Friday Afternoon Open Thread

by | 21 Comments

This post is in: 

Here is a picture of Steve in his end table/bed/box:

Friday Afternoon Open Thread 3

Loading up the family truckster in a little bit to make the three hour trek to Cleveland Airport and back to pick up the other half. She’s flying in there because it was a boatload cheaper than heading into Pittsburgh, and both of us are on a budget because we have a lot of expenses coming up and I still need a god damned roof done plus retirement is right down the road and we both make the same amount or less than last year but it’s worth a shitload less because our corporate overlords suck and fuck Ronald Reagan. Phew. Had to get that venom out of my system.

At any rate, this is her first two week vacation in forever, and we have lots of plans and fun things to do (or she alleges they will be fun, I will reserve judgment until afterwards). I’m like a midwesterner when it comes to driving and can do three hours standing on my head, but I’m curious to see how the missus behaves. Since we plan to drive to Arizona from Bethany this Christmas to move a bunch of stuff to the winter chateau, three hours will be a good test run. I’m sure she will be fine, although if she isn’t I have a tarp and rope in the back and will Aunt Edna her ass to the roof for the remainder of the drive.

I’m excited to see her and I am sure Thurston (who adores her because she gives him the NONSTOP ATTENTION HE CRAVES) will be over the moon. I’ll give you all an update tomorrow.

    2.

      Baud

      although if she isn't I have a tarp and rope in the back and will Aunt Edna her ass to the roof for the remainder of the drive.

Reminds me of Seamus.

      Reminds me of Seamus.

    3.

      No One You Know

      "…we have a lot of expenses coming up and I still need a god damned roof done plus retirement is right down the road and we both make the same amount or less than last year but it's worth a shitload less because our corporate overlords suck and fuck Ronald Reagan."

I hear ya. The lifestyle I ordered has been out of stock for years.

      I hear ya. The lifestyle I ordered has been out of stock for years.

    4.

      satby

      Tell herself hey from me, and the rest of this disreputable lot. You blogging more is like an early wedding present  for us, so you'll need to do an Amazon registry so we can return the favor.

      Reply
    5.

      raven

      Damn, as many times as I flew into Pittsburg to take the "Wheeling Limo" to Oglebay Park I had no idea Cleveland was that close. The Wheeling Limo was big Checker Cab with a steel plate welded to the undercarriage because of the world class potholes on 79!

    8.

      NotMax

      Since we plan to drive to Arizona from Bethany this Christmas

      This week, on Ultimate Test of Fidelity….
      :)

    9.

      RaflW

      “I’m like a midwesterner when it comes to driving.” This explains a lot in terms of my family. Paternal grands were from KS, and birthed my uncle and dad in MN. All were happy to do 10 hour/day road trips. And the apple has fallen directly below the tree.

      I have, more than once, driven 14 hours and then picked my partner up at the Denver airport! I honestly didn’t mind either time, it was better use of his to be working in Mpls the extra day, and I wanted to save the outrageous rental car fees at the Denver end of the trip.

    10.

      Betty Cracker

      @raven: Great photo!

      I’ve written about our dog situation a few times, and after all that, I now believe almost anything is possible in dog behavior modification if you’re patient, consistent and use positive training methods. Good luck! 

    11.

      glory b

      Right now I'm in my office in downtown Pittsburgh, waiting until the time I can call it a day while listening to reports of the Taylor Swift hoards enveloping the city. A coworker says the WAZE traffic map shows all roads into the city and the North Shore (location of the stadium) as solid red.

Pray for me to whatever entity floats your boat.

       

      Pray for me to whatever entity floats your boat.

    17.

      FastEdD

      My friend Dave used to refer to his wife as "his larger half" and she would slap him.

They got along well.

      They got along well.

    18.

      nickdag

      Can someone help me out here?

      I thought I had read all of Cole’s posts (b/c who doesn’t like a righteous rant?), but I don’t remember any talk of a romantic partner.

      Now in the past week, there are references to a significant other. When did this all happen? What did I miss?!

    20.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Spouse and I recently did Denver-St Louis and back driving trip. 12 hours, we split in 2 days each way. I drove about 2 hours the first day, then got turned down every time I offered to take over. I am not a bad driver but I wear glasses that darken outdoors and so, no sunglasses in the car. It is not optimal on bright sunny days.

      We have another occasion in September, which would be a 12 hour drive each way again. We’re pondering. I just found an old pair of prescription sunglasses that aren’t progressive but would probably be fine for driving. I’m going to check them out if the sun ever returns to Denver skies.

