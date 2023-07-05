On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
🐾BillinGlendaleCA
May and June are really the prime months to shoot the Spring Milky Way, including the core, arching over a landscape. Earlier in the year, while the core is visible, it is not high enough in the sky prior to sunrise to get an arch shot. After mid-July the arch is too high in the sky after sunset. The arches here were both shot in mid to late-May at Kearsarge in the Owens Valley and at Live Oak Tank in Joshua Tree National Park. Arch panoramas take about an hour or so to shoot since there are so many shots to take, over 150. I generally take 13 second exposure of the sky and 4 minute exposures of the foreground and these panoramas were 8 shots wide.
In addition to the panoramas, I’ve included in this submission Milky Way core shots taken on these two journeys into the California night. Most of these shots were reshoots with the Sony A7iv of shots I had taken with my Samsung cameras.
This arch was shot as companion piece for my Winter Milky Way arch and was shot in the same location, at as close as I could remember the same spot. I eventually want to paste the two shots together for a 360° view of the night sky at Kearsarge, my patrons have seen the work in progress. The Milky Way arch stretches over the Inyo Mountains with the still snow capped Sierra on each side(and there is still a lot of snow up there).
After shooting the panorama, I was planning on shooting the North American nebula, but I thought I’d take this shot of the Kearsarge station sign and light paint it. I’d shot the Milky Way core with the railroad tracks as a foreground and thought this would be a good shot as well. I glad I took the time to take this shot, it turned out well and I had problems with my nebula shot(I think my camera/lens is too heavy for my tracker without a counterweight).
I had a few weekdays off from my service at the Home of the Orange Apron, so I decided to head out to Joshua Tree. There was one pretty big problem, the Moon wasn’t going to set until about 12:30am, limiting my shoot time to about 3 hours. I used the Moon in the sky to my advantage, lighting the foreground for my foreground shots and then I took the shots of the sky after the Moon had set(I usually do this in the reverse order).
Before heading out to my next location, I decided to recreate a shot I’d take two years earlier(I also shot a panorama then) of the Milky Way core over the Coast Live Oak that the area is named for. In Joshua Tree, a tank is an area in a gully that was dammed off to retain water for when the park was used for cattle ranching in the early 1900’s. Since Joshua Tree became a National Monument and then Park, these areas have filled with sand.
Four years ago, I was shooting in Joshua Tree with a fellow photographer and we stopped at the entrance to the Jumbo Rocks Campground and I shot this composition of the Milky Way core over these same rocks. It had the rock formations you find throughout the park and a Joshua Tree front and center. It is one of my favorite compositions and I had to shoot it again with the Sony.
This was the final stop on my stay in the park. I’ve shot here many times before and this was the first location where I actually somewhat successfully captured an image of the Milky Way. Due to how late it was and the position of the core, I was unable to recreate the shot I took 6 years ago due to the position of the Milky Way core, but I did take the same shot I took 3 years ago at this location.
As I moved further back along the trail to the parking lot, I thought that this might be a good composition as well with the bush to the right of the frame. That bush is right next to the rock where we shot 6 years ago.
Almost back to the parking lot and with the Sun nearing the horizon, I liked the position of the core and these rocks. What I didn’t see until my next journey to the park in June was a really nice Joshua Tree just out of the frame to the right(i didn’t get a shot of it then either).
