The deal ends a long-running Justice Department investigation into Biden’s second son. “I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life,” his lawyer said. https://t.co/QgF7Eq8ZQp — The Associated Press (@AP) June 20, 2023

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter will plead guilty to federal tax offenses but avoid full prosecution on a separate gun charge in a deal with the Justice Department that likely spares him time behind bars. Hunter Biden, 53, will plead guilty to the misdemeanor tax offenses as part of an agreement made public Tuesday. The agreement will also avert prosecution on a felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user, as long as he adheres to conditions agreed to in court. The deal ends a long-running Justice Department investigation into the taxes and foreign business dealings of President Biden’s second son, who has acknowledged struggling with addiction following the 2015 death of his brother Beau Biden. It also averts a trial that would have generated days or weeks of distracting headlines for a White House that has strenuously sought to keep its distance from the Justice Department… Two people familiar with the investigation said the Justice Department would recommend 24 months of probation for the tax charges, meaning Hunter Biden will not face time in prison. But the decision to go along with any deal is up to the judge. The people were not authorized to speak publicly by name and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. He is to plead guilty to failing to pay more than $100,000 in taxes on over $1.5 million in income in both 2017 and 2018, charges that carry a maximum possible penalty of a year in prison. The back taxes have since been paid, according to a person familiar with the investigation… Christopher Clark, a lawyer for Hunter Biden, said in a statement that it was his understanding that the five-year investigation had now been resolved. “I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life,” Clark said. “He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”… Misdemeanor tax cases aren’t common, and most that are filed end with a sentence that doesn’t include time behind bars, said Caroline Ciraolo, an attorney who served as head of the Justice Department’s tax division from 2015 to 2017. An expected federal conviction “is not a slap on the wrist,” she said. Gun possession charges that aren’t associated with another firearm crime are also uncommon, said Keith Rosen, a past head of the criminal division in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware. For people without a significant criminal history, the total number of multiple types of illegal possession cases filed every year in Delaware amounts to a handful, he said…

“I’m very proud of my son,” President Biden says of Hunter Biden when asked whether he’s spoken to his son today following his federal charges, per pool reporter @AlexGangitano. POTUS did not respond to a question about whether he encouraged Hunter to take a guilty plea. pic.twitter.com/bXmStE35k8 — Joey Garrison (@joeygarrison) June 20, 2023





… The decision by U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who was nominated by then-President Donald Trump in 2018, indicates an end to the sweeping, five-year investigation by federal prosecutors, FBI agents and IRS officials into Hunter Biden’s conduct. The Biden administration has kept Weiss in place to avoid having a U.S. attorney appointed by the president oversee his son’s criminal case. Weiss’s office said in a statement: “Hunter Biden received taxable income in excess of $1,500,000 annually in calendar years 2017 and 2018. Despite owing in excess of $100,000 in federal income taxes each year, he did not pay the income tax due for either year.” Regarding the gun charge, the statement said that “from on or about October 12, 2018 through October 23, 2018, Hunter Biden possessed a firearm despite knowing he was an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance.” … The resolution suggests that prosecutors did not find cause to file charges related to Hunter Biden’s dealings with foreign entities or other wrongdoing. Trump and several Republican-led congressional inquiries have long alleged that Biden engaged in years of criminal conduct with people tied to the Chinese government and with companies in Ukraine and elsewhere… A judge will schedule an arraignment within the next several weeks. Hunter Biden is expected to surrender to Delaware authorities and will be processed by U.S. marshals there. The criminal probe was overseen by Weiss, whose deliberations, which have dragged on for months, provoked frustration and bewilderment from other law enforcement officials, some of them inside the FBI and the IRS, as both agencies finished their respective investigations last year, according to three senior law enforcement officials. An additional senior U.S. official said the bulk of the IRS investigation was completed in 2020… The federal investigation began in 2018 under the Trump administration as a broad inquiry of Biden’s international business relationships, with an emphasis on potential national security implications. Over time, it narrowed into an examination of his personal taxes and purchase of a pistol. A grand jury was convened in Delaware and continued to hear testimony from witnesses throughout 2022, according to two sources familiar with the matter. At times, tensions among investigating U.S. attorney’s offices and agencies ran high, and there were disagreements about potential courses of action, two former senior law enforcement officials said. In early 2020, the U.S. attorney’s office in Pittsburgh joined the investigation at the request of then-Attorney General William Barr, who was tasked with assessing information provided by Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani about alleged corruption in Ukraine, which included allegations about Hunter Biden, three senior law enforcement officials said. Investigators looked into whether Biden acted as an agent or a lobbyist for a foreign government — a potential violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Investigators ultimately determined there was no basis for charges beyond Biden’s gun application and his failure to pay his estimated taxes on time… In a letter this month responding to [Jim] Jordan’s concerns about the treatment of the IRS agent who had complained about alleged conflicts of interest, Weiss said he couldn’t answer questions about the case because it was an “open matter,” but he reassured Jordan he was acting in accordance with the law, not politics. “Throughout my tenure as U.S. Attorney my decisions have been made — and with respect to the matter must be made — without reference to political considerations,” Weiss wrote.

The diversion agreement for this felony charge (shown below) basically means that if Hunter stays out of trouble for a couple years, the charge goes away. pic.twitter.com/hadoebIDNJ — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 20, 2023

Nuh uh — Jim Comer will not be ignored!

House Republicans move to consider private documents related to Hunter Biden tax probe https://t.co/ZSC7iFIWX1 — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) June 20, 2023

House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith (R-Mo.) has planned a special executive session for the committee on Thursday morning to potentially review documents protected by tax privacy laws related to an IRS probe of Hunter Biden. The move could foreshadow the public release of documents related to Hunter Biden’s taxes. Smith gave notice Tuesday that he will be exercising his unique authority as chair of the House’s tax writing committee to consider documents that are otherwise barred from disclosure because they bear information related to a private citizen’s tax information… The individual referenced at the center of the claims, President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, reached an agreement detailed Tuesday in a filing in a Delaware court in which he pleaded guilty to a pair of misdemeanor tax charges. But several Republicans, including Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.), immediately lambasted the agreement as a “sweetheart deal” and vowed to plow ahead on his months-long investigation of Hunter’s business dealings. Under a unique section of the tax code vested to the chairs of Congress’ tax writing committees, which was used last year by Democrats to publish former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, Smith could publicly release any private tax information belonging to Hunter Biden by a majority vote. Although it is unclear what documents are to be considered Thursday and what the committee’s plans are, Smith said in a statement that “we will follow where the facts lead and will release the appropriate details afterward.” …

I’d bet a store-bought cookie this is the last we’ll hear from Chairman Smith — because nobody with enough sense to feed themselves with a fork wants to upgrade this search — but sure, it’ll look great in Comer’s next campaign ads.

And of course every other GOP blowhard will be hoping for a piece of the action.

