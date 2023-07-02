Rebecca Traister did a NY Mag feature piece on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s doomed campaign for the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential nomination. Topline takeaway? Jesus — that guy is crazier than a sack of cats and has been for many years. Someone who knows Kennedy well described him thusly to Traister:

“He can look and sound so thoughtful and contemplative,” said one person who has known him a very long time. “And he’s just bursting with madness.”

In a thread yesterday, we talked about the chaos agents among us. Kennedy is one, and now he believes his time has come. He’s weaving a multigenerational, bipartisan coalition of kooks, conspiracy nutters, anti-government cranks and Camelot nostalgiacs.

He is both an addled conspiracy theorist and an undeniable manifestation of our post-pandemic politics. He is an aging but handsome scion of America’s most storied political family, facing off against an incumbent who many in his own party worry is too old and too unpopular to win a second term. Far from an exile, he is an extremely well-connected person with unparalleled access to the centers of influence in New York, Hollywood, and Washington, D.C., who either has no idea what kind of fire he’s playing with, or does and is therefore an arsonist. He is running a surprisingly potent campaign that, thanks to the lurid dynamics of social media and the boosts he is receiving from some of the wealthiest, most listened-to people in America, stands to grow even more disruptive, his deep thoughts on Rogan’s podcast translating into overflow crowds at his rallies. Lesser threats than Kennedy have played spoilers in elections before, and if he succeeds in helping burn us all to the ground, it will not be because he is an outsider, as he claims, but because of a political and media culture that has protected and encouraged and fawned over him his whole life — handing a perpetual problem child, now 69 and desperate for attention, accelerant and matches…

Kennedy is boosted by MAGA chuds like Steve Bannon. He’s also amplified by edgelords like Musk and Rogan, who are basically MAGA chuds themselves, though they mistakenly believe a layer of ironic detachment separates them from embarrassing, double-decker-shirted, Febreezable toads like Bannon. (It doesn’t, or at least, it shouldn’t.) This influence shows in Kennedy’s rhetoric.

Anyhoo, I found Hillary Clinton’s responses to Kennedy, as described by Kennedy himself and then Traister when she asked Clinton to comment, the most relatable in the piece. Kennedy has denounced Clinton, Biden and lefty lawmakers like AOC as “warmongers,” so it was uncomfortable when Kennedy ran into Clinton at an unidentified soiree:

Kennedy recently bumped into Clinton at a Las Vegas event. “I knew it was going to be awkward,” he said, “because her Zeitgeist is pro-war and pro-vaccine … But I went up and said hello.” Clinton just looked at him, he told me, “and said, ‘I don’t know what to say.’” Reached for comment, Clinton said, “I still don’t.”

I mean, what do you say to a fool like that, besides please shut the fuck up and go away? He won’t, of course. He’ll keep right on accessing high-profile media platforms to complain about being silenced. His name will open doors that would otherwise be shut to people peddling that brand of crackpottery. And in a country that is arguably “bursting with madness” too, that’s a dangerous thing.

Open thread.