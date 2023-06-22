Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Consistently wrong since 2002

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Let’s finish the job.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Not all heroes wear capes.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

No one could have predicted…

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road After Dark / Paris After Dark / On The Road After Dark – Albatrossity – Farewell to Paris

On The Road After Dark – Albatrossity – Farewell to Paris

by | 49 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

originally posted on September 21, 2020 at 10:00 pm
49 Comments

Just prior to the conclusion of the Paris After Dark series, featuring lots of great pictures from lots of jackals, WaterGirl asked me if I would be interested in choosing some favorite images and adding them to a couple of posts as sort of a finale to the series. I’ve never been to Paris, so maybe she was just rubbing it in :-)

I also don’t take photographs of cityscapes or people very often, so I thought it would be interesting to do this, and to compare my choices with hers. Turns out we did pick several images that appealed to both of us, and there were also several in each of our sets that did not appear in the other. That’s not too surprising, since there are so many great images in this series. I suspect everyone who followed the series had some favorites that didn’t get on our lists, because there were just so many good ones!

So here are a dozen of my favorite images from the series. Thanks to WaterGirl for conceiving the idea for this series, and for including me in the finale despite my woeful inability to get to Paris in the past!

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Paris atmosphere 1
Photo by Steve from Mendocino

Steve’s photo of a green and welcoming walkway is colorful, well-composed, and really makes me want to be there!  WaterGirl most definitely would like to be there, too.

On The Road - arrieve - A few days in Paris 5
Photo by arrieve (2018)

What a great view from arrieve! Foreground figures add interest, but the vision of the city through that clock face is simply marvelous.  (Another WaterGirl favorite!)

On The Road - MissWimsey - Paris — August 2019 2
Photo by MissWimsey (2019)

Street art can be mundane, political, amusing, or all of the above. This is a fascinating bit of street art captured by MissWimsey, and I’d love to hear more from that artist about how this came about.

On The Road After Dark - MollyS - Paris After Dark 5
Photo by MollyS (2018)

I love artichokes, and this display of great-looking artichokes makes me hungry. The colors snap, and the composition is wonderful. The hint of a buyer or seller in the upper right adds a nice touch to this image from MollyS.

On The Road - Wag - Paris, 3/2018
Photo by Wag (2018)

There were so many gorgeous pictures of church interiors in the Paris After Dark series that it was tough to make any decisions about favorites. But this one from Wag shows the majestic vault of the ceiling as well as the incredible light filling the space. The tourists and gawkers at the bottom of the image help to direct our gaze upward.

This was another of WaterGirl’s favorites.

On The Road - slipz - Paris: Dame de Cœur
Photo by slipz (2018)

The story that went with this image was special, but this image from slipz is powerful . All these sainted statues, smoke, and a light show along with the crowd! And the ghostly statues above reflect the crowd below. Gorgeous!

 

On The Road - Argiope - Remembering the dead in the city of lights 5
Photo by Argiope (2019)

Cemeteries made a lot of appearances in the Paris After Dark series as well, and again, it was tough to pick a favorite. But springtime and renewal, epitomized by this great flowering tree, lend an extra tough of poignancy to the long rows of headstones and mausoleums in this image from Argiope. The lone human figure, back turned toward us  in the distance adds another reminder of the fleeting nature of the living world.

Photo by randy kahn (2018)

These pastries look spectacular, and I do my finest Pavlov’s dog imitation when I look at this image from randy khan. I’m hungry as I write these words, and I really want to be in this bakery right now!

 

On The Road - Auntie Anne - Random Places in Paris 2
Photo by Auntie Anne (2017)

Stained-glass rose windows made lots of appearances in the series, and this time, as you will see, it was impossible to pick just one. I like this one from Auntie Anne for the informality of the image. It’s a church, but there are no services ongoing, and folks are sitting, standing, gawking, and taking cell-phone pics, all in the presence of this magnificent work of art.

This is WaterGirl’s favorite stained glass photo.

 

On The Road - Omnes Omnibus - Paris 2
Photo by Omnes Omnibus

A glorious stained glass rose window, encased in rich gold colors and saintly visions, from Omnes Omnibus. I can almost smell the incense!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Auntie Anne
  • BigJimSlade
  • Doug
  • frosty
  • guachi
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Lapassionara
  • lashonharangue
  • Mike in NC
  • MissWimsey
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • randy khan
  • rikyrah
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • StringOnAStick
  • trollhattan
  • VeniceRiley
  • Wag
  • WaterGirl
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    49Comments

    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      Any thoughts on where to go next for After Dark?  Assuming we want to keep After Dark…

      Pick a specific place, like we did with Paris?  Have a “Favorite City” series?  Have a “Favorite Place” series?  Have a “Place Where I Grew Up” series?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @BigJimSlade: One more Farewell to Paris night, then we are off to Chile for 8 days while we figure out what’s next.

      That gives us this week to figure it out, and next week for folks to start submitting for the following week.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Auntie Anne

      Let’s please do another After Dark series – these are such an antidote to the stress each day.  I like the idea of a favorite place – lots of room there for folks to participate.

      London works for me too.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      trollhattan

      This has Jack all to do with the lovely photo series–the COVID-delayed Tour de France ended yesterday in Paris and was the most stirring, amazing, thrilling race since LeMond beat Fignon in the day 21 time trial in 1989. Wow, what a race and across the three weeks there were zero positive COVID tests among the riders (176 started).

      Le Tour usually signifies midsummer to me, starting as Wimbledon finishes, but alas was nowhere to be found this year. They dug deep and made it happen, bless their French souls. Three weeks of Phil Liggett for me is sports bliss.

      /infomercial

      Reply
    17. 17.

      MissWimsey

      @WaterGirl: I submitted some photos for an Amsterdam After Dark post ;) (Get your minds out of the gutter, the trip was Rated G as I was on a solo trip to Paris and Amsterdam.)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      SiubhanDuinne

      This has been a great series! Thanks to Water Girl for masterminding it and to all the Jackals who contributed.

      Nice job on the “best of,” Albatrossity!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      lashonharangue

      @WaterGirl: If people are interested in another European city I suggest Budapest. My spouse lived in Paris for a year and traveled around Europe when she was young. She felt Budapest was the only city in Europe that came close in beauty to Paris.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      randy khan

      @WaterGirl:

      Possible cities:

      U.S.:  New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle

      Non-U.S.:  Tokyo, London, Rome, Sydney (and require everyone to have at least one Opera House photo!  Okay, maybe not.), Amsterdam, Beijing, Johannesburg

      Or countries:  Japan, Australia, Russia, Italy

      Or just favorite places

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @trollhattan: It was interesting that Le Tour’s end and the 24 Heures du Mans were on the same weekend in September.  The 24 Hours hasn’t been held in September since the disruptions of 1968.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      randy khan

      I have to say that wag’s is the best Ste.-Chappelle photo, but it’s interesting how many of the bests were from there.

      The bakery photo was one of my favorites, so I’m delighted to see it here.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      WaterGirl

      @randy khan: I love so many of these Paris photos.  It was fun going through them all as Albatrossity and I were picking our favorites.

      We had 6 that were in both of our picks, I think we started with 52 favorites, which we knew were too many!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      WaterGirl

      @Omnes Omnibus: I really like your idea, I was just trying to make sure I understood.  At first I thought you might be thinking we would all do a spring, summer, fall, winter series.  I like the idea of each season as its own series.

      As I said, I am hoping for lots of wonderful ideas before we start narrowing down.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      WaterGirl

      @randy khan: I think Dave (Albatrossity) was more drawn to iconic  places and stained glass.  I had some of that, but was more drawn to street scenes.  As you can see, he also had some street scenes.

      That top photo is definitely a place I would like to be.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      frosty

      Favorite places is a lot like a regular OTR: everybody will have a different one. What pulled this together was all the submitters with different views of the same place.

      Could be tough to replicate. One other city? One National Park that many  people have been to?

      ETA: Hint – Yellowstone has a lot of facets, much more than some other parks. It’s not just a geyser.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      StringOnAStick

      @trollhattan:  Normally we pay to see every moment of the Tour, and spend hours watching it and carefully avoiding sports news when we get behind.  This year we settled for the 30 minute daily compilation because we’re starting the process of moving to another state and there’s just too much to do.  Next year though!

      Reply
    39. 39.

      VeniceRiley

      @WaterGirl: Since Paris brought out a lot of great shots by a lot of Jackals, perhaps staying with well traffic destinations.  Other cities or maybe dramatic parks like Yellowstone or Tetons or something like that. Famous beaches?

      Reply
    42. 42.

      VeniceRiley

      You know what else we could do?  A then and now series.  Either you have a then or a now or both, Ideally.  Like a WWII Dresden and NOW.  Or a famous glacier then and now. Or an old city photo from your hometown then and now. Same spot type if possible. It could even be a challenge: Show the old photo, add a google map pin, and let another juicer go get the now for you.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      WaterGirl

      Suggestions from this thread, so far:

      Pick a specific place, like we did with Paris?

      Have a “Favorite City” series?

      Have a “Favorite Places” series?

      Have a “Place Where I Grew Up” series?

      Seasonal Photos – Photos that people think epitomize a season for them and/or for a location

      Amsterdam

      Budapest

      London

      Europe outside of France?

      National Parks?

      Islands?

      Food photos?

      Possible cities:

      Possible cities, U.S.:  New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle

      National Parks

      State Parks

      Possible cities, Non-U.S.:  Tokyo, London, Rome, Sydney (and require everyone to have at least one Opera House photo!  Okay, maybe not.), Amsterdam, Beijing, Johannesburg

      Possible  countries:  Japan, Australia, Russia, Italy

      Staying with well traffic destinations?

      Dramatic parks like Yellowstone or Tetons or something like that.

      Famous beaches?

      A then and now series

      Whatever we do next, I like the idea of it being open to a lot of people, not just folks who have been able to do a lot of world travel.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.