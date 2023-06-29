The last thread was a total dud, so maybe we need a new one.

I very much like the sound of this:

The DOJ is prepared to seek indictments against multiple figures in former president Donald Trump’s orbit...

and this:

They would do so using evidence against the ex-president that has not yet been publicly acknowledged by the department, including other recordings prosecutors have obtained which reveal Mr Trump making incriminating statements.

Please, please, please.

I don’t generally follow UK newspapers – is the Indepenent reliable?

Independent

Curious… do you guys see this as a warming to Cannon? As a power move? As standard operating procedure?

