Yeah, I Wondered About That (Open Thread)

Yeah, when I heard that Tish James had sort of announced that all the other state cases would be put on PAUSE for the federal case, that just didn’t seem right.  And I wondered what Fani Willis and Alvin Bragg might have to say about that, and I didn’t have to wonder for long,

It looks like someone got out over their skis, and I am glad to hear that the case in GA will not pause.  Hoping the same is true for NY!

Plus Trump has so many different sets of attorneys, it’s not like one set is handling all of the cases.

I am hoping the Mr. Delay, Delay, Delay promptly learns that that won’t fly this time around.  Fingers crossed.

I did enjoy reading this.  If only they would listen!

Open thread.

And in the spirit of open threads, does everyone have neighbors who almost constantly work on noisy projects?  I am beginning to wonder if my neighbor just likes to saw just for the same of sawing!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    51Comments

    2. 2.

      thruppence

      @WaterGirl: Here in the Denver area it has been cooler than usual and raining off and on for weeks. The reservoirs are refilled, so yay, but it has also raised up a few billion mosquitos. Ugh.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      ArchTeryx

      From dead thread below (I always am so so far behind):

      @TriassicSands Trans people, IIRC, aren’t numerous enough to make a big difference in voting patterns in red states.  It’s that reason why they are ripe targets for genocide – they are effectively disenfranchised as a group in these states.

      But even if a large enough number of Ds leave a red state to make it redder, that also includes a brain drain and often, a lot of skilled workers.  Immigrant workers as well, because they always go after immigrants.  At which point construction, agriculture, and contracting shuts down dead.  Ask Florida and Georgia about that one.

      Eventually the state collapses under the weight of its own fascism.  The total destruction of the education system in Kansas was a type example.  Eventually enough people held their noses and started voting for Democrats, and that’s when the damage finally began to be reversed

      The hardest core red states – aka some of the Solid South and the empty Great Plains states – are going to stay red for the foreseeable future.  But a lot of others may turn on demographics alone given enough time.  Georgia is going that way.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      BeuceFromOhio

      The machines run constantly during the day in my neck of the woods, except when it rains.

      Had a neighbor that built his own deck once upon a time. His table saw spinning up, making a cut, spinning down every two or three minutes was all we heard for weeks.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      gvg

      @WaterGirl: Big deal. 90 is normal weather. It’s actually been rather mild up till now and hardly reached 90 at all.  It’s a matter of what you are used to. I find 90 to be relaxing if outside with at least some breeze. Horrible inside of course.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      @BeuceFromOhio:

      Had a neighbor that built his own deck once upon a time. His table saw spinning up, making a cut, spinning down every two or three minutes was all we heard for weeks.

      That’s exactly what is happening next door today!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Eunicecycle

      @BeuceFromOhio: There’s a new housing development going up across the street from me, and the truck backup beeping starts at 7am and goes all day. ARE THEY ONLY BACKING UP? AREN’T THERE ANY TRUCKS DRIVING FORWARD? It drives me insane.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MattF

      A particular benefit of the condo building I’m in is that it is part of a combined commercial/residential project— and the residential piece, which includes my condo unit, was built to commercial acoustic standards. It’s extremely quiet. I had a neighbor with a large barking dog and never heard it.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WhatsMyNym

      It’s foggy here and we will be lucky to get into 60’s.

      I’ve got one neighbor building a new house and another doing remodeling.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Alison Rose

      does everyone have neighbors who almost constantly work on noisy projects?

      No, because I live in an apartment. Instead of noisy projects, on one side I have assholes who cannot seem to play video games without screaming like someone is stabbing them in the actual face (I used to be a gamer and I get the rowdiness but JFC). And on the other, where the bedrooms adjoin, I have another asshole who seems to think the witching hour is the best time to vacuum or take a bath. The bathrooms also adjoin and are en suite, and their bathtub sounds like Niagara fucking Falls in my own room. I can’t close the bathroom door because the cat needs to get to her litter box, and I can’t wear earplugs for multiple reasons. The front office has reminded residents numerous times that you’re not supposed to make excessive noise after 10pm, but unfortunately, most of the people in this place are thoughtless dickheads who wouldn’t give a shit about other people if you paid them to.

      One of you people needs to buy me a house.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Scout211

      does everyone have neighbors who almost constantly work on noisy projects?

      Since we live on 5 acres, it does happen but the noise is muted. My neighbor to the west has a back hoe, a skid steer and other various noisy pieces of equipment, but a couple of acres of distance helps.

      What bothers me is that shooting guns around here seems like a regular activity whenever any of my neighbors entertain guests. And it appears that most of them own semi-automatic weapons. Sigh.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      And in the spirit of open threads, does everyone have neighbors who almost constantly work on noisy projects? I am beginning to wonder if my neighbor just likes to saw just for the same of sawing!

      Nah. Our troublesome neighbor likes to have backyard barbecues with a firepit he built. His music selection is OK, mostly 70s stuff we like at not too awful a volume. But the constant smoke is killing us, often chasing us off our own back porch.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Temps are decent here.  A high of 75 expected.  OTOH, the Canadians are invading with smoke.  AQI of 148.   My bike ride will be replaced by a trip to the gym.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      JaneE

      I don’t know exactly what my neighbor was doing, but it involved a circular saw and wood and the wood was not quite aligned properly so it was binding a little as the cut was made.  It made the most high pitched screech just exactly at the time I tried to pull some toilet paper off the roll.  I was still staring at the roll of paper in disbelief when he made a second attempt at cutting and I recognized the sound for what it was.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      brendancalling

      School is out and I have some important gigs coming up, so I’m about to be “that neighbor.” Except instead of table saws and power tools, it’s going to be electric and upright bass generating the noise.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      FelonyGovt

      And in the spirit of open threads, does everyone have neighbors who almost constantly work on noisy projects?

      OMG, the people across the street, who just bought a huge, brand new house, had noisy construction going for over a year, including having a port-a-potty in their front yard! (We once saw a well-dressed man, not someone who lives in that house, pull up in his car, jump out and use the port-a-potty, then drive off. )

      Now THEIR next door neighbors have embarked on a noisy project in their front yard. So, yeah.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Steeplejack

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      We had our hazemageddon last week here in NoVA. AQI almost kissed 300 in my area last Thursday. I’ve been checking since then on AirNow.gov, and it has been pretty good. “Moderate” for a few days, currently 46, top of the “good” zone.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      kindness

      Wonder why Letitia thought she could be spokeswoman for all the cases?  Or maybe she was just talking about the NY cases?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      munira

      Mostly I never hear my neighbors but they’ve installed a new dishwasher in the apartment above me and it sounds exactly like a garbage disposal – except it goes for an hour and a half. The apartment maintenance guys are dragging their heels in dealing with it so I’m going to do some research on my own to find out why it’s so loud. Apparently, it isn’t loud upstairs – all the noise comes down to me. If anyone knows anything about dishwashers and has any ideas, I’d appreciate hearing about them.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      smith

      @kindness: I would guess she meant only cases at the state level. Bragg is county level, elected independently of James, and not subject to her supervision, as far as I know. Too bad she’s pausing, though, because (I think) she has some juicy criminal matters to discuss with TFG.

      I’m sure if I’m wrong on any of this, our helpful law-talkers will let me know.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      smith

      The only time my neighbors’ noise has bothered me was once when we had a midsummer power outage, with temps in the 90s, that lasted more than 2 days. My neighbor’s garage is detached, and actually closer to my house than theirs. That, of course, is where they keep a gas-powered emergency generator. That thing went continuously the whole time, right outside my bedroom window, which of course I couldn’t close because of the heat.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Almost Retired

      Gas powered leaf blowers.  Satan’s own gardening equipment.  They’re not illegal in my jurisdiction, and have been embraced with relish by my neighbor.  I have lurid revenge fantasies.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ohio Mom

      Except for the week one of my neighbors rented a jackhammer to remove his cement patio, it’s usually quiet here in my Red subdivision. This thread reminds me I should take time to appreciate that.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Redshift

      I have that neighbor, but it seems to a business of some kind? At least that’s my guess, since it’s every day and they have business vans parked out front. But I’m not sure.

      The nice thing is that our bedroom is part of a remodel (done by the previous owners), and has much better soundproofing than the 60-year-old original construction. Ms. Redshift is a light sleeper, and would have been miserable from the day we moved in if not for that.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jeffro

      The Post has up a “personal growth” quiz and after taking it THREE TIMES…JUST TO BE SURE…it looks like I need to make some mid-year resolutions to eat better and work out more.

      (but…but…I LIKE EATING WHATEVER I WANT!)

      lol

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Fraud Guy

      I am beginning to wonder if my neighbor just likes to saw just for the same of sawing!

      They’re just trying to adjust the cut of their jib.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      AM in NC

      Since this is an open thread, just wanted to let everyone (particularly NC peeps) know that Governor Cooper is being featured in a Live Reader Chat on the WAPO site at 1:00 today.  You have to register to get a link, and you can submit questions.

      I’m really glad to see him get some national attention.  He has been holding the line against Republican Christofascism here in NC as best as he can.

      ETA: typo fixes

      Reply
    39. 39.

      BC in Illinois

       I am beginning to wonder if my neighbor just likes to saw just for the same of sawing!

      He keeps cutting, and measuring, and cutting, and measuring, and it’s STILL too short !

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Josie

      My townhouse neighbors are blessedly quiet, but the yard maintenance guys with their mowers, hedge trimmers, and leaf blowers entertain us all day every Friday. I’d like to outlaw all gas powered yard gizmos.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      WhatsMyNym

      @munira:

      they’ve installed a new dishwasher in the apartment above me and it sounds exactly like a garbage disposal

      Odd, most of the the noise is thru the liner, which you hear in the the kitchen. Maybe it’s rocking and the feet need adjusting?

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Steeplejack

      @Ohio Mom:

      Threadkill Lane is pretty quiet. It’s a cul-de-sac, part of a mid-century condominium that is all variations of “classic six” buildings—two or three stories, two units per floor. After a thread last week I realized that all of the groundskeeping is done by a company that comes once every week or two and runs all of the noisy devices in a limited time span. That is nice. And my building is brick construction, solid and noise-dampening. The neighbors are quiet. Occasionally I will hear my upstairs neighbor’s floor squeak, but it’s not bothersome.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Sean

      @WaterGirl:

      It’s going to be 104 here today, with several days of 105-107, at least as far out as the local weather can predict. Humidity so high you can barely breathe. I’ve been long adapted, but it’s getting harder to deal.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Karen S.

      I live in a condo on a relatively busy street on the Northside of Chicago. The building I live in is small (7 units total), and my neighbors are mostly quiet. The street can get busy because it leads to a partial interchange for DuSable Lake Shore Drive to the east, a police station and CTA bus garage to the west, as well as a couple of nearby hospitals. There’s also the sound of CTA trains in the background. I rather like it.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      FastEdD

      Letitia James was referring to a civil case which usually waits for a criminal case, especially to one by the feds. Bragg’s case is criminal as is the one in Georgia. so I would expect them not to wait. It is frustrating to imagine a scenario where all the cases wait for Loose Cannon to start and she puts everything off for years.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Delk

      Years ago I lived across the street from a Blue Man Group drummer. Stood in front of an open window during nice weather.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Ruckus

      @WaterGirl:

      We have had clouds for it seems forever, here in the land of constant sun. Temps in the low to mid 70s as the high. It’s supposed to get to the mid 80s on Sat and then go back down the next day. We’ve had rain. In June. I can remember that we once had rain, everyday for 40 days. A lot of rain. That was 50+ yrs ago. The weather patterns are changing. Life goes on, SFB might possibly go to jail for being, well a dumbass. A pompous, arrogant, dumbass. And that was president? Humans can be a lot of things, but that is something to strive for? Pompous, arrogant dumbass?

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Randal Sexton

      Noises I make: table saw, chop saw, router, riding mower, chain saw : I have been building my retirement place for the last couple years, emergency wood stove heat …

       

      Noises I hear: Jets from NASWI, gun shots from shooting range at nearby quarry, All neighbors have riding mowers, fishing boats trawling for salmon, small planes from S31, BIRDS BIRDS BIRDS  (distinctive bald eagle whistle), bleating of lost lambs.

       

      Happily no leaf blowers, which used to be my least favorite when I lived in the Bay Area.

       

      Anybody who listens to birds ? I totally reccomend the free Merlin bird app. very fun.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      cope

      A neighbor on one side of the FL house we vacated last December was a self-employed finish carpenter so, yes, lots of power tool and banging noises.  He’s a great guy, waited until 8 AM or so to work and always asked if he was a problem.  He was gone most of the time to various jobs but worked at home from time to time.  He is also a BBQ enthusiast and loved firing up one or more of his four grills most weekends.  The bigger problem was all the yard service crews coming and going all week long, Sundays included.

      Our CO place, even in its tightly packed neighborhood, has no such issues and can be almost eerily quiet at times.  I like it.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      sab

      My newish neighbors have a motorcycle and also a smallish car that has been adjusted to sound like a motorcycle. Both vehicles are louder than our whole house generator.

      On the other hand, their perfectly mannered german shepherd never barks, and my pitmix barks continuously, like the chihuahuas she was raised by.

      I cannot say enough good things about electric lawnmowers and other electric yard equipment.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      frosty

      When talking about the weather, WHERE IS HERE, PEOPLE??? Give us a clue, plz.

      That’s all, go about your normal daily activities.

      Reply

