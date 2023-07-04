Happy 4th of July! I will mostly be working to play catch-up after my recent days-long internet outage, but I hope the rest of you will be having more fun than that!
At least I had some early laughs.
For those who did, expect us soon.#SummerOfJustice pic.twitter.com/7eLPmGV8xG
— Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) July 4, 2023
This video (below) doesn’t even need to come with a trigger warning because it doesn’t really look like the former guy and the voice is definitely not his!
*The video should play just fine in the embed even without a login because it’s not a retweet. Get up and dance!
Catchy…
— Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) July 4, 2023
And now the classic that we first saw from Adam lo those many years ago.
Updated: Speaking of dancing, posted by our first commenter.
Open thread.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings