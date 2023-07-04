Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Freedom to Vote (Open Thread)

As discussed in this space before, the far-right troll who is Florida’s governor, along with the corrupt fanatics in the statehouse, enact a lot of legislation that doesn’t pass constitutional muster. There’s been little blowback so far since the crap laws are campaign instruments anyway, as well as an opportunity to funnel millions of taxpayer dollars to far-right law firms staffed by DeSantis cronies.

But sometimes federal judges smack those shitty laws down. Hard! Yesterday was one of those times.

The Miami Herald reports that Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker blocked portions of a law that imposes new rules on voter registration. The judge noted that the case “arises from Florida’s latest assault on the right to vote” after challenges by voting rights advocates, including the heroic League of Women Voters of Florida, the NAACP and the Hispanic Federation. The judge’s ruling included the following paragraph:

“Florida may, of course, regulate elections, including the voter registration process,” Walker wrote. “Here, however, the challenged provisions exemplify something Florida has struggled with in recent years; namely, governing within the bounds set by the United States Constitution. When state government power threatens to spread beyond constitutional bounds and reduce individual rights to ashes, the federal judiciary stands as a firewall. The Free State of Florida is simply not free to exceed the bounds of the United States Constitution.”

Extra points to Judge Walker for mocking the “Free State of Florida” DeSantis campaign nonsense. May the federal judiciary ever remain a firewall. We need it, because Gov. Gr*yper is burning our rights to the ground.

Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      lowtechcyclist

      Governing within the bounds of the Constitution is “something Florida has struggled with in recent years.”

      Not struggling very hard, it goes without saying, but still quite a smackdown. Judge says, this is hardly the first time, and it probably won’t be the last, but yes, you are part of the UNITED States of America, and can’t just deep-six the Constitution and laws of the UNITED States.

    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      So sorry a majority of your fellow residents are on Team Troll. Any prospects for improvement in the foreseeable future? In any event, good to see this slap-down.

    3. 3.

      FelonyGovt

      It occurred to me this morning that when I moved to California in 1981, it was still sorta Republican, and that never even crossed my mind. It did not mean then, that by living here I would be forfeiting certain rights or living among hateful, repugnant people.

      It’s so sad that on this Independence Day 2023, many of us would never consider relocating to Florida or any red state. I really admire you, Betty, for staying and fighting for what Florida was and should be.

    5. 5.

      Josie

      I love it when the district judges call out right wing politicians in their opinions. I hope they do the same to the Extreme Court when they get the chance.

    6. 6.

      mrmoshpotato

      On this Independence Day, DeathSentence has the independence to go suck a rotting horse’s ass.

    7. 7.

      Scout211

      I saw that yesterday. I was happy to read it, but in the article that wasn’t paywalled, WPTV this part was added.

      Walker, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, previously has ruled against the state in legal challenges to election measures approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

      A three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Atlanta, this year reversed Walker’s ruling in March 2022 against a 2021 voting law that had placed restrictions on drop boxes.

      So getting past the 11th circuit may be the next challenge.

    8. 8.

      Ruckus

      Governing is hard.

      Doesn’t seem like it should be but if one of a lawmaker’s issues is that part of the government/political sides “works” at screwing up the basis for a government for personal gain at the damage of millions of citizens, the ones that took an oath, likely to protect EVERYONE, then government isn’t working.

      And we have that in some states and in a side of our politics, that the goal of that side of the aisle is to screw a now large portion of the electorate for power. That is specifically not governing, that is theft of government, of lives, of prosperity, of what this country is supposed to stand for.

    14. 14.

      mvr

      @FelonyGovt: When I moved to Nebraska in 1991, I knew it was pretty conservative but we had a D Senator and very conservative D governor.  But I knew it was pretty well a theocracy in that it was around 30% Catholic and 30% conservative Protestant, which meant that on anything related to sex or gender the majority favored bad laws.  So I did give politics some thought.  But as an academic just out of grad school (heck not even finished w my dis) I went where the job was. And I had known some pretty cool people from Lincoln in my youth.

      It felt like I had taken a time machine back to the 70s in a conservative largely segregated town Northern Illinois. I had not been anywhere this white since I left there. (I guess my undergrad institution was very white, but even Portland Oregon was not as white as this.)

      Also what I found out was that the nonpartisan unicameral legislature did a lot to tame the excesses of conservatism when you got away from issues of sex and gender and race.  Since there were no party primaries, at least half the Republicans were not as bad as you’d expect.

      Lincoln is lot more diverse now starting from a very homogeneous baseline. But the unicameral at this point is nearly broken.  The Rs managed to get a D to vote with them and there are not really any moderate Republicans anymore. So while on the one hand, I no longer feel like I’m nearly alone in my political views, it is hard to feel optimistic.  The state has always worried about young people leaving.  Right now there is a lot of talk that the radical Republican agenda is increasing their motivation to leave. I don’t know whether it is true. But the 40+% of the state that objects to what has transpired (Abortion ban, anti-trans medical bill, unaffordable tax cuts, refusal to fund decent education while giving tax breaks for donations to private schools, gutting the state environmental trust, etc.) is not feeling happy.

