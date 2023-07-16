Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Family Is Family: OzarkHillbilly

This is OzarkHillbilly’s brother, Dave, and his wife Renee.

OzarkHillbilly's brother Dave and his wife, Renee

We’ll let our beloved Ozark share the details below, but OzarkHillbilly is family to us on Balloon Juice, so we’d like to see what we can do to help his family. If we could raise $5 or $7 or $10k to help get them over the hump, that would be a huge gift as they face all of this, but anything we can do, even short of that, will be greatly appreciated.

This photo breaks my heart, because they are so happy and because the love between them is so clear. What a terrible loss.

On June 25 my brother David took his own life. He left behind his wife Renee, his sons Joseph and Andrew, his daughter Bethany, step-daughters Erin and Chelsea, and their children, Henry, Olivia, and Amelia (not to mention 2 brothers and 2 sisters).

All of whom thought the world of Dave.

Dave was hardworking, funny, caring, giving, forgiving, and deeply in love with Renee. It quickly became obvious that he was staring down the barrels of a financial shotgun as their house was about to go into foreclosure.

For right now, we have managed to catch up on the payments and kept the lights on inside it but another mortgage payment is due soon and there is a lot of work to be done before it can be sold and that will most likely be at a “must sell” price.

In the meanwhile it will be months before his affairs (pension, 401K, SS survivor’s benefits, life insurance, etc) are straightened out, which without a death certificate is impossible to do and we are being told that might take another 8 weeks.

We’re all just working stiffs and while some of us still have savings we can draw down on, they are limited. Renee can use some help getting over this hump.

~ OzarkHillbilly</strong

Here’s the link to the GoFundMe, if you’re so inclined.

As always on Balloon Juice, no one should ever feel that they have to contribute to any fundraising we do on Bj.

    6Comments

    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Just sent $75.  Wish it could be more; I’ll have a look at the exchequer and see if I can find some additional.

      Dave and Renee look like lovely people. Hugs and strength to the whole family.

    6. 6.

      persistentillusion

      In for a smidge.  Been there, have the t-shirt and the scars.  Holding your family in the light.

