Vacation Update

Been a busy couple of days. Yesterday, we took a trip up past Greensburg, PA, to visit Joelle’s horse that she used to share with her friend back Stacy when she worked at CMU. His name is Skipper and they used to ride and take care of him, and one day after Joelle had moved to Arizona, Stacy learned he was going to be made into meat for human consumption, which I found shocking, and Stacy said “NOT ON MY FUCKING WATCH,” bought him, then quit her job and became an animal rights activist and worked to get that outlawed. At any rate, here is Skipper with the girls:

Vacation Update 2

On the way there, I stopped at one of my secret places in Washington, PA, a tiny Mexican grocery which sells street tacos and burritos and is the real deal (I’m usually the only white person there and I look like I am standing among liliputians), and got some tacos and a Mexican coke.

Vacation Update 3

I don’t tell anyone about this spot because I don’t want white people to fuck it up coming in there asking for unseasoned chicken or vegan refried beans and karening up the fucking place.

Today we headed over to have another visit with her mom and go out to eat. They took me to a local place called the Elmton Pizza, which apparently is one of those legendary places. It’s interesting (and that is not a passive aggressive “that’s interesting.” I really just mean it was interesting and not like pizza I had had before):

Vacation Update 4

It’s also where Joelle’s father proposed to her mother, so that was neat. After that we went ring shopping, and since this is a small town, this also happens to be where Joelle’s father bought her mother’s ring. We looked around for a bit, and Joelle’s mother picked one out that she really liked, and Joelle like it to. We then left, and on the way home, her mother then told Joelle we should not buy a ring, that Joelle should just take hers, which was just “sitting in the kitchen- I haven’t worn it in years.” Joelle was over the moon:

Vacation Update 5

I’m still getting a ring, but Joelle and I realized on the ride home after dropping off her mom that her mother had probably planned the entire thing- taking us to the same restaurant, then the same ring place, then casually saying “why not just take mine.” Those old ladies are crafty like that. Never take yer eye off them.

And, of course, we stopped at Handel’s ice cream and got a quart for mom and dad and a quart for us.

So that’s what we have been up to.

Fuck Republicans.

    22Comments

    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      On the way there, I stopped at one of my secret places in Washington, PA, a tiny Mexican grocery which sells street tacos and burritos and is the real deal (I’m usually the only white person there and I look like I am standing among liliputians), and got some tacos and a Mexican coke.

      Is it Las Palmas? That’s the only good taco place I’ve found in PA.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      lowtechcyclist

      You mean Greensburg, PA.

      Was wondering what you guys were doing in Georgia, then I figured it out.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Anne Laurie

      @Baud: Nah, for once I knew this was coming.   Just wanted to get the snark out of the way so Cole could have his time in the spotlight, which he uses so rarely these days!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      JWR

      Oh wow! Washington, PA. My mom’s hometown! Her branch of the family moved out here to CA in 1953, but I still have family I’ve never met back there. In the late 1960’s, my mom’s sister moved her family out here, and we were all amazed at how “hick” they all sounded. Do all y’all’s talk that aways, Johnny? ;)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      oldster

      I’d try that pizza. It looks a bit different from what I’m used to, but promising nonetheless.

      Nice story about the ring. If Joelle’s happy with it, that’s all you need to know.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      HeleninEire

      Great road trip. If you ever take a road trip East lemme know. My sister owns the best restaurant in all of Virginia. The Old Oak Cafe. Scruggs Road, Moneta, VA.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Danielx

      Wish I could recall the name of the Italian place I’ve hit in Washington PA a couple of times on cross country trips…checkered tablecloths and t o die for. Enjoy the trip!

      Also too: I live in central indiana and have never ever seen anything like the smoke haze I’m seeing right now. Like 1966 Los Angeles, at least as I imagine it.

      Just…gross. Awaiting the usual broadsides about how a) this is actually good for us, and/or b) we should invade Canada and take over everything, most particularly firefighting efforts.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      frosty

      Washington PA – stomping grounds of some of my family, although Brownsville would be closer to it. Mom grew up in Mt. Lebanon, just up the road. Someone on my maternal grandpa’s side got all involved with the Whiskey Rebellion. I’ll have to ask by genealogy researching cousin about it.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      dexwood

      I wish you both all the best in the years to come. Love, fun times, patience, understanding, health, and, most of all, happiness – says this guy still in love with the women he met on the night of July 4th, 1975.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Suzanne

      So I’m sure Cole is talking about Las Palmas. It’s a local chain, and yes, it is good. File it away if you ever find yourself in western PA and do not want tacos with cream cheese, or some other white people bullshit that I have encountered here.

      I will note that I live a block from one of the PGH locations and I see Mexican people there all the time.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      geg6

      You did not drive down to Georgia for the day.  I believe you meant Greensburg, PA.

      And everyone knows about Las Palmas.  Washington, PA isn’t big enough to hide anything that good for long.  And it’s not the only one.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Everyone says “awww” at the ring story. Like daughter like mother?

      @Danielx:

      I live in central indiana and have never ever seen anything like the smoke haze I’m seeing right now. Like 1966 Los Angeles, at least as I imagine it.

      My sympathies. Pro tip from CA where we’re all too familiar with wildfire smoke. Do not go outside unless you really need to, and wear a N95 mask if you do. A P100 mask is even better. At home, if you’ve got an air filter, especially a HEPA air filter, keep it running full time. Do not exercise or do heavy exertion. That shit’ll fuck up your lungs real good. Ask me how I know.

      Reply

