Sunday Afternoon Open Thread

Maybe it’s the heat, but I haven’t felt much like working this week, mostly just not in the mood. Yesterday afternoon I said fuck it, if I’m not going to get anything done I’m really gonna take the day off, got into my PJs, turned on the TV for the first time in 4 or 5 weeks, and snuggled with my guys on the daybed.

Unfortunately,  “sorry, I just didn’t feel like working this week” would probably not go over well with my clients, so I need to get myself in gear and spend most of today working.

But I can share a couple of photos on an open thread, at least!   You guys have mostly seen Tucker and Henry, so I’ll share these here before I get hit with some equal time lawsuit brought for the kitties by some low-life attorney whose standards won’t allow him to represent the former guy.  Hey, even attorneys gotta eat, am I right?

For kitty siblings, the two of them look nothing alike!

This is Miss Willow in her serious pose.  Maybe she was doing her best imitation of the bunny behind her on the table?

Here’s Mr. Bear on the porch.

The glass is supposed to be in the middle of the top of the cabinet.  But on the last day before the heat wave started, I had a friend over for some porch time with sour cherry mojitos, so I added the place mat so it wouldn’t be a big deal if we spilled while mixing and pouring.  Anyway, Mr. Bear has claimed that spot as his own, so of course the placemat stays.  In this house, we know what’s important.

Mr. Bear looks kind of raggedy in this photo, but who wants to brush the cat you’re hot and sticky?  I think we have one good day coming up this week, so I will brush him and then you can see how beautiful Mr. Bear really is.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      Delk

      And now, thunderstorms for the Pride Parade. Which religious asshole is going to claim their prayers made it happen?

    4. 4.

      MattF

      J. Michael Luttig, an iconic conservative judge, writes what he thinks about the Republican Party (gift link). The headline says it’s not too late, but the essay itself refutes that. Notable that there is not a hint of bothsides-ism. It’s the Republican Party that’s failed, period.

    5. 5.

      JoyceH

      I saw on the news last night that the US intel community had information in MAY that the Wagner guy (too lazy to look up how to spell his name) was planning some sort of move against Moscow. And I wondered – if Trump were president, would he have warned Putin?

    9. 9.

      TaMara

      Those are two beautiful kittehs.

      I’m with you on work. I’m going to put in several hours this week to make up for slacking the last couple of weeks. One of my clients is out of the country and his place was burglarized. So now I’m no only doing my own insurance claims, I’m working on his. Hopefully I don’t mix up any of the paperwork. I don’t think I need a heavy-duty safe in my office. LOL

      Also, I may do an adoption post later on today – I know of two Great Dane brothers who are 1/2 siblings to Trixie that need to be rehomed because of a life change issue for their people.  They are gorgeous.

    10. 10.

      trollhattan

      We have a doggie house guest and her ID tag reads

      “Oh shit…
      “I’m lost!”
      And the reverse says something about stopping mommy from ugly crying, and a phone #.
      I cracked up.

    11. 11.

      Redshift

      @JoyceH:

      And I wondered – if Trump were president, would he have warned Putin?

      Absolutely. (Unless the intel analysts managed to file it under “not important enough for POTUS” until it was over.)

    14. 14.

      Mel

      Willow has such a serene expression! She’s beautiful! And, wow! what a gorgeous floofy coat Mr. Bear has. Snuggles and scritches to both of those sweet kitties’

    23. 23.

      Scout211

      I do feel for all of you who are suffering under sweltering temps.  Not only is it miserable, but it’s expensive to run the A/C.  I hope you all get a reprieve soon.

      We have been having the coolest June weather that I can ever remember in my 40++++ years living here in NorCal. It’s been a nice mea culpa gift from Mother Nature, who was super mean to us this winter.

      Alas, the mild temps will come to an end next weekend when we finally will have several days of 100+ temps. But I will continue to enjoy the mild temps until then. 

    24. 24.

      Alison Rose

      For kitty siblings, the two of them look nothing alike!

      Cats will often look nothing like their siblings or parents, which is super interesting to me. I got a kitten for my 5th birthday who was a tuxedo cat, and she had three kittens (because I guess back then they didn’t automatically spay cats before adopting them out, and my mom didn’t realize they could get pregnant super young): one was a regular tortoiseshell, one was a dilute tortoiseshell, and one was solid white.

    26. 26.

      Josie

      @Scout211: ​
       Our weather has been rather different this year in Houston. We had cooler temps much later than usual–through May and then were suddenly slammed with severe thunderstorms for a week or two followed by 100 degree temps much earlier than our usual August sauna. We are in the middle of a heat wave that they say will last into next week and possibly beyond. I just hope the grid can hold up.

    28. 28.

      Omnes Omnibus

      It is 15 degrees cooler in Madison than it was yesterday.  I am going to go for a bike ride, and I think it will be far more pleasant than yesterday’s ride.

    30. 30.

      sab

      In my house, none of my four cats would tolerate that bunny still lying on that table behind them. It would be on the floor.

    31. 31.

      WaterGirl

      @eclare: This is a WaterGirl original recipe, I made it up on the fly in May of 2021 and it’s been our go-to drink ever since.

      4 ounces fresh-squeezed lime
      4 ounces white rum (I use Mount Gay or Flor de Cana)
      3/4 cup + of sour cherries (frozen works fine, fresh would be even better)
      1/4 cup superfine sugar (aka baker’s sugar)

      (I use my stick blender to mix the first 4 ingredients.)

      Chill in the refrigerator or freezer.

      fill glass with ice cubes (crushed ice is even better if you have it)
      fresh mint leaves for muddling with ice in each glass
      add a baby spoonful of baker’s sugar on the ice
      pour in the lime-rum-cherry-sugar mixture
      add club soda to taste in each glass when serving

    32. 32.

      Ruckus

      @MattF:

      IANAL but to me Luttig is correct that this is not just a nudge too far. This is outright, what I call basic, prime, law breaking. By that I mean this is law that tells us the very basics, the foundation of our law and structure. And the conservative side is willing to shit all over it for power. Why is because they have gone very, very close to the edge of the cliff of constitutional destruction. And very possibly they are cartoonishly over that cliff, running in the air for all they are worth. They can’t stop now but they should have some time ago because there is an entire conservative ideal gamed towards a non constitutional, no holds barred takeover of the country. I’m pretty sure it is formed from a monitory desire but the power side of it seems appealing to them as well. The basic of our countries concept that we are all equal is in no way appealing to them because it costs them something. Something from the hate/bigotry side, that people of a darker shade of skin have the same rights as they do. Something from the monetary side that they have the right to be rich with as low as zero input into the cost of running the government. Something from the gender side, the statement that “All men are created equal,” seems to be a sore spot for the money grubbers. These 3 points give them the concept that they should be in charge and that how they get there is unimportant, regardless that all 3 of these concepts are bullshit and against the concepts this country was founded upon. I believe their ideals are founded in the Federalist Society.

    34. 34.

      RandomMonster

      @JoyceH: And I wondered – if Trump were president, would he have warned Putin?

      Well, in this alternate reality second Trump term, he would would not have supported Ukraine and would at this moment be dismantling NATO. The war in Ukraine would already be over.

    35. 35.

      WaterGirl

      @sab: That little bunny is one of my favorite things, so if they knock the bunny off, I will be exceedingly unhappy because it is exceedingly breakable.

      It’s got some weight to it, so they couldn’t just swipe it off like they love to do with pens and other stuff.  Fingers super crossed.

    36. 36.

      Jackie

      @Alison Rose: Many litters have multiple “daddys” – especially as the in-heat female is fertile for five or six days. So unless momma cat has dominant genes…

    37. 37.

      WaterGirl

      @eclare: I cheat on the 3/4 cup of cherries, which is why I added the plus sign – it’s really more like 1 even cup.  But if I say 1 cup, I will cheat and make it heaping (which I did one time) and that was too much cherry. :-)

    38. 38.

      trollhattan

      @Scout211: Just in time for July 4.

      Sure has been nice; though, if it were really like this all the time then EVERYONE would move here. One solid heatwave snaps them back to reality. Some smoke too? We can do that.

      Drought, drought, flood, drought, drought, drought, flood is testing my nerves TBH.

