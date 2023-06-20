Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

We still have time to mess this up!

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

The revolution will be supervised.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

This blog will pay for itself.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Open Thread: Hunter Biden Will Plead Guilty to Misdemeanors

Open Thread: Hunter Biden Will Plead Guilty to Misdemeanors

by | 15 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter will plead guilty to federal tax offenses but avoid full prosecution on a separate gun charge in a deal with the Justice Department that likely spares him time behind bars.

Hunter Biden, 53, will plead guilty to the misdemeanor tax offenses as part of an agreement made public Tuesday. The agreement will also avert prosecution on a felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user, as long as he adheres to conditions agreed to in court.

The deal ends a long-running Justice Department investigation into the taxes and foreign business dealings of President Biden’s second son, who has acknowledged struggling with addiction following the 2015 death of his brother Beau Biden. It also averts a trial that would have generated days or weeks of distracting headlines for a White House that has strenuously sought to keep its distance from the Justice Department…

Two people familiar with the investigation said the Justice Department would recommend 24 months of probation for the tax charges, meaning Hunter Biden will not face time in prison. But the decision to go along with any deal is up to the judge. The people were not authorized to speak publicly by name and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

He is to plead guilty to failing to pay more than $100,000 in taxes on over $1.5 million in income in both 2017 and 2018, charges that carry a maximum possible penalty of a year in prison. The back taxes have since been paid, according to a person familiar with the investigation…

Christopher Clark, a lawyer for Hunter Biden, said in a statement that it was his understanding that the five-year investigation had now been resolved.

“I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life,” Clark said. “He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”…

Misdemeanor tax cases aren’t common, and most that are filed end with a sentence that doesn’t include time behind bars, said Caroline Ciraolo, an attorney who served as head of the Justice Department’s tax division from 2015 to 2017. An expected federal conviction “is not a slap on the wrist,” she said.

Gun possession charges that aren’t associated with another firearm crime are also uncommon, said Keith Rosen, a past head of the criminal division in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware. For people without a significant criminal history, the total number of multiple types of illegal possession cases filed every year in Delaware amounts to a handful, he said…


The decision by U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who was nominated by then-President Donald Trump in 2018, indicates an end to the sweeping, five-year investigation by federal prosecutors, FBI agents and IRS officials into Hunter Biden’s conduct. The Biden administration has kept Weiss in place to avoid having a U.S. attorney appointed by the president oversee his son’s criminal case.

Weiss’s office said in a statement: “Hunter Biden received taxable income in excess of $1,500,000 annually in calendar years 2017 and 2018. Despite owing in excess of $100,000 in federal income taxes each year, he did not pay the income tax due for either year.”

Regarding the gun charge, the statement said that “from on or about October 12, 2018 through October 23, 2018, Hunter Biden possessed a firearm despite knowing he was an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance.” …

The resolution suggests that prosecutors did not find cause to file charges related to Hunter Biden’s dealings with foreign entities or other wrongdoing. Trump and several Republican-led congressional inquiries have long alleged that Biden engaged in years of criminal conduct with people tied to the Chinese government and with companies in Ukraine and elsewhere…

A judge will schedule an arraignment within the next several weeks. Hunter Biden is expected to surrender to Delaware authorities and will be processed by U.S. marshals there.

The criminal probe was overseen by Weiss, whose deliberations, which have dragged on for months, provoked frustration and bewilderment from other law enforcement officials, some of them inside the FBI and the IRS, as both agencies finished their respective investigations last year, according to three senior law enforcement officials. An additional senior U.S. official said the bulk of the IRS investigation was completed in 2020…

The federal investigation began in 2018 under the Trump administration as a broad inquiry of Biden’s international business relationships, with an emphasis on potential national security implications. Over time, it narrowed into an examination of his personal taxes and purchase of a pistol. A grand jury was convened in Delaware and continued to hear testimony from witnesses throughout 2022, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

At times, tensions among investigating U.S. attorney’s offices and agencies ran high, and there were disagreements about potential courses of action, two former senior law enforcement officials said.

In early 2020, the U.S. attorney’s office in Pittsburgh joined the investigation at the request of then-Attorney General William Barr, who was tasked with assessing information provided by Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani about alleged corruption in Ukraine, which included allegations about Hunter Biden, three senior law enforcement officials said.

Investigators looked into whether Biden acted as an agent or a lobbyist for a foreign government — a potential violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Investigators ultimately determined there was no basis for charges beyond Biden’s gun application and his failure to pay his estimated taxes on time…

In a letter this month responding to [Jim] Jordan’s concerns about the treatment of the IRS agent who had complained about alleged conflicts of interest, Weiss said he couldn’t answer questions about the case because it was an “open matter,” but he reassured Jordan he was acting in accordance with the law, not politics.

“Throughout my tenure as U.S. Attorney my decisions have been made — and with respect to the matter must be made — without reference to political considerations,” Weiss wrote.

Nuh uh — Jim Comer will not be ignored!

House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith (R-Mo.) has planned a special executive session for the committee on Thursday morning to potentially review documents protected by tax privacy laws related to an IRS probe of Hunter Biden.

The move could foreshadow the public release of documents related to Hunter Biden’s taxes. Smith gave notice Tuesday that he will be exercising his unique authority as chair of the House’s tax writing committee to consider documents that are otherwise barred from disclosure because they bear information related to a private citizen’s tax information…

The individual referenced at the center of the claims, President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, reached an agreement detailed Tuesday in a filing in a Delaware court in which he pleaded guilty to a pair of misdemeanor tax charges.

But several Republicans, including Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.), immediately lambasted the agreement as a “sweetheart deal” and vowed to plow ahead on his months-long investigation of Hunter’s business dealings.

Under a unique section of the tax code vested to the chairs of Congress’ tax writing committees, which was used last year by Democrats to publish former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, Smith could publicly release any private tax information belonging to Hunter Biden by a majority vote.

Although it is unclear what documents are to be considered Thursday and what the committee’s plans are, Smith said in a statement that “we will follow where the facts lead and will release the appropriate details afterward.” …

I’d bet a store-bought cookie this is the last we’ll hear from Chairman Smith — because nobody with enough sense to feed themselves with a fork wants to upgrade this search — but sure, it’ll look great in Comer’s next campaign ads.

And of course every other GOP blowhard will be hoping for a piece of the action.

Josh Marshall at TPM casts a cold eye at a ‘still dangling thread’:

As you’d expect, news that the long-running Hunter Biden investigation is ending with pleas to a few relatively low level infractions that are unlikely to result in jail time has been met with gnashing of teeth and donning of sack cloth, in “Where’s Hunter?”/”Biden Crime Family” land. But they are holding on to one faint glimmer of hope. Is the investigation really, really, really over? As in super double over?…

The Department of Justice released a statement by U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss in which he gives a pretty unremarkable recitation of the agreement. Then tucked inconspicuously down at the end of paragraph five he writes: “The investigation is ongoing.”

So is this done or is there more to come?…

Right wingers first seized on this as evidence that there’s more to come and their grandest hopes aren’t actually dashed. But then they came up with an alternate explanation. Maybe the DOJ is keeping the case open on what is now a phantom investigation for the sinister purpose of having an excuse not to turn materials over to Reps. Comer and Jordan. For the moment they appear to be going with both: the dream is alive and the fix is in, with maybe some trend toward the latter.

I’d like to conclude this post with a silver bullet explanation. “In fact, it’s Obvious Answer number five!” But, at least for now, there’s no clear or Obvious Answer. Even the reporters following this closest don’t seem quite clear what it means. Politico for instance speculates that while Hunter Biden himself may face no more exposure the investigation might be continuing with potential charges for others. It’s just not clear. Maybe it’s just boilerplate and it doesn’t really mean anything. The folks who I’d expect would know don’t seem to know.

In any case, if you see people discussing this still dangling thread to the Hunter Biden drama, that’s the best we have so far.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • bbleh
  • Brachiator
  • cain
  • dmsilev
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Nelle
  • Redshift
  • SFAW
  • Shana
  • Sparks
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    15Comments

    2. 2.

      Shana

      Since it’s an OT I’ll just say that it looks possible that incumbent State Senator Chap Petersen may lose to challenger Saddam Salim in my district in NoVA. I personally like Chap, and he’s been a pretty good SS but he refuses to help pass any stricter gun control laws in the Commonwealth and I think it’s a mistake.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Brachiator

      I thought that it was Hunter Biden’s laptop that was the evil doer hated by right wing nut jobs.

      My sympathy for the Biden family. But I think that no matter what Hunter Biden does or please to, it won’t be enough for the MAGA idiots.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      The GOP must be having dreams of repeating the Benghazi circus, hoping to find something, anything, that they can twist into being Joe Biden’s fault(*). The minor difficulty that Hunter is not Joe must be very disappointing to them.

      (*) After typing ‘Joe Biden’s’, my iPad helpfully suggested that the next word should be ‘puppet’.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      bbleh

      Concur re meh.

      That an overdue tax bill and a borderline-nothing gun charge have got this much attention is absurd.  Had it been anyone else, the tax thing would have been handled administratively and the gun charge would have been tossed in “oh yeah, you bet, we’re gonna get to that ASAP!” file.

      This will be a one-week (at most) wonder, and hereafter only a talking point in the fever swamps and among Republican Congress-critters panting for attention.

      Smart of the Bidens to bite the bullet and get it done

      @dmsilev: concur, but it just doesn’t have legs, in part because Biden is such a nice normal guy and not an eeevil scheeeming WOMAN!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      @Brachiator: Well, maybe, if Hunter appears in a Soviet-style show trial run by the House GOP and tearfully confesses all of his crimes (including littering, late return of three library books, and sampling grapes in the grocery store) and directly implicates Joe in the same crimes, that might be enough. Maybe.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SFAW

      “The balance of justice must not be skewed in favor of the wealthy and the politically connected,” House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith said.

      And yet Traitor Trump should be given a pass, Jason?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      @SFAW: What about the children of (former) Presidents? I’m sure he’ll get right on investigating all sorts of Jarvanka-related fishy business.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Nelle

      I made the mistake of watching local and national news.  A very short statement about Hunter and the likely deal, followed by five minutes of letting various Republicans howl about how unfair it was when poor Donald was being persecuted.  Did the reporters or the anchor note that they were different charges and that one was a private individual while the other a former government employee engaged in violations of the espionage act?  No, they did not.  They just let the Republican howls hang in the air for the conclusion of the story.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Redshift

      @Shana:

      Since it’s an OT I’ll just say that it looks possible that incumbent State Senator Chap Petersen may lose to challenger Saddam Salim in my district in NoVA.

      I know! I’m very excited; the primaries appear to be going quite well from my perspective.

      Local Republican committees are finding out that openly urging Republicans to vote for a particular candidate in the (open) Democratic primary does not do wonders for those candidates’ prospects.

      Anti-abortion slimeball Joe Morrissey lost his primary.

      Insurrection fangirl Amanda Chase list her primary.

      And nearly all the candidates I voted for may win!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Alison Rose

      Let’s see if this time we can avoid comments essentially saying that adults with substance dependencies are losers who deserve no sympathy and should be kicked to the curb.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.