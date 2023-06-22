On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

originally posted on September 21, 2020 at 10:00 pm

Just prior to the conclusion of the Paris After Dark series, featuring lots of great pictures from lots of jackals, WaterGirl asked me if I would be interested in choosing some favorite images and adding them to a couple of posts as sort of a finale to the series. I’ve never been to Paris, so maybe she was just rubbing it in :-)

I also don’t take photographs of cityscapes or people very often, so I thought it would be interesting to do this, and to compare my choices with hers. Turns out we did pick several images that appealed to both of us, and there were also several in each of our sets that did not appear in the other. That’s not too surprising, since there are so many great images in this series. I suspect everyone who followed the series had some favorites that didn’t get on our lists, because there were just so many good ones!

So here are a dozen of my favorite images from the series. Thanks to WaterGirl for conceiving the idea for this series, and for including me in the finale despite my woeful inability to get to Paris in the past!