Independence Day

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: 

Happy 4th of July!  I will mostly be working to play catch-up after my recent days-long internet outage, but I hope the rest of you will be having more fun than that!

At least I had some early laughs.

This video (below) doesn’t even need to come with a trigger warning because it doesn’t really look like the former guy and the voice is definitely not his!

*The video should play just fine in the embed even without a login because it’s not a retweet.  Get up and dance!

And now the classic that we first saw from Adam lo those many years ago.

Updated: Speaking of dancing, posted by our first commenter.

Open thread.

  • Ben Cisco 🇺🇸🎖️🖥️♦️
  • Cameron
  • Jess
  • Nukular Biskits
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Raven
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • WaterGirl

    13Comments

    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @Raven: copied over..

      This is a YouTube of the 4th of July Parade in Champaign Urbana in 1970.

      There are a few seconds of the anti-war contingent that somehow was at the front of the parade. This footage must have been after the group reformed following the melee at the first intersection. We were set upon by a bunch of locals (some cops in civvies) and it was a hell of a fight for a few minutes. There was more film of the incident but I’ve never been able to find it. A few years later a woman came up to me and said “my brother was one of the people who jumped you, he now knows you were right”!!

    7. 7.

      Scout211

      That was a fun video of Trump singing his current theme song. Jack sitting in the box (Jack-in-the-box) making faces was hilarious. Thanks for the laugh this morning.

    8. 8.

      Nukular Biskits

      @WaterGirl:
      LOL!

      More often as not, I always seem to arrive late, after most of the discussion has died down.

      Starting tomorrow, though, I’ll largely retreat back into Lurkland … my leave will end and I have to go back to work.  :>(

    9. 9.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Catchy…

      pic.twitter.com/vHe47s3Mr5

      — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) July 4, 2023

      Too too too too fuckin’ funny. I’m gonna play this one all day.

    11. 11.

      Jess

      Well, that McBride video sure was cheery… fits my mood, actually. It’s raining all day here (central Mass), and my poor doggo spent the entire night pressed up against me panting and trembling from firework stress. This was after a double dose of anti-anxiety supplements. We’re both grumpy and tired now, and can’t go for our usual hike b/c thunderstorms.

