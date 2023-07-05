On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

May and June are really the prime months to shoot the Spring Milky Way, including the core, arching over a landscape. Earlier in the year, while the core is visible, it is not high enough in the sky prior to sunrise to get an arch shot. After mid-July the arch is too high in the sky after sunset. The arches here were both shot in mid to late-May at Kearsarge in the Owens Valley and at Live Oak Tank in Joshua Tree National Park. Arch panoramas take about an hour or so to shoot since there are so many shots to take, over 150. I generally take 13 second exposure of the sky and 4 minute exposures of the foreground and these panoramas were 8 shots wide.

In addition to the panoramas, I’ve included in this submission Milky Way core shots taken on these two journeys into the California night. Most of these shots were reshoots with the Sony A7iv of shots I had taken with my Samsung cameras.