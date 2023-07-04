As discussed in this space before, the far-right troll who is Florida’s governor, along with the corrupt fanatics in the statehouse, enact a lot of legislation that doesn’t pass constitutional muster. There’s been little blowback so far since the crap laws are campaign instruments anyway, as well as an opportunity to funnel millions of taxpayer dollars to far-right law firms staffed by DeSantis cronies.

But sometimes federal judges smack those shitty laws down. Hard! Yesterday was one of those times.

The Miami Herald reports that Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker blocked portions of a law that imposes new rules on voter registration. The judge noted that the case “arises from Florida’s latest assault on the right to vote” after challenges by voting rights advocates, including the heroic League of Women Voters of Florida, the NAACP and the Hispanic Federation. The judge’s ruling included the following paragraph:

“Florida may, of course, regulate elections, including the voter registration process,” Walker wrote. “Here, however, the challenged provisions exemplify something Florida has struggled with in recent years; namely, governing within the bounds set by the United States Constitution. When state government power threatens to spread beyond constitutional bounds and reduce individual rights to ashes, the federal judiciary stands as a firewall. The Free State of Florida is simply not free to exceed the bounds of the United States Constitution.”

Extra points to Judge Walker for mocking the “Free State of Florida” DeSantis campaign nonsense. May the federal judiciary ever remain a firewall. We need it, because Gov. Gr*yper is burning our rights to the ground.

