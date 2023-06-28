“Let’s eliminate the United States’ ability to collect tax revenue” is a ridiculous proposal even by the standards of a man who is running for president on a platform of being more ridiculous than Donald Trump. https://t.co/6GAj7Khlza — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) June 28, 2023

There are natural politicians, people who have ‘the rizz‘… and then there’s Ron DeSantis.

Ed Kilgore, at NYMag — “DeSantis Is Trying to Out-Trump Trump. It’s Not Working.”:

There’s a huge strategic dilemma at the heart of Ron DeSantis’s 2024 presidential campaign. He wants to convince the MAGA Republicans most likely to vote in primaries that he’s Trump without the drama, and perhaps even more radical than the 45th president. But that’s at odds with the “electability” argument that he’s better positioned to beat Joe Biden. Since DeSantis formally launched his campaign, Trump has maintained and even expanded his lead in virtually every poll of Republicans. The Florida governor has responded by leaning more heavily on a hard-core ideological pitch that may leave some anti-Trump Republicans, not to mention swing voters, cold. The Florida governor is trying to out-Trump Trump, and it’s not clear this strategy has much of a chance of success with the GOP base still in love with the 45th president… DeSantis’s remarks at the candidate cattle call hosted by the Faith and Freedom Coalition, the country’s most politically focused organization of conservative Christian activists, in Washington on June 23 represented his most strident effort yet to get to the former president’s right. Trump is generally seeking vengeance against his enemies in the federal government; DeSantis is promising “accountability” for alleged COVID tyrant Anthony Fauci specifically. Trump is a hero to the anti-abortion movement; DeSantis insisted on a draconian six-week abortion ban that Trump called “too harsh.” Trump wants to finish building his border wall; DeSantis wants to militarize the border to stop the “invasion” of immigrants, and even to blockade Mexican ports to stop delivery of chemicals used to make fentanyl. Trump appointed three hard-core conservatives to the U.S. Supreme Court; DeSantis would only appoint a justice as extreme as Clarence Thomas… The acid test for DeSantis won’t come in any shared candidate event or even in the debates that begin in August (which Trump may or may not deign to attend). It will be in the Iowa caucuses, where in the recent past the candidate successfully depicting himself as the “true conservative” in the field has generally won (e.g., Mike Huckabee in 2008, Rick Santorum in 2012, Ted Cruz in 2016). And indeed, it was the site of Trump’s biggest defeat in 2016 (though of course he later denounced it as “stolen”). DeSantis has surrounded himself with veterans of the Cruz campaign. And that is very likely reinforcing his decision to run much like Cruz did, relying on a hard-core conservative message and an expensive field effort focused on the likeliest — which often means the most conservative — voters.

Without question, this strategy will take a toll on the breadth of DeSantis’s support among more moderate Republicans who have plenty of other candidates to choose from. And there’s little evidence that general-election swing voters are really longing for an effective extremist (DeSantis’s big 2022 performance in Florida, which is receding rapidly in voters’ memories, is now his only evidence for “electability”). But you can appreciate that unless DeSantis wins Iowa or over-performs expectations notably, he’s probably sunk. He’s not looking that strong in New Hampshire, and in South Carolina he’s fighting not just Trump but two Palmetto State rivals… It may be rather difficult to soften this image of DeSantis if it doesn’t work to outflank Trump. And it clearly hasn’t so far; Trump continues to lead his governor by 30 points in the national RealClearPolitics polling averages and leads in every early state poll as well. If that pattern continues, even as Trump faces indictment after indictment, Ron DeSantis may wind up in a narrow corner of the Republican Party into which he has painted himself very deliberately.

Dismantling the 14th Amendment is a holy grail of conservatism https://t.co/gYjWB3xaRz — chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) June 26, 2023

‘It’s just stupid’: DeSantis stumbles in New Hampshire – POLITICO https://t.co/DPxqqkbn6x — Target 🎯 Version of Dr. Jill Biden (@ChangeTheSyst14) June 28, 2023

… [I]n the month since DeSantis formally entered the presidential race, he’s stumbled in the first-in-the-nation primary state. He got dragged into a tit-for-tat endorsement battle with Trump that generated some media attention but little measurable increase in support. His first visit to the state as a presidential candidate drew more headlines for what he didn’t do — take questions from voters — than the retail politicking he did. And that’s on top of polls that had already swung back in Trump’s favor. There are signs that even inside DeSantis’s orbit, they see New Hampshire as a challenge. The super PAC that’s effectively running his operation has been off the air in New Hampshire since May — temporarily, its founder told POLITICO — while running a new ad in Iowa and South Carolina this week… And DeSantis’ visit to the state Tuesday is being met with backlash from a major Republican women’s group. The New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women released a statement Thursday slamming DeSantis for planning an event at the same time as their annual fundraising lunch — an event Trump is headlining. The group asked him to reschedule… DeSantis world was quick to dismiss the group’s complaints, saying their event shouldn’t be a distraction since it’s in a different part of the state and at a different time than when Trump is speaking, and that the federation’s soiree is already sold out. They noted that two of the group’s members resigned over the statement targeting DeSantis, with the PAC blasting out their tweets. One of them, Kate Day, the now-former public relations chair, told POLITICO the federation erred when it “broke its neutrality in criticizing” DeSantis. “If there’s one thing you don’t do in New Hampshire, it’s piss off the grassroots women,” said an adviser to a rival candidate granted anonymity to speak freely. “Don’t mess with them, they remember everything. Rookie move.” Out of the four early voting states, libertarian-leaning New Hampshire was never the most logical fit for the conservative, culture-war wielding Florida governor. He tacitly acknowledged as much by removing any reference to the six-week abortion ban he signed in Florida from his stump speeches in the state, where the majority of voters identify as “pro-choice.”… “It’s the worst strategic move he has exhibited thus far,” New Hampshire-based Republican strategist Mike Dennehy said. “It’s just stupid, actually. You don’t take on the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women.” He added, “If he doesn’t turn it around, it could be death by a thousand cuts.”…



Gabriel Sherman, at Vanity Fair (from an article about Trump planning to skip the first RNC primary debate):

… According to sources, Trump has told advisers that he’s neutralized his nearest competitor, Florida governor Ron DeSantis. “He doesn’t think DeSantis is a threat anymore,” said the well-known Republican. According to the Trump campaign official, Trump keeps asking advisers if there’s any way DeSantis can make up the huge polling gap. In an NBC News poll released on June 25, Trump bested DeSantis by 29 points. An Emerson College poll published on June 22 put Trump ahead of DeSantis by 38 points. “He killed Ron in the crib,” the GOP operative, who advised on Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns, told me… Jeff Roe, who runs the pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down, has complained privately about how the DeSantis campaign is performing, according to the prominent Republican, who has spoken with Roe. (Under campaign finance laws, super PACs are barred from coordinating with campaigns.) “Jeff is frustrated the campaign isn’t getting more press coverage,” said the Republican. Erin Perrine, a spokesperson for the Never Back Down PAC, dismissed such criticisms. “Governor Ron DeSantis and his team are doing a great job showing the country what the future with a President DeSantis would look like. Any suggestion otherwise is bullshit,” Perrine said in a statement to Vanity Fair. Indeed, GOP operatives are already starting to prepare autopsies for the ailing DeSantis campaign. According to the GOP strategist, DeSantis’s biggest mistake was vastly overestimating how his success in Florida would play nationally, and then waiting until this spring to jump into the race, thereby allowing Trump to define him with a barrage of personal attacks. “It was arrogance. Ron thought Trump was dead because of the election losses and miscalculated,” the strategist said, adding that DeSantis’s confidence was so high last November that his advisers got the feeling he and his wife, Casey DeSantis, wanted to create a new political dynasty, à la the Clintons. “They believe that Casey will try to replicate the Hillary [Clinton] model if Ron were to win the presidency,” the strategist told me. DeSantis’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment…

IMO, if Casey wanted it that badly, she should just have used Ron’s political resources to start her own campaign. She’s probably thinking the same thing right about now.

Disney beats investor lawsuit over feud with DeSantis https://t.co/7b1pyRH9sP pic.twitter.com/3oGnkA4mhz — Reuters (@Reuters) June 28, 2023



Nobody outside Florida is intimidated by DeSaster’s bluster:

WILMINGTON, Delaware, June 27 (Reuters) – The Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) board did not act negligently when it criticized a sexual identity bill signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Delaware judge ruled on Tuesday, in a case the judge said was improperly directed by a conservative legal group. The ruling by Lori Will of Delaware’s Court of Chancery means that Disney will not have to turn over internal records including years of board members’ emails sought by shareholder Kenneth Simeone, who sued Disney in December. The shareholder said he wanted the records to investigate possible wrongdoing by directors in connection with the company’s decision to criticize the 2022 law, which critics have derided as the “don’t say gay” law. While Will said it might turn out to have been a bad business decision, the evidence at trial showed directors did not allow their personal views to dictate the company’s response to the bill. The judge said Simeone cannot use a provision of Delaware corporate law meant to empower shareholders to investigate boardroom wrongdoing to “search for hypothetical conflicts.”… Will also found that the lawsuit was brought to benefit the Thomas More Society, a non-profit law firm that champions conservative causes that was paying Simeone’s legal costs. Simeone’s lawyer, Paul Jonna, is a special counsel for the organization. “The plaintiff’s counsel and the Thomas More Society are entitled to their beliefs,” Will wrote, adding that a corporate records lawsuit “is not a vehicle to advance them.”