Yeah, when I heard that Tish James had sort of announced that all the other state cases would be put on PAUSE for the federal case, that just didn’t seem right. And I wondered what Fani Willis and Alvin Bragg might have to say about that, and I didn’t have to wonder for long,

It looks like someone got out over their skis, and I am glad to hear that the case in GA will not pause. Hoping the same is true for NY!

Plus Trump has so many different sets of attorneys, it’s not like one set is handling all of the cases.

NBC News: The federal case against Donald Trump will not affect the Fulton County, GA election interference investigation, according to a Fulton County DA spokesperson. "The federal indictments will not have any impact on the Fulton County election investigation." @MSNBC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 15, 2023

I am hoping the Mr. Delay, Delay, Delay promptly learns that that won’t fly this time around. Fingers crossed.

I did enjoy reading this. If only they would listen!

Dear MSM, Stop calling him what he was. Call him what he is. Criminal defendant. — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) June 15, 2023

