethics and Public Trust has begun investigating the matter, NBC’s South Florida affiliate reported. A spokesperson for Suarez has vehemently denied the allegations.

      But you do have to giggle at this:

      He hit DeSantis for being too stiff to engage in the retail politics that draws voters in.
      “He seems to struggle with relationships, generally,” Suarez said. “I look people in the eye when I shake their hands.”

       

      The GOP wouldn’t be IN this pickle if you didn’t suck so badly, Rhonda!!!1!  LOL

      Reply
    39. 39.

      lurker

      @Citizen Alan: that’s great … sounds like it could have come from marketing at google or meta or one of the other big tech amalgamations … and yet it still hits at issues with eversor’s comment

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Eolirin

      @RaflW: Those are very different technologies. Drawing conclusions from one to the other is a category error.

      Also, bad implementation of any technology is going to suck. It doesn’t speak to whether good implementations can do useful things.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Mallard Filmore

      @bbleh

      getting on pickup sites and convincing people to send it nude photos

      Svelt young laptop (single, no tablets) looking for large, tricked out, buff, desktop. Send a picture of your joystick and I’ll take my dust covers off for you.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      rekoob

      For what it’s worth, I’ve been distracting WaterGirl (who’s been busy with other things, too) with plans for a Juicer meetup in Philadelphia tomorrow. With any luck, it will all come together starting at 6:30p Eastern:

      The Abbaye

      637 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia PA 19123

      We’ll take notes and report back the sense of the meeting.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      oldster

      Good to see you back in action, John.

      Personally, I’m baking an oatmeal cake, because tomorrow is my birthday. I’ll be eleventy-hundred years old and a few more. I lost track, and no one cares. But I still like oatmeal cake.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Jeffro

      @Jeffro: btw this guy was SO convinced that his now defunct grift crypto scam would be profitable, it would lead to the abolishment of Miami city taxes.

      YES AMERICA THIS IS THE GUY WE NEED FOR A BRIGHTER FUTURE!!!1!

      Reply
    47. 47.

      RaflW

      @Eolirin: Category error or not, I expect 95% of AI to feature bad implementation. Because profit and egos will be involved.

      And because I have a serious case of dyspepsia about our collective future on this here rock hurtling through space.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      catclub

      And I would say “Fuck yes I would” and it would say “Ok, I will start it in three minutes because I know you forgot to piss and need to top off your beverage….

      If you (and a whole lot of people like you) can [convincingly] tell the large tech corporations how much you would pay to have this service, and IF that number is high enough to make it worth their while to produce it, you will get it. Otherwise it will have to be paid for by the ad revenue it generates by knowing how to target those ads for senior depends to you.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Viva BrisVegas

      Are we really talking about artificial intelligence, or about expert systems. Nothing about this says intelligence to me, it’s just ever more complicated flow charts.

      Unless of course intelligence is actually about ever more complicated flow charts.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      catclub

      @Starfish: ​
       I think the Puritans would be fine with a UBI which required 8 hours a day of attendance at their church.
      So would the Hasidim.

      Reply

