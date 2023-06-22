Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We’re not going back!

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

A consequence of cucumbers

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Everybody saw this coming.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Let there be snark.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

“Squeaker” McCarthy

Lazy Friday Thursday Afternoon Open Thread

My sister asked for some photos, and I thought I would share this one here, too.

Lazy Afternoon Open Thread

Please nail every corrupt asshole on the Supreme Court.

Flowers, two Henrys, and a killer tweet from Sheldon Whitehouse.  Oh, and Henry would like to tell you about his new fun game, knocking the pillows off the bench.  Clearly the kitties have been training him whenever I leave the house.

That’s all I’ve got!

Open thread.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Baud
  • Dan B
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • FelonyGovt
  • japa21
  • JPL
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Soprano2
  • WaterGirl

    16Comments

    2. 2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      All I can say, is who are you and how do you have so much time to keep such a well tended garden?

    4. 4.

      Soprano2

      So we made it. We’re on the runway at LaGuardia waiting to disembark. It’s surreal seeing Manhattan from the air.

    7. 7.

      japa21

      Lovely place to escape to.  Now that Mrs. Japa and I have left our home we no longer have that special place.  Envious to say the least.

    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @OzarkHillbilly: Are bunnies going crazy in your neck of the woods this year?  I swear I have 7 generations of bunnies in my yard right now, some nearly as big as Henry all the way down to tiny little baby bunnies.

      They are eating EVERYTHING.

      The pots on the table (in the photo) have been rescued from the bunny massacre on the ground.

    12. 12.

      Anne Laurie

      Beautiful pics, WaterGirl — it’s a good thing for us all that you love keeping things in order (and also Henry).

    14. 14.

      Dan B

      @WaterGirl:  Bunnies exploding in many places.  Our 7 pound cat, BaBoo, dragged a twelve pound bunny through the cat door.  My partner was awakened by the “playing” and put the bunny outside.  I thought that was nuts.  Fortunately (sorta) we have a greenbelt that is a highway for coyotes so we are not overrun with bunnies.  Worrisome about our kitties but the yard is fenced.

    15. 15.

      JPL

      @WaterGirl: Bunnies and chipmunks are the bane of gardeners.  I hate them, but when Finch uncovered a nest of bunnies and they scurried away, I did make him come inside.   It’s a complicated relationship.

