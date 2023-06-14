So I guess I am the last one left here on this blog, so time to share some more of my ramblings. Tonight- artificial intelligence.

The main problem I have with AI is that none of it seems very useful to me. I like driving, and I want to be able to control my vehicle, especially because I don’t trust the other motherfuckers on the road. And I like to write my own stuff, and don’t want to turn that over to a machine.

But you know what I would like- something that would make life easier. Like, for example, I would love it if when I sat down in front of the tv, if I could bellow in the general direction of a microphone “WTF DID I END UP WATCHING LAST NIGHT?”

And it could tell me “you spent fifteen minutes scrolling through netflix, then switch to Amazon prime, started a show for eight minutes when you were interrupted by a phone call, at which point you went back to netflix for eight minutes and then switched to the Disney app and watched 47 minutes of the first Captain America. You were then overheard telling Joelle that you were going to watch the Marvel Cinematic Universe in order. Would you like me to go to where you left off in Captain America?”

And I would say “Fuck yes I would” and it would say “Ok, I will start it in three minutes because I know you forgot to piss and need to top off your beverage. Also, you left your phone upstairs again and will not be able to use most of your computer because of two step verification texts. Would you like me to add another minute to the start time?”

Now that would be AI.