The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

After roe, women are no longer free.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Accountability, motherfuckers.

No Justins, No Peace

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Busy Little Bees

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread 2

Anyone with a better grasp of The Cyber want to comment on this ruling?

A judge on Tuesday prohibited several federal agencies and officials of the Biden administration from working with social media companies about “protected speech,” a decision called “a blow to censorship” by one of the Republican officials whose lawsuit prompted the ruling.

U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty of Louisiana granted the injunction in response to a 2022 lawsuit brought by attorneys general in Louisiana and Missouri. Their lawsuit alleged that the federal government overstepped in its efforts to convince social media companies to address postings that could result in vaccine hesitancy during the COVID-19 pandemic or affect elections.

Doughty cited “substantial evidence” of a far-reaching censorship campaign. He wrote that the “evidence produced thus far depicts an almost dystopian scenario. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a period perhaps best characterized by widespread doubt and uncertainty, the United States Government seems to have assumed a role similar to an Orwellian ‘Ministry of Truth’ ”…

The Justice Department is reviewing the injunction “and will evaluate its options in this case,” said a White House official who was not authorized to discuss the case publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

“This administration has promoted responsible actions to protect public health, safety, and security when confronted by challenges like a deadly pandemic and foreign attacks on our elections,” the official said. “Our consistent view remains that social media platforms have a critical responsibility to take account of the effects their platforms are having on the American people, but make independent choices about the information they present.”

The ruling listed several government agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services and the FBI, that are prohibited by the injunction from discussions with social media companies aimed at “encouraging, pressuring, or inducing in any manner the removal, deletion, suppression, or reduction of content containing protected free speech.”…

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit also included individuals, including conservative website owner Jim Hoft. The lawsuit accused the administration of using the possibility of favorable or unfavorable regulatory action to coerce social media platforms to squelch what it considered misinformation on masks and vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also touched on other topics, including claims about election integrity and news stories about material on a laptop owned by Hunter Biden, the president’s son…

Are we still allowed to call Hoft ‘The Dumbest Man on the Internet‘?

      Matt McIrvin

      Just overheard a couple of old white guys grousing about prices at the supermarket:

      “Wow, prices are out of control.”
      “Yeah, and you know who to blame for THAT.”

      The problem with inflation is that once it happens, it can go down to zero and people who remember prices from before the inflationary period will still be shocked at those prices and conclude that inflation isn’t fixed, unless there’s a period of deflation afterward (which you definitely don’t want).

      Realworldrj

      Low low unemployment. Record job growth. Record wage increase. Lower inflation?

      get ready for 17,000 breaking news segments on Fox News about caravans, blacks with hoodies in Philly, and Hunter Biden’s laptops

      Baud

      I don’t know what the Fifth Circuit will do, but I think the Supreme Court is still sane enough to stay the order.  But it’ll take about a month.

      Tony Jay

      Look at that inflation figure for the UK. World beating, eh?

      Of course, it’s all due to lazy teachers and mooching NHS staff who haven’t had an above-inflation payrise since before The Walking Dead aired making crazy pay demands, and nothing, absolutely nothing, to do with decades of economic malpractice that has resulted in the nation’s wealth being shot through a water cannon into the gaping maws of greedy corporations and shareholder groups.

      See, I said it! Can I haz Nu-Labour frontbench post now?

      NotMax

      Noticed whilst gadding about in the immediate neighborhood that gasoline prices have risen by twenty cents per gallon since May, again back up to $4.79.

      oldster

      The judge’s ruling is legally nonsense, and dangerous as well.

      A decade ago I knew someone who worked for a very large social media company who had previously worked at a government agency. His job at the very large social media company was to attempt to disrupt the use of their platform by al Qaeda and isis as recruiting channels. (At his previous job with the govt agency he had acquired very good skills in Iraqi flavored Arabic).

      Given that he was doing anti-terrorist work, albeit as an employee of a private firm, he needed to liaise with a variety of govt agencies on a daily basis in order to learn about new threats or warn them about new threats.

      Unless the judge’s 155 page decision contains a large carve-out for national security, his prohibition against govt communication with social media will be a nightmare for anti-terrorism operations.

      Baud

      As we learned in 2016, however, when the economy is good, bigots will pretend the economy is bad in order to justify voting for their bigotry.

      Hopefully, the extremism of the GOP and young people will counteract those votes next year.

       

       

      @oldster:

      I believe there are carve outs.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: People generally don’t really know what they’re talking about when they refer to “the economy” at all. Sometimes it’s jobs (but if the jobs situation is too good then “no one wants to work”), sometimes it’s the stock market, sometimes it’s just the feeling that they’re paying too much for goods. Sometimes “the deficit” is used as a synonym for it.

      Ken

      There’s that old joke about pundits and recessions, but just in the last year they’re up to predicting twelve of the last zero recessions, which must be a record.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: I thought it was pretty amazing when Trump, newly installed in office, was touting strong economic stats in front of some admiring crowd and just openly said something like “We used to say those numbers were fake but now they’re real, right?” and the crowd roared. He could just turn the numbers from fake to real by saying so, and like that, he had fixed the economy.

      Kay

      The booming Biden economy is the biggest miss by the media since But Her Emails and it’s just as egregious.

      The income inequality gap has narrowed, African American employment is at record highs and “flyover” state manufacturing is cooking. Huge success story, almost wholly unreported.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      I know that Threads was up past 50 million signups before I went to bed (I’d forgotten to turn off the whole house fan before leaving and sucked in a bunch of hot air all day, so sleep wasn’t great). Guessing it’s probably about at 70 million now, and a lot of the big accounts that I read have migrated.

      In a lot of ways, it reminds me of the GameStop thing, because most of the posters seem to despise Elon Musk. Some assholes have opened accounts, but they’re not being well received or protected.

      And no, I STILL haven’t turned on the AC this summer.

      Baud

      @NotMax: The problem is, if you don’t like the government talking to social media, you can’t carve out specific topics about which the government can “jawbone.”  It’s an all or nothing thing.

      Matt McIrvin

      @sab: Well I was there, wasn’t I?

      I guess when a couple of them recognize one another among all the non-old-white-guys they have to commiserate by grousing about Joe Biden and the price of bread.

      SFAW

      @sab:

      Seriously, how often do old white guys go to the supermarket?

      Two times a week to Market Basket, usually. Sometimes others as well, depending on what’s on sale.​
      ETA: Pretty annoyed at the ageist bigotry us old white guys face, day-in and day-out. What have old white guys ever done to hurt anyone?
      That is, outside of the fascist rulings of the ISCOTUS, fascist/racist policies of the GQP, etc.​

      OzarkHillbilly

      @sab: I see them in Wally World all the time, usually accompanied by their wives but more than a little by themselves.

      OzarkHillbilly

      More good news on the green energy front:

      Solar power cells have raced past the key milestone of 30% energy efficiency, after innovations by multiple research groups around the world. The feat makes this a “revolutionary” year, according to one expert, and could accelerate the rollout of solar power.

      Today’s solar panels use silicon-based cells but are rapidly approaching their maximum conversion of sunlight to electricity of 29%. At the same time, the installation rate of solar power needs to increase tenfold in order to tackle the climate crisis, according to scientists.

      The breakthrough is adding a layer of perovskite, another semiconductor, on top of the silicon layer. This captures blue light from the visible spectrum, while the silicon captures red light, boosting the total light captured overall. With more energy absorbed per cell, the cost of solar electricity is even cheaper, and deployment can proceed faster to help keep global heating under control.

      The perovskite-silicon “tandem” cells have been under research for about a decade, but recent technical improvements have now pushed them past the 30% milestone. Experts said that if the scaling-up of production of the tandem cells proceeds smoothly, they could be commercially available within five years, about the same time silicon-only cells reach their maximum efficiency.

      Two groups published the details of their efficiency breakthroughs in the journal Science on Thursday, and at least two others are known to have pushed well beyond 30%.

      eta: they report they will be manufacturing these in 5 years.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Kay: My theory about media coverage specifically is that what those people really care about when they talk about “the economy” is the stock market, and the stock market has been only so-so since Biden got in. Tech stocks kept rising until late 2021, then had a sustained bear market until around the end of 2022, then have been recovering since then. The big blue-chip stocks were more flat for most of that time. It hasn’t been a continued boom in stocks. Whereas through the Trump years, stocks were basically continuing the Obama boom aside from the one-time hit when the COVID pandemic started.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @sab:

      (ahem)

      I am an old white guy at the supermarket-I’ve always done the majority of that job. If I didn’t, I’d be really unhappy and suffering meals consisting primarily of nondairy chia breakfast jars along with lunch/dinner made from precisely measured tiny portions of barely seasoned baked chicken with barely seasoned greens while my dining partner yells at me about the salt shaker, having any alcohol or smoking the occasional cigar.

      Yeah, I’d live longer, but why would I want to?

      Jeffg166

      The Dow dropped yesterday on the record new job creation. Good news for working people is always bad news for Wall Street.

      I remember what prices were at the market 20 years ago. The store brand of oatmeal was $.99. Now it’s $3.49. I thought most of the price jumps in the last few years have been greed and gouging on the part of manufacturers, middlemen and distributors.

      Shalimar

      In my memory, it’s like a switch flipped in newsrooms with the Afghanistan withdrawal.  News was positive up until that point.  We were recovering from Covid together, Congress was passing landmark legislation that helped everyone, the Biden administration was getting good things done.

      Then the pull-out, everyone went fuckbonkers over how awful it was to withdraw even though not a one of them had the courage to suggest an alternative occupation that lasted for decades more.  Because no one wanted that, especially not the soldiers who had served there.

      And the coverage of all issues has stayed that bad since then.  As far as I can tell, every single thing the Biden administration had had control over in the last 2 years has gone remarkably well, but all the talk is about Republican complaints and inflation that isn’t as high as any other major country and damn he’s really old is he gonna die today.

      Good fucking evil screw the hell out of them god I can’t take it most days.

      Matt McIrvin

      (Oh, yeah, and the stock market seemed like it was kind of cooling down around 2015-2016, which probably fueled a lot of the elite media “economy is bad, actually” buzz then. There was a rally right after Trump was elected–not when he took office, but when he was elected–that I think was maybe just because stock traders are Republicans and they felt happy for a while.)

      SFAW

      @Jeffg166: ​
       

      I thought most of the price jumps in the last few years have been greed and gouging on the part of manufacturers, middlemen and distributors.

      Curiously, most of the MSM seems not to have “discovered” that. And who can blame them? Much easier to adopt a BS talking point (“Biden’s fault!!! OMFG!!!!”) than to do some actual research and legwork.

      Kay

      @Shalimar:

      In my memory, it’s like a switch flipped in newsrooms with the Afghanistan withdrawal.

      Agree. They’re rigid, brittle people. They wrote off the Presidency that week and never revisited. They have trouble adjusting and adapting to new or different information, that which doesn’t track their predictions.

      SFAW

      @Kay:

      You make a good/interesting point. I’m wondering how many of the “real” investigative journalists are still doing that kind of work. I’m wondering — based upon nothing more that pseudo-anecdotal “evidence,” so take it with a ton of salt — if the decline in newspapers in general has led to all the top performers saying “screw it,” thus leaving the mediocre ones to do the work.

      But I guess it doesn’t really matter.

      Suzanne

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Sometimes it’s jobs (but if the jobs situation is too good then “no one wants to work”) 

      I’m a member of a Facebook group “Mothers in Architecture”. There’s some people in there who are sole proprietors or who work for small firms. Everyone is struggling to hire. What kills me are when people who can’t figure out why no one will accept their job offers. LOL.

      Either your pay sucks, your projects suck, or your work environment sucks. Maybe all three!

      Baud

      @Kay: They still report on every little new thing related to Afghanistan that might be critical of Biden.  I can’t think of too many other stories the media is so adamant about following up on.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Kay: I think the “Biden recovery” news had gotten boring and they were itching for a bad Biden story to start the “beleaguered administration” chapter that traditionally comes next. The Afghanistan withdrawal just happened to be the one that hit at the right time.

      p.a.

      Why were the old white guys shopping for food?  Bidenomics kill the diners?

      I’d like to occasionally save some time and order market delivery, but when I’m there and see some of the people there doing the picking, I’m not having them choose my fresh produce.

      Also too, get off my grass green growth that I do nothing except mow to maintain.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Ken: Oh god, Wall Drug. boy does that bring back memories. Stopped in there once right after Sturgis happened. It was a very… strange mix of suburban mom’s, dad’s, kids and long haired, bearded, ugly bikers, and this being 1980 or so, a whole lot of hippies too.
      It was a blast for my crew, who had just wrapped up a 16 day backpacking trip in the mountains.​

      JML

      @Kay: TFG’s presidency was very easy for reporters to cover and columnists to opine about. Lots of leaks, plenty of access, loads of gossip, tons of controversy. Biden’s administration is buttoned up, spends more time doing the work than chasing the cameras, and the in-fighting and back-stabbing is minimal (and probably mostly among low level staff that no one cares about).

      Covering the WH right now requires understanding some things about the policies, not just the drama and personalities. Big shock that the current political reporters hate it and cover it poorly. Their media overlords are mostly right-wing douchebags, so they of course hate Biden too (corrupt elite money bullshit might actually get punished!) and will never give him fair coverage.

      And yet, Joe sails on. Doing the work.

      Kay

      This is the best fight ever- the far Right found out RFK Jr is a huge liar:

      Moms for Liberty, a group that advocates for parental rights in education, announced on June 20 that Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would be speaking at its annual Joyful Warriors National Summit in Philadelphia. One week later, the Kennedy campaign released a statement announcing that Kennedy’s “schedule changed” and that he could “no longer speak at the summit.”
      In the span of just 24 hours, Kennedy and his campaign would give three different reasons for his abandoning the conference—all of which seem blatantly dishonest.
      On June 27, Kennedy’s campaign team informed media outlets that he had to turn down the event due to “schedule changes” and “family reasons.” At a NewsNation town hall that evening, Kennedy told the crowd that he had no knowledge that the event was scheduled, blaming the scheduling on a female staffer.
      After an audience member challenged that answer as irresponsible, Kennedy changed his answer to suggest he canceled his engagement after learning that Moms for Liberty was against “gay marriage.”

       

      Reading the far Right comments about him is the best- they want him to run with Trump to attract “moderates” – they seem to (now) acknowlege that Trump is unpopular.

      SFAW

      @Suzanne: ​

      Atrios has been saying for 15-20 years that if employers want higher-quality employees, there’s a simple solution.
      I sometimes refer to it as “Fuck you — pay me.” [ETA: Not original, but don’t recall where I first read it.]

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @Jeffg166:

      Our stock markets are a perverse measure of the economy – the metrics that brokers and analysts use are janky because our tax policy favors capital gains – guaranteeing that fictive announcements of value or strength will be used to game the market; if you’re going to favor anything, favor reinvested dividends because they’re much harder to fake.

      A bonus under that setup would be that it would seriously clip the wings of the reckless VC bros.

      Anyway, our current stock analyst training routine teaches that “low unemployment = overemployment”, and those employees are sopping up money that should be going to passive investment so that upper management and shareholders could see higher values.

      It’s fucking perverse.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Geminid: The inflation rate we had during the post-COVID supply shocks was at a level that had not been seen since the early 1980s (there was a moment when it was almost as high around 1990). For a little while it was genuinely something many people had not seen in living memory.

      But as I said, there’s a tendency to interpret “prices are higher than I expect” as inflation, when that’s the end product of inflation–the integral of a function that depends on inflation. But if your expectations are pre-inflationary, “prices are higher than I expect” will be a permanent thing even after the inflation is over.

      Scout211

      Adam Frisch  ,the Colorado Democrat who narrowly lost to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) in last year’s midterms, has raised more than $2.6 million in the second quarter for his second run against her. 

      The Colorado businessman’s campaign said the $2.6 million breaks the record “for the largest quarterly fundraising for a U.S. House challenger in the year before an election, excluding special elections and self-funded campaigns.”

      Kay

      @Baud:

      lol

      They’re full of shit as individuals. If they cared about the people of Afghanistan they would have reported on Afghanistan both prior to Biden’s withdrawal and after it- they didn’t. They even completely botched that- I was actually interested in the VISA/asylum situation. I had to patch the information together from legislation that was passed and the State Department website- they got even that “process story” wrong.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @Kay:

      Klanned Karenhood has made a foray onto Threads. It wasn’t quite the experience they had hoped for.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Ken:

      There’s that old joke about pundits and recessions, but just in the last year they’re up to predicting twelve of the last zero recessions, which must be a record. 

      Does this pundit joke involve rockets and the Sun?

      Kay

      @SFAW:

      It makes me very cynical and bitter, because I have been listening to them moan about the plight of the rust belt- supposedly “ignored!” under Democrats and loved by Trump since 2016 – and now that the rust belt is booming partly due to Biden’s industrial/economic policy they no longer cover it.

      What they do just isn’t a factual, real depiction of events. It’s a narrative. A “story”. Their story is Democrats “ignore!” the middle of the country and working and middle class so even though that is demonstrably not true – wasn’t true of Obama either, but it’s ESPECIALLY not true of Biden- that’s what they pump out.

      People need good information to make good decisions. They don’t get it.

      eclare

      @sab:

      Ha!  Just got back from Kroger.  There were lots of old Black guys there, strangely few women of any race.  Except me.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @Baud:

      Correct.

      I’ve been thinking for a while that companies trading primarily in  commodities or engaged in the provision of inelastic service (healthcare) should not be listed in the indices, and traded separately. There is a good argument to be made that the doctrine of moral hazard applies here because the opportunity for rent seeking behavior  is too great.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      Agree 100%. I don’t know if the propaganda has gotten worse or I’ve come to realize how bad it is, but it’s bad.

      Baud

      @Kay: Zuckerberg has made himself look like a fool, especially with the metaverse, but Facebook, Instagram, and Whats App remain incredibly popular, and Meta owns all three.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Kay: I have an Instagram account that I’ve used sparely, mostly for some nice museum accounts. But I use it on my desktop, and Threads isn’t available on desktop yet. I’ll wait until they get the kinks worked out and then see.

      Matt McIrvin

      I think decades of stagnant real wages have led to a situation where there are a lot of existing businesses (big and small) that can only exist in a market with a lot of really cheap labor. If the situation starts to correct itself, they’re in big trouble.

      (And some of the hype around AI is built on proprietors’ dreams of escaping this trap.)

      OzarkHillbilly

      A Canadian judge has ruled that the “thumbs-up” emoji is just as valid as a signature, arguing that courts need to adapt to the “new reality” of how people communicate as he ordered a farmer to pay C$82,000 ($61,442) for an unfulfilled contract.

      In a recent case the Court of King’s Bench in the province of Saskatchewan heard that a grain buyer with South West Terminal sent a mass text message to clients in March 2021, advertising that the company was looking to buy 86 tonnes of flax at a price of C$17 ($12.73) per bushel.

      The buyer, Kent Mickleborough, spoke with farmer Chris Achter on the phone and texted a picture of a contract to deliver the flax in November, asking the farmer to “please confirm flax contract” in the message.

      Achter, who lives in the community of Swift Current, responded with a thumbs-up emoji. But Achter did not deliver the flax in November – and by that time, prices for the crop had increased.

      I don’t speak emoji. I could be in trouble.

      Justice Timothy Keene, who at one point used a dictionary.com definition of the symbol, lamented that the case “led the parties to a far flung search for the equivalent of the Rosetta Stone in cases from Israel, New York State and some tribunals in Canada, etc. to unearth what a 👍 emoji means”.

      “This court readily acknowledges that a 👍 emoji is a non-traditional means to ‘sign’ a document but nevertheless under these circumstances this was a valid way to convey the two purposes of a ‘signature’,” he wrote.

      Keene also dismissed defence concerns that allowing the thumbs up emoji to signify acceptance “would open up the flood gates” to new interpretations of other emojis, including the ‘fist bump’ and ‘hand shake’. In finding that the thumbs-up can be used to enter into contracts, Keene said the court “cannot (nor should it) attempt to stem the tide of technology and common usage” of emojis.

      “This appears to be the new reality in Canadian society and courts will have to be ready to meet the new challenges that may arise from the use of emojis and the like.”

      I wonder how long it will take to sort this out.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Matt McIrvin: They say rich people only care about two things; is the stock market up and is their taxes low. So the market is down and their taxes are up, that means the economy sucks.  It also doesn’t help that their commercial real-estate investments are in the trash because the lazy peons are working from home and shopping on line.

      Steeplejack

      @p.a.:

      Why were the old white guys shopping for food? Bidenomics kill the diners?

      I had to quit going to my iconic, folksy diner for my usual artery-clogging breakfast because the place got jammed with goddamn reporters wanting to get my take on the events of the day and why they were bad for Joe Biden. Sometimes I couldn’t even get a seat! So now I shop at the grocery and eat my cold cereal at home. Damn it.

      Nelle

      @sab: My husband haunts the supermarkets now that he has retired.  Always looking for a good bargain on something.  I’m trying to ignore the phenomenon.

      Edit – ah, I see others have weighed in.  And sometimes, husband asks, are Jews “white guys”?

      Ken

      @Matt McIrvin: Most financial reporting is like a game of Mad Libs; “__(asset)__ went __(up/down)__ today on news of __(random event)__”.

      I once toyed with making a stock-trading game on those principles, where players would play sets of cards for the three blanks to “move the market”, then could buy or sell assets.  “I play ‘Ford Motor went up 10 points on news of a new Pope’, and now I’ll sell my shares of Ford…”

      John S.

      @Ken:

      Ah yes, the other main attraction in South Dakota.

      When we moved last year, we drove through South Dakota on our way west. Every single mile of the drive through SD we saw all these quirky signs about Wall Drug. Being from Florida, we had no clue WTF it was. It was kind of funny when we finally passed it and found out what Wall Drug actually was.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @eclare: Yup – those guys are smart.

      Otherwise, abominations like turkey bacon walk through the door.

      Ken

      @Matt McIrvin: Another aspect of that (as many have noted) is that decades of low interest rates have created a lot of companies, including large chunks of tech and their venture capital investors, that can only succeed in that environment. The Fed’s interest rate hikes have shown us which companies, as Warren Buffett put it, are swimming naked.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: Actually moms. Lots of discussions about workplace flexibility and balancing parenting demands with an intense career path. Some of my personal friends are there. It’s actually a nice, supportive group.

      But the people who can’t hire blow my mind. Like…. all of us know what it’s like to compete for work. We’ve been competing for our whole educational and professional lives (many projects are awarded after competitive interviews and designs). And they totally forget that you have to compete for employees. It’s a market like any other. Architects and designers typically want to work on high-profile projects with large budgets, and big firms can offer that. So if your small-firm job offer is equal to that of a big firm, you’re not going to get that employee. Your offer has to be better in some way. You have to differentiate.

      I tried pointing this out. I will not attempt again.

      SFAW

      @Kay: ​
       

      People need good information to make good decisions. They don’t get it.

      I don’t disagree, but I wonder whether they’d be able to assess that (mythical) good information were they to see/hear it. If (almost) all they consume if Fox, then their critical-thinking skills are probably minimal or non-existent.
      On the other hand, it’s not clear that persons with critical-thinking skills would watch Fox, other than to remedy their hypotension.

      Baud

      @OzarkHillbilly: I think they mostly use it in any circumstance when workers are hurt, to make it seem like it’s actually a good thing so there shouldn’t be any public policies to deal with the problem.

