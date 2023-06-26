Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Everybody saw this coming.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

T R E 4 5 O N

The revolution will be supervised.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

No Justins, No Peace

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

Let there be snark.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Second rate reporter says what?

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / 2024 Primaries / Late Night Open Thread: DeSaster Tourism

Late Night Open Thread: DeSaster Tourism

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

As far as the professional politics-watchers can figure, DeSantis’s team has decided his best chance to win the primaries is by assembling a hardcore minority of fanatics while the dozen-plus remaining candidates chew each other up (also known as ‘the Ross Perot strategy’). Problem is, Perot ‘gifting’ Clinton the presidency happened thirty years ago, and when a certain Vermont Independent’s campaign tried this strategy in the 2020 primaries, it… did not go so well.

In his early outreach to Republican voters as a presidential candidate, DeSantis has portrayed himself as a fighter and, crucially, a winner in the cultural battles increasingly important to conservatives. If elected to the White House, he’ll take those fights to Washington, he has said.

“I will go on offense,” DeSantis said in Iowa last month. “I will lean into all the issues that matter.”

But back in Florida, the agenda at the centerpiece of his pitch remains unsettled. Still ongoing are more than a dozen legal battles testing the constitutionality of many of the victories DeSantis has touted on the campaign trail. Critics say DeSantis has built his governorship around enacting laws that appeal to his conservative base but that, as a Harvard-trained lawyer, he knows are unconstitutional and not likely to take effect.

In addition to halting parts of the Stop WOKE Act, judges have also intervened to freeze implementation of other DeSantis-led laws cracking down on protesters and Big Tech. The six-week abortion ban he signed this year – which he has called the “heartbeat bill” when speaking to conservative, and especially evangelical, audiences – won’t take effect unless the state Supreme Court determines that a privacy clause in Florida’s constitution doesn’t protect access to the procedure. Disney – the most famous of DeSantis’ political adversaries – has argued in court that the governor overstepped his power when he orchestrated a takeover of the entertainment giant’s special taxing district to punish the company for speaking out against his agenda. So did Andrew Warren, the twice-elected Tampa prosecutor whom DeSantis suspended last year in another act of political retaliation.

DeSantis has repeatedly predicted he will ultimately prevail in these challenges. Bryan Griffin, a spokesman for his campaign, called the lawsuits “the tactics of activists who seek to impose their will on people by judicial fiat.”

Recent weeks, though, have seen a handful of reminders that several pillars of his record remain fragile even as they figure prominently in his stump speeches.

On Friday, a federal judge blocked a new Florida law that gave the DeSantis administration the power to shut down bars or restaurants that admit children to certain “adult live performances,” widely seen as a crackdown on drag shows.

Another federal judge said Wednesday that Florida could not restrict transgender adults on Medicaid from receiving gender-affirming care. The same judge earlier this month had stepped in to allow three transgender children to receive puberty blockers while a lawsuit seeking to overturn a state ban on the treatment proceeds. In both rulings, the judge said there was “no rational basis” to prevent the care and declared “gender identity is real,” casting doubts on the future of the state’s prohibition.

DeSantis of late has also taken credit for the GOP’s narrow US House majority, noting the highly partisan map he pushed through his state legislature, which ultimately helped Republicans net four critical seats. But those suing Florida to invalidate the state’s congressional boundaries have new reason for optimism after the US Supreme Court ordered Alabama officials to redraw its map to allow an additional Black-majority district. The DeSantis map was similarly criticized as diminishing the power of minority voters in Florida.

“Many of the things coming from the governor are form over function,” said Cecile Scoon, president of the League of Women Voters of Florida, one of plaintiffs in the redistricting lawsuit. “They want to get to a certain result, so they find a means to do it, whether it makes logic or legal sense or not.” …

DeSantis *does* have his fans, though! It’s probably just as well, for people like BettyC and AdamS, that it’s been conclusively proven that ‘Build a wall across the peninsular access and declare Florida a new, independent republic’ is not a winning strategy…

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Standing outside an auditorium where Ron DeSantis drew more than 1,500 people this month, Dolores McManus explained why she’s supporting him for president — bringing up a TikTok video making the rounds on conservative media that shows a “fairy godmother’s apprentice” wearing a purple gown, blue eye shadow and a mustache and welcoming a young girl to Disneyland. A Fox News host dubbed the employee “Cinderfella.”…

“We need somebody that is a little more tame but yet is willing to go and do what’s right for the country,” McManus said, whether or not “other people think it’s wrong.”

As he seeks the Republican nomination, DeSantis has the support of more than 1 in 5 GOP voters, polls show. Many are longtime Trump supporters who have cheered the polarizing fights the Florida governor has waged over pandemic restrictions, schools and gender and now view him as a more effective champion for the battles to come, according to several dozen interviews at DeSantis events and other venues around the country. As a result, DeSantis is running ahead of every other non-Trump candidate in the GOP field.

But DeSantis has yet to bounce back from a double-digit drop in the polls this spring, and Trump has averaged more than 50 percent support in national polls of Republican voters since mid-May. The former president’s pull is clear even at DeSantis campaign stops, where some Republicans intrigued by the Florida governor were blunt about why they still find Trump more appealing — posing a stark challenge for DeSantis…

Many DeSantis backers said their support began with his handling of the pandemic — a political awakening for some voters affected by shutdowns, suspicious of vaccines, and outraged by mask mandates in schools and other settings.

The pandemic “showed how much the government will control people if you let them,” said Amy Blankenburg, who supports DeSantis and wore a “Make America Florida” hat to his campaign kickoff outside Des Moines. She said DeSantis’s coronavirus response in the Sunshine State was “a beacon of hope” amid other states’ overreactions — a signal to the rest of the country that “you do not have to be afraid of this.”…

“We sometimes call it the ‘free state of Florida,’” said David Gooding, a retired judge from Jacksonville, Fla. “Because we were free to do what we thought best.”…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • cain
  • different-church-lady
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jerzy Russian
  • piratedan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    2. 2.

      cain

      He’s losing battle after battle – including the battle against Trump. Imagine losing in the polls to a guy who is indicted as a sexual assaulter, and is currently under indicted for stealing the nation’s secrets, and will likely be sued again by E. Caroll.

      Despite all that luggage, people still prefer Trump over him.

      Hopefully, he does some more media interviews with folks other than Fox News. It will be fun seeing him melt down or trying to prevent a melt down.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Alison Rose

      a little more tame

      So if DeSantis mentions grabbing a woman by the pussy, then she won’t support him anymore? Also, “not the world I grew up in” tough shit you old bat. You don’t have some kind of Boomer right to a world that never changes from the shitfuck one you were raised in. Like yeah, gender roles were so much better when you were a young woman and couldn’t get a credit card and got called toots and slapped on the ass at work and it was totally fine for your husband to rape you. SOUNDS LOVELY.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      piratedan

      in the olden days that Nikki Haley longed for, someone bigger, stronger and less intelligent than himself would have pounded Ron DeSantis into a greasy stain on the sidewalk for simply being smaller, weaker and “smarter”.  So, after all those years of school, college and the Military and the biggest lesson he learned from all of that varied education was to be a petty, petulant asshole?

      talk about missing the plot……

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.