Late Night Open Thread: An Ongoing DeSaster

by | 52 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

There are natural politicians, people who have ‘the rizz‘… and then there’s Ron DeSantis.

Ed Kilgore, at NYMag“DeSantis Is Trying to Out-Trump Trump. It’s Not Working.”:

There’s a huge strategic dilemma at the heart of Ron DeSantis’s 2024 presidential campaign. He wants to convince the MAGA Republicans most likely to vote in primaries that he’s Trump without the drama, and perhaps even more radical than the 45th president. But that’s at odds with the “electability” argument that he’s better positioned to beat Joe Biden. Since DeSantis formally launched his campaign, Trump has maintained and even expanded his lead in virtually every poll of Republicans. The Florida governor has responded by leaning more heavily on a hard-core ideological pitch that may leave some anti-Trump Republicans, not to mention swing voters, cold. The Florida governor is trying to out-Trump Trump, and it’s not clear this strategy has much of a chance of success with the GOP base still in love with the 45th president…

DeSantis’s remarks at the candidate cattle call hosted by the Faith and Freedom Coalition, the country’s most politically focused organization of conservative Christian activists, in Washington on June 23 represented his most strident effort yet to get to the former president’s right. Trump is generally seeking vengeance against his enemies in the federal government; DeSantis is promising “accountability” for alleged COVID tyrant Anthony Fauci specifically. Trump is a hero to the anti-abortion movement; DeSantis insisted on a draconian six-week abortion ban that Trump called “too harsh.” Trump wants to finish building his border wall; DeSantis wants to militarize the border to stop the “invasion” of immigrants, and even to blockade Mexican ports to stop delivery of chemicals used to make fentanyl. Trump appointed three hard-core conservatives to the U.S. Supreme Court; DeSantis would only appoint a justice as extreme as Clarence Thomas…

The acid test for DeSantis won’t come in any shared candidate event or even in the debates that begin in August (which Trump may or may not deign to attend). It will be in the Iowa caucuses, where in the recent past the candidate successfully depicting himself as the “true conservative” in the field has generally won (e.g., Mike Huckabee in 2008, Rick Santorum in 2012, Ted Cruz in 2016). And indeed, it was the site of Trump’s biggest defeat in 2016 (though of course he later denounced it as “stolen”). DeSantis has surrounded himself with veterans of the Cruz campaign. And that is very likely reinforcing his decision to run much like Cruz did, relying on a hard-core conservative message and an expensive field effort focused on the likeliest — which often means the most conservative — voters.

Without question, this strategy will take a toll on the breadth of DeSantis’s support among more moderate Republicans who have plenty of other candidates to choose from. And there’s little evidence that general-election swing voters are really longing for an effective extremist (DeSantis’s big 2022 performance in Florida, which is receding rapidly in voters’ memories, is now his only evidence for “electability”). But you can appreciate that unless DeSantis wins Iowa or over-performs expectations notably, he’s probably sunk. He’s not looking that strong in New Hampshire, and in South Carolina he’s fighting not just Trump but two Palmetto State rivals

It may be rather difficult to soften this image of DeSantis if it doesn’t work to outflank Trump. And it clearly hasn’t so far; Trump continues to lead his governor by 30 points in the national RealClearPolitics polling averages and leads in every early state poll as well. If that pattern continues, even as Trump faces indictment after indictment, Ron DeSantis may wind up in a narrow corner of the Republican Party into which he has painted himself very deliberately.

… [I]n the month since DeSantis formally entered the presidential race, he’s stumbled in the first-in-the-nation primary state.

He got dragged into a tit-for-tat endorsement battle with Trump that generated some media attention but little measurable increase in support. His first visit to the state as a presidential candidate drew more headlines for what he didn’t do — take questions from voters — than the retail politicking he did. And that’s on top of polls that had already swung back in Trump’s favor.

There are signs that even inside DeSantis’s orbit, they see New Hampshire as a challenge. The super PAC that’s effectively running his operation has been off the air in New Hampshire since May — temporarily, its founder told POLITICO — while running a new ad in Iowa and South Carolina this week…

And DeSantis’ visit to the state Tuesday is being met with backlash from a major Republican women’s group.

The New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women released a statement Thursday slamming DeSantis for planning an event at the same time as their annual fundraising lunch — an event Trump is headlining. The group asked him to reschedule…

DeSantis world was quick to dismiss the group’s complaints, saying their event shouldn’t be a distraction since it’s in a different part of the state and at a different time than when Trump is speaking, and that the federation’s soiree is already sold out. They noted that two of the group’s members resigned over the statement targeting DeSantis, with the PAC blasting out their tweets. One of them, Kate Day, the now-former public relations chair, told POLITICO the federation erred when it “broke its neutrality in criticizing” DeSantis.

“If there’s one thing you don’t do in New Hampshire, it’s piss off the grassroots women,” said an adviser to a rival candidate granted anonymity to speak freely. “Don’t mess with them, they remember everything. Rookie move.”

Out of the four early voting states, libertarian-leaning New Hampshire was never the most logical fit for the conservative, culture-war wielding Florida governor. He tacitly acknowledged as much by removing any reference to the six-week abortion ban he signed in Florida from his stump speeches in the state, where the majority of voters identify as “pro-choice.”…

“It’s the worst strategic move he has exhibited thus far,” New Hampshire-based Republican strategist Mike Dennehy said. “It’s just stupid, actually. You don’t take on the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women.”

He added, “If he doesn’t turn it around, it could be death by a thousand cuts.”…

 
Gabriel Sherman, at Vanity Fair (from an article about Trump planning to skip the first RNC primary debate):

According to sources, Trump has told advisers that he’s neutralized his nearest competitor, Florida governor Ron DeSantis. “He doesn’t think DeSantis is a threat anymore,” said the well-known Republican. According to the Trump campaign official, Trump keeps asking advisers if there’s any way DeSantis can make up the huge polling gap. In an NBC News poll released on June 25, Trump bested DeSantis by 29 points. An Emerson College poll published on June 22 put Trump ahead of DeSantis by 38 points. “He killed Ron in the crib,” the GOP operative, who advised on Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns, told me…

Jeff Roe, who runs the pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down, has complained privately about how the DeSantis campaign is performing, according to the prominent Republican, who has spoken with Roe. (Under campaign finance laws, super PACs are barred from coordinating with campaigns.) “Jeff is frustrated the campaign isn’t getting more press coverage,” said the Republican. Erin Perrine, a spokesperson for the Never Back Down PAC, dismissed such criticisms. “Governor Ron DeSantis and his team are doing a great job showing the country what the future with a President DeSantis would look like. Any suggestion otherwise is bullshit,” Perrine said in a statement to Vanity Fair.

Indeed, GOP operatives are already starting to prepare autopsies for the ailing DeSantis campaign. According to the GOP strategist, DeSantis’s biggest mistake was vastly overestimating how his success in Florida would play nationally, and then waiting until this spring to jump into the race, thereby allowing Trump to define him with a barrage of personal attacks. “It was arrogance. Ron thought Trump was dead because of the election losses and miscalculated,” the strategist said, adding that DeSantis’s confidence was so high last November that his advisers got the feeling he and his wife, Casey DeSantis, wanted to create a new political dynasty, à la the Clintons. “They believe that Casey will try to replicate the Hillary [Clinton] model if Ron were to win the presidency,” the strategist told me. DeSantis’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment…

IMO, if Casey wanted it that badly, she should just have used Ron’s political resources to start her own campaign. She’s probably thinking the same thing right about now.


Nobody outside Florida is intimidated by DeSaster’s bluster:

WILMINGTON, Delaware, June 27 (Reuters) – The Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) board did not act negligently when it criticized a sexual identity bill signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Delaware judge ruled on Tuesday, in a case the judge said was improperly directed by a conservative legal group.

The ruling by Lori Will of Delaware’s Court of Chancery means that Disney will not have to turn over internal records including years of board members’ emails sought by shareholder Kenneth Simeone, who sued Disney in December.

The shareholder said he wanted the records to investigate possible wrongdoing by directors in connection with the company’s decision to criticize the 2022 law, which critics have derided as the “don’t say gay” law.

While Will said it might turn out to have been a bad business decision, the evidence at trial showed directors did not allow their personal views to dictate the company’s response to the bill.

The judge said Simeone cannot use a provision of Delaware corporate law meant to empower shareholders to investigate boardroom wrongdoing to “search for hypothetical conflicts.”…

Will also found that the lawsuit was brought to benefit the Thomas More Society, a non-profit law firm that champions conservative causes that was paying Simeone’s legal costs. Simeone’s lawyer, Paul Jonna, is a special counsel for the organization.

“The plaintiff’s counsel and the Thomas More Society are entitled to their beliefs,” Will wrote, adding that a corporate records lawsuit “is not a vehicle to advance them.”

    52Comments

    3. 3.

      Jackie

      I’m looking forward to Pudd’n Boots demise. I was initially hoping he’d dilute TIFG’s influence, but he’s definitely not The Chosen One.

      TIFG is gonna have to sink on his own – which I have no doubt is already happening.

      GOOOOO Jack Smith!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Urza

      So, Molon Labe, they really can’t come up with new ideas can they.  Gotta just keep reusing 3000 year old slogans because thats as advanced as their brains will ever get.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Splitting Image

      @Urza:

      So, Molon Labe, they really can’t come up with new ideas can they. Gotta just keep reusing 3000 year old slogans because thats as advanced as their brains will ever get.

      They also never seem to remember that the Persians did come and take their weapons, and they did pry them out of the Spartans’ cold, dead hands.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      sdhays

      Ron thought Trump was dead because of the election losses

      Hahahaha! They’re even stupider than I thought if they believed that. That ship sailed on by when the Republican Party by and large went all in on Trump’s stolen election lies. Unbelievable they didn’t grasp that Republicans don’t see him as the loser he is because no Republicans dare to call him one. Including Ron DeSantis!!!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      eversor

      @Urza:

      They only know that slogan because of the 300 movie.  Which is a good fun gory ass movie but it was really popular on the right.  Never mind that Sparta was a full on communist/socialist nation with empowered women that none of them would last 30 seconds in if they weren’t offed at birth for not being up to standards.  Also very, very, very, gay.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Martin

      So, I’m counting on everyone here reporting both DeSantis and Trump for wearing attire that doesn’t match their gender at the debates because of their high heels.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Another Scott

      Speaking of Florida Man …

      Ken White
      @[email protected]

      BREAKING: Special Counsel Jack Smith reportedly launching Mann Act investigation of former President Donald Trump

      He probably knows where Hoffa’s body is; I expect him to yap about that before too long, also too.

      It takes a very special kind of stupid to be recorded admitting to *every* component of a federal crime. https://t.co/QE9Z9Feie7

      — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 27, 2023

      The world’s productivity will jump about 20% when this monster is finally out of the news.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ken

      If he doesn’t turn it around, it could be death by a thousand cuts.

      I assume this is meant metaphorically, but the involvement of the New Hampshire Republican Women gives me pause.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Cameron

      By next year the effects of some of DeSantis’ worst policies should be clear – destroyed education system, businesses reliant on migrant labor (particularly agriculture) in the tank – and would provide superb content for an opponent’s attack ads.   And he wants to make the whole country like Florida?  I think he’s lucky that he’s not going to get the nomination.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Splitting Image

      @Martin:

      So, I’m counting on everyone here reporting both DeSantis and Drumpf for wearing attire that doesn’t match their gender at the debates because of their high heels.

      And in Trump’s case, a girdle and make-up.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Urza

      @Splitting Image: Was watching Eldorado on Netflix since it came out.  All the wannabe brownshirts probably don’t realize the founder of the order was a well known gay man.  And there were many accusations that a group of all men that hates women and was started by a gay man….  Even after forced marriages to reduce the rumors there was obviously something still going on.

      Obviously they never read history to understand where their memes come from.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Kayla Rudbek

      The IRS and the USPTO are the only two federal agencies that bring in more money than they spend, and the USPTO has the advantages of being funded by filing fees, and being an agency that people want to get something from (patents or trademarks).  The Republicans are too stupid to do basic math.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Martin: Nice thought, but the existence of cowboy boots kinda makes it moot.

      Louis the Sun King would also like a word. Masculinity incarnate, as long as the heels are red. :-)

      Reply
    22. 22.

      different-church-lady

      Here’s the thing DeSantis doesn’t get: Trump pulled off an upset because he made hatred fun*. DeSantis just goes right for the ugly part of hatred.

      (*”fun” in the perverse way his cult thinks of as fun)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      dmsilev

      I find it hilarious that among the Cabinet departments that DeSantis wants to eliminate is Energy. Apparently, just like Rick Perry, he thinks that it’s all about forcing solar power down the throats of innocent oil-loving Americans, and doesn’t realize that a very large fraction of the Department is all about designing and building nuclear weapons.

      Rick Perry at least eventually gained enough self-awareness to realize that he was out of his depth as Secretary of Energy and to listen to the career staffers. I’m guessing Ron DeSantis will never rise to the level of wisdom shown by Rick Perry.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      SpaceUnit

      The next big MAGA thing is going to be shitting your pants to own the libs.

       

      No, seriously.  I’m calling it.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Brachiator

      DeSantis: We would do education, commerce, energy, and the IRS.

      So, is DeSantis going to fund the federal government solely with tariffs and a national sales tax?

      Or smoke and mirrors?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      The Moar You Know

      Governor Ron DeSantis and his team are doing a great job showing the country what the future with a President DeSantis would look like.

      Boy, they sure are, and America is reacting like someone just dumped a deuce on the dining room table.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Ken

      @Scout211: Makes it illegal to transport women across state lines for immoral purposes. Popehat’s post was accompanied by a photo of Trump and his daughter in a private jet, and I assume it was a joke and there are no such charges. (It was, I assume, prompted by today’s tell-all book teaser, which said that Trump, in the White House, would talk about how his daughter’s breasts, and what it would be like to have sex with her.)

      Reply
    36. 36.

      coin operated

      @Sebastian:

      Get rid of DoE? This baffoon does not know DoE handles our nukes, does he?

      Oh…he does.  But the mouth-breathers that make up the base wouldn’t know it if they got an in-person tour at Cheyenne Mountain.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      TriassicSands

      I thought DeSantis was competing with Trump to see who could be the cruelist, most bigoted candidate. Now, it appears that DeSantis has decided to challenge Trump on which one is dumber. Based on that clip about eliminating the IRS, I’d have to say this could be a real fight.

      The genius of Trump and DeSantis both is their ability to be just as stupid, bigoted, and absurd as their voters. It’s like having the opportunity to vote for yourself for president.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      TriassicSands

      @coin operated: …an in-person tour at Cheyenne Mountain.

      Now you’ve done it. If Trump is elected next year we can expect to see in-person tours of the Cheyenne Mountain facility and since the emoluments clause doesn’t actually appear to exist (except in the Constitution) and corruption is now an acceptable norm, Trump will make millions. One of the first tours, naturally, will be for Putin and Xi.

      “This is all fascinating, Donald, thank you so much,” says Vlad to his old comrade.

      “Go ahead and take photos or videos,” replies the president, “and for an extra $100,000.00, you can post it all on the Internet.”

      And we’ll have you to thank. Good job.

      (Not really, I’m sure Trump will be able to come up with money-making ideas like this all on his own.)

      Reply
    43. 43.

      TriassicSands

      @dmsilev:

      Eventually, we’ll have a Republican candidate for president vowing to shut down the entire federal government. After all, there are probably right wing “academics” out there who think that an updated version of the Articles of Confederation would be the ideal way to push America to even “greater greatness.”

      Surely, the world would be a safer place if all the states had their own nuclear arsenals.

      2053 News Report:

      Today, Georgia governor Marjorie Taylor Greene ordered a nuclear strike on Colorado. At the same time, she sent a message to Lauren Boebert — six time failed Colorado gubernatorial candidate — that said, “Take than, bitch. You stole my impeachment motion. Today is payback.”

      Reply
    45. 45.

      TriassicSands

      @Another Scott: The world’s productivity will jump about 20% when this monster is finally out of the news.

      There will undoubtedly be gigantic profits for anti-depressant makers when Trump cultists have to face life without Donald to lead the way.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      CaseyL

      DeSantis may be banking on Trump being… unavailable…  to accept the nomination.

      If Trump is clapped into Federal Prison, even if he can still run for President, he won’t be able to campaign much.  And his share of votes will dwindle, quite possibly down to the legendary 27%.

      Whether DeSantis would get any more than that is an open question.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      KrackenJack

      @different-church-lady: ​
       What DeSantis also doesn’t realize is that electing a vulgar, disgusting buffoon is a key part of owning the libs. MAGAts actively despise competence and any evidence that someone is better than them.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      James E Powell

      @CaseyL:

      DeSantis may be banking on Trump being… unavailable…  to accept the nomination.

      No doubt. If Trump is out the race for whatever reason, who would beat DeSantis?

      Reply
    51. 51.

      RaflW

      It’s all just gibberish to the MAGA minions, but WTF does “I’m gonna use the IRS to push back on woke ideology” mean? He’s going to personally direct them to aggressively audit liberal groups and individuals?

      He’s a tinpot fascist, but JFC, he’s a really idiotic one, too.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Perfect Game Alert

      Yankees 3 outs from perfect game.  would be 22nd in the 148 year history of la grandes ligas and the first in 11 years.

      Reply

