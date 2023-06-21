Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Wednesday Afternoon Open Thread

Wednesday Afternoon Open Thread

by | 50 Comments

This post is in: 

It’s another way-too-freaking-hot afternoon here in Champaign.  I’m on the porch and the thermostat says 95.

Anyway, that seems like a good day to stay inside and get caught up on some reading.  Like these guys are!


h/t Subaru Dianne for the image

Henry and I spent a couple of hours at the Vet School this afternoon for his last visit with the dermatologist who is moving to Michigan.  Best vet I have ever had, and she adores Henry.  She said she took some photos when she had Henry upstairs for his exam.  Henry adores her and the feeling is mutual.  I got to meet the 3rd year resident who will be looking after Henry now the Dr. Brame is leaving.

Open thread.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • catclub
  • Dan B
  • Delk
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • gwangung
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Joy in FL
  • JPL
  • Kelly
  • Ken
  • Kristine
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Maxim
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Old School
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • Roger Moore
  • scav
  • Steeplejack
  • Suzanne
  • trollhattan
  • twbrandt
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • WaterGirl

    50Comments

    6. 6.

      twbrandt

      I am on vacation and currently in Stockholm, Sweden; a city I can’t say enough good things about. It’s a beautiful city, very safe, very walkable, with an excellent public transport system.

      My vacation read is A Better Man, by Canadian author Louise Penny. She’s one of my favorite mystery writers. This one is really good.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      When you’re moving , there’s always that last pile in the middle of the living room.  You have packed up everything else, or thrown it away, or given it away, but there is just that last pile of odds and ends that you just can’t decide what to do with.

      I haven’t moved in decades, but I have never forgotten that I always got to that point in the process, and I would say fuck it, and I would throw it all in a bag or a box to deal with later.

      Even that box would not have contained a mix of papers and clothing.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ken

      Ridiculous picture. Both of them have people to do their espionage for them.

      Speaking of spying, I recently thought of a Medium Cool topic.  I was watching a Mission: Impossible re-run, “The Carriers“. The team has infiltrated a Soviet* training facility where Russian* agents are being trained to pass as Americans. In one scene the team is confronted by policemen. One member demands a warrant, at which point the trainer congratulates him on responding as an American would.

      He then turns to the other trainees, played by George Takei and Greg Morris, and tells them “You were too passive. Americans have nothing to fear from their police.”  So my Medium Cool topic would be, “Scenes that play totally differently, now that we know actors’ biographies that the studios weren’t willing to publicize back then.”

      * Not named as such, but obviously meant that way.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kelly

      Here in the Western Cascade Foothills summer is back after after several days of nice rain. Forecast highs for the week ahead in the 70s and 80. I’m heading outside :-)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      twbrandt

      @Baud: speaking of socialism, I’ve seen very few obviously unhoused people in Stockholm, or in Oslo, Norway, where I was last week. The Swedes and Norwegians treat homelessness as a systemic issue and provide housing for those who need it, rather than a moral failing as we do in the US.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Kristine

      A little cooler here by the lake. 80F, and if the pattern holds a cool breeze will drift in later in the afternoon. The only problems are the air quality alerts and the lack of rainfall.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      trollhattan

      First day of summer and Sacramento is [checks] 81 and not 101; in fact we’ve not hit three digits once this year. It’s crazy, I tells ya!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ken

      @WaterGirl: If you mean the Medium Cool topic, I added the note to get the edit time, and have now added the rest.

      If you mean that you’re volunteering to spy for me, I must say that I have absolutely no (wink wink nudge nudge) need for such services.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      @NotMax: Yeah, i hesitated as I was typing – thermometer or thermostat, I went with the wrong choice.

      It’s actually built into the fan that I have oscillating and blow on me at top speed.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @twbrandt: Author Bill Bryson wrote that Stockholm was possibly his favorite of all European cities that he visited in his novel Neither Here nor There.  His description of the parks and bridges and waterways was absolutely delightful and has always made me want to visit.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      JPL

      It’s 69 in my area.   Yup I live just north of hotlanta   ha.   My air conditioner is loving this year so far, but we’ll see what happens next year.

      I just read that the TX power grid is struggling again, so I hope it doesn’t fail again.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Dan B

      @Steeplejack:  The Jet Stream is extremely contorted.  It’s heading south down the very cool west coast, turns rapidly north along the Rockies all the way a few hundred miles into Canada, then south again near the Appalachians.  So Texas and the Midwest into Canada is roasting (Watergirl) while the coasts are quite cool.  The Jet Stream gets this loopy when the Arctic warms dramatically.  There’s little temperature difference between the poles and the subtropics so the Jet Stream slows like the Mississippi does from Arkansas to the Gulf.  There’s little elevation change so the river gets loopy.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Betty Cracker

      It’s only 80 F here because we’ve had tons of much-needed rain. I braved the mucky roads earlier to have lunch with some family members, and one dining companion was a toddler. My kiddo is nearly 25, so I’d almost forgotten what is was like to dine publicly with toddlers. One star — would not recommend! ;-)

      Reply
    30. 30.

      WaterGirl

      @Ken: I am intrigued, but I am not sure I understand exactly.

      George Takei was in a Japanese internment camp.  I have no idea who Greg Morris is.  I imagine knowing who he is would help me understand.

      Can you give me another example of another scene that plays differently?

      Like I said, intuited but uncertain.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Had lunch today with a friend who’s a retired FBI agent and friend brought up the topic of the FBI dragging on its investigation of Jan 6. Friend knows the guy in charge of that and said he’s a nice guy but would hesitate to confront powerful people, so friend wasn’t surprised by the foot-dragging

      Reply
    33. 33.

      WaterGirl

      @Betty Cracker:  Laughing.  The last time I had dinner with a toddler in a restaurant, he politely asked his father to take him to the bathroom, and when they returned to the table afterwards, he  loudly proclaimed to the entire restaurant:

      I had a BM!!!!

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Dan B

      @WaterGirl:  Reminds me of the ski area near Akron, Boston Mills.  They rented a lot of skis with their monogram.  My cousins skied there and laughed.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Ken

      @WaterGirl: Greg Morris was an African-American actor. I recall reading that he had some problems with the government and police over the civil rights movement, as so many did, but I’m not seeing that in his Wikipedia biography so perhaps I’ve mixed him up with another actor.

      I guess another example would the careers of homosexual actors, where the studio kept that secret (though often with the actor’s consent and approval). Watching Rock Hudson in any of his romantic lead roles today, we have a different reaction than did the audiences of the 1960s.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Since this is OT, my rant:  when horrible people like Pat Robertson, Rush Limbaugh etc., die I freaking hate when people do that performative thing of announcing how THEY aren’t gonna celebrate or say bad things about these monsters.  Like, you wanna not speak ill of the dead?  Cool.  Nobody cares.  But the minute you start acting like that somehow makes you superior to those who do, that’s bullshit.  If my LGBTQ friends want to dance on his grave or wish for Pat Robertson to rot in hell, it’s really not anyone’s place to scold them for doing so.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Betty Cracker

      @WaterGirl: LOL!

      My kid embarrassed me like that once at the grocery store approximately 23 years ago. Trying to model grown-up potty behavior, I casually remarked to the tyke that I had to poop but was waiting until we got home (unspoken corollary: “instead of just pooping whenever like YOU do, kid!”). It backfired on me at the checkout line when the kid loudly said, “Please hurry — my mom needs to POOP!”

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Roger Moore

      @twbrandt:

      The Swedes and Norwegians treat homelessness as a systemic issue and provide housing for those who need it, rather than a moral failing as we do in the US.

      I think the biggest problem with homelessness in the US isn’t that we treat it as a moral failing but that we don’t even treat them as human.  They are treated as an inconvenience for the housed who need to be gotten rid of.  Almost all the “solutions” to homelessness I see are about making sure the existence of homeless people doesn’t bother anyone else.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      lowtechcyclist

      @twbrandt: ​
       

      I am on vacation and currently in Stockholm, Sweden; a city I can’t say enough good things about. It’s a beautiful city, very safe, very walkable, with an excellent public transport system.

      And mani interesting furry animals

      Reply
    43. 43.

      mrmoshpotato

      @twbrandt:

      The Swedes and Norwegians treat homelessness as a systemic issue and provide housing for those who need it, rather than a moral failing as we do in the US. 

      They got universal healthcare too?!  The commies!

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Joy in FL

      That image is great!  I have a Zoom meeting later this afternoon and I made that graphic into my Zoom background. My friends are going to love it.

      Thank you Subaru Diane!

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Friend knows the guy in charge of that and said he’s a nice guy but would hesitate to confront powerful people, so friend wasn’t surprised by the foot-dragging

      D’Antuono? Even while reading that article I couldn’t really keep track of who was who and which office they worked in and when. Marcy Wheeler and Allison Gill had a lot to say about him, but I couldn’t even follow Gill into those weeds on this, much less Wheeler. This was interesting though:

      Mueller, She Wrote @MuellerSheWrote 6h

      Anyone watching Jim Jordan praise D’antuono today during the Durham hearing should re-think where they place their rage about the WaPo reporting two days ago. Was it Garland that delayed the probe, or trump & Jim Jordan pals like Sherwin and D’antuono?

      Reply
    47. 47.

      gwangung

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Yeah, that’s a BIG factor on the perceived “slowness” of Garland. He has to work with who’s in the DOJ, and a lot of them are far more partisan than professional. (And add to that is the natural reluctance of even the most hardcore investigators to overly pressure the powerful and well connected and all the complaints about the slowness seems a tin eared).

      Reply
    49. 49.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Steeplejack:

      Pleasantly gray and gloomy here in NoVA. Only 63°!

      Unpleasantly rainy, windy, and unseasonably chilly across a river or two here in Calvert County.  We needed a little rain, but not this badly!

      Reply

