You are here: Home / Medium Cool / Medium Cool – Walked Out, Turned It Off, Or Stopped Reading

Medium Cool – Walked Out, Turned It Off, Or Stopped Reading

by | 54 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Let’s dedicate tonight’s Medium Cool to the subject of movies we walked out on (in the theater), movies or TV shows that we stopped watching before the end, and books we stopped reading before we got to the end.

Don’t just tell us which book / movie / show you didn’t finish.  I’m especially looking forward to hearing the why!

Medium Cool – Walked Out, Turned It Off, Or Stopped Reading!

I think the hardest movie I have ever watched was Schindler’s List, but I never thought about walking out.  Thank goodness for the music in that film or I never would have made it through!

If you feel like it, we can also talk about really tough books / shows / movies we have made it through, and why.

Announcement:

The first part of Subaru Dianne’s two-part series on Josephine Tay will be in two weeks, on July 30.  Then we’ll skip a week and come back to it on Aug 13.  I asked SD to share a bit of her plan for us in this series.

Scottish-born Elizabeth MacKintosh (1896-1952) wrote in various genres under several pseudonyms, the best known of which is Josephine Tey. Although Tey published only eight mystery novels, she occupies a prominent spot in the Golden Age pantheon thanks to her 1951 masterpiece The Daughter of Time.

I suggest we discuss Tey and her works in two Medium Cool sessions. On July 30, let’s go over the five books featuring her detective Alan Grant: The Man in the Queue, A Shilling for Candles, To Love and Be Wise, The Daughter of Time, and The Singing Sands.

On August 13, let’s get into Tey’s three stand-alone mysteries: Miss Pym Disposes, The Franchise Affair (Grant appears briefly in this, but he is not the protagonist), and Brat Farrar. These books introduce elements of profound moral/ethical ambiguity.

I love Tey’s writing, and I can’t wait to read your thoughts and comments in a few weeks!  ~ SD

Okay, back to our previously scheduled event for tonight, talking about books we closed, shows we turned off, and movies we walked out on.

 

    54Comments

    1. 1.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      Lo these many years ago, walked out on Jesus Christ, Superstar, in a free campus showing.

      Why? because the date had gotten mixed up with a showing of a Monty Python film (NOT Holy Grail).

      Kept waiting for the camera to pan over to John Cleese with a “…and now for something completely different”, but gave up after about ten minutes.

      I *think* the dates got mixed up. Maybe it was someone’s idea of a joke.

    6. 6.

      dc

      Zorba the Greek, couldn’t stand it. It was being shown at the local independent movie house. We walked out after maybe 30 minutes.

    8. 8.

      Trivia Man

      Deadpool – too violent

       

      i tried to read Dune many times over about 25 years before I actually finished it. I kept getting lost in the names and Woo Woo. Since I went straight to the Heinlien section in the used bookstores… Herbert was always in my face. Eventually finished and enjoyed it. Also liked the recent movie.

    9. 9.

      Scout211

      The only movie that I actually walked out on was Moonstruck. I thought that movie was painfully awful with horrid acting. My friend and I both agreed we couldn’t stand it and decided to walk out.

      To this day, I don’t understand why people like that movie.  But I guess it’s not a bad thing that we all have different likes and dislikes.

    10. 10.

      Gravenstone

      I can think of several movies I should have walked out of, but alas remained to the end much to my disappointment and sometime shame. Instead, I’ll recount a brief tale of a theater that dropped a movie after one day!  Small town northern Indiana 1984 and This is Spinal Tap came to the small theater that had only recently opened in the town where I was attending college. Apparently the theater management thought so little of the movie that they pulled it after the opening night. Never did get an explanation, just “oops, it’s gone!”

    11. 11.

      Phylllis

      The Banshees of Inisherin. I love love love Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, and really love them together. Once the finger thing happened, I noped right out of there.

    12. 12.

      Yutsano

      I watched the whole movie, but Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil was horrible to me.

      I also couldn’t finish The Royal Tennenbaums. Ten minutes in and all I saw was horrible people being horrible to each other and my brain said nope. Maybe I can appreciate it now but that bad taste still lingers.

    13. 13.

      Trivia Man

      I didn’t walk out of ET but I was close. Biggest movie disappointment of my life. Sci Fi on the big screen! Real sci fi as seen in Amazing! Star Wars was ok, but that’s space opera. I wanted hard sci fi! (Spoiler: not ET)

    14. 14.

      Alison Rose

      I read a lot (99 books so far this year) and I very rarely DNF (did not finish, which the booknerd world has turned into an acronymic verb). I like to give a book a decent chance to get good, and if I’m already halfway or so through, I’ll usually just continue because I’m a stubborn bitch, and also sometimes it’s like rubbernecking at a car wreck…you wanna see how bad this shit is gonna get.

      But there are some I’ve had to give up on, and it usually is for one of a few reasons: It’s so incredibly boring that I can feel myself slipping into a coma trying to read it; It’s confusing and convoluted to the point that I cannot understand anything that’s happening (this occurs mostly with fantasy books); It’s offensive or repugnant, often in some way that I was not anticipating based on the synopsis.

      Example for reason 1: The Fiery Cross by Diana Gabaldon, book 5 in the Outlander series. I made it through four of this woman’s insanely too long books, but by the time I’d gotten 300 pages into the 1400 PAGE LONG book 5 and LITERALLY NOTHING HAD HAPPENED, I was like, you ma’am can fuck off. It was like after the first book, her editors went “no holds barred, bitch, do whatever you like and we will simply take your first draft and publish it”. At least in the first couple books, while they were very long, there was actual plot to pull you along. The third and fourth books started slowing down a lot, and book 5 was ridiculous. 300 pages of planning for a lunch or something.

      Example for reason 2: Strange the Dreamer by Laini Taylor. I had read her previous trilogy and absolutely loved it, and was excited for this one. And man, it sucked. And a big issue I had with it was that the plot itself was basically built on a plothole and made no fucking sense if you poked at it even slightly. The explanations given for everything were inane and weird, and there were so many obvious questions that didn’t seem to get answered (having read reviews from people who finished it, I know that this continued throughout the book). I just kept asking BUT WHY and there was no why.

      Example for reason 3: Cereus Blooms At Night by Shani Mootoo. All I’m gonna say is that if you are going to have an incest storyline, you damn well better handle it properly. And this book…did not. Very much not. Despicably much not.

    15. 15.

      NeenerNeener

      The only movie I ever walked out on was The Blair Witch Project, not because it was scary (because it wasn’t) but the shakey camera work made me queasy.
      The first book I ever abandoned was Dahlgren, and the next was Titus Groan. I love fantasy and sci fi but neither one of those books convinced me I wanted to soldier on to their ends.

      Alison Rose: I loathed The Fiery Cross. I didn’t give a rat’s patoot about the minutia of a clan gathering in North Carolina.​ I did finish it though.

    16. 16.

      Chetan Murthy

      I walked  out of Vamp (grace jones as vampire): when the pretty-boy protagonist gets jumped by a vampire, I was sure he was gonna get it, and I almost passed-out.  Then Alien 3, same thing: the moment when Ripley confronts the alien, and it gets ready to rip her apart, I again almost passed-out, had to leave.

    17. 17.

      Lyrebird

      (moderate content warning)

      There was a mafia movie with woo hoo a same-sex romance between a mafioso’s gf and another lady. A friend of mine convinced me to try watching it since it was groundbreaking and supposedly had great camera work. I got through a few scenes, realized it was still going to be fake torture and murder replaying in my nightmares, groundbreaking or no, and I whispered to my friend I’d meet her in the lobby after, and I got the heck out. I don’t want to see if my Google-fu is strong enough to find the movie. Maybe you loved the movie, it’s okay. I still remmember the gottammed smashing someone’s head into a toilet scene. This was maybe 25 years ago.

      Best thing: in the same theater they were showing Microcosmos, which I had seen before… it was already to the snails, but it was such a relief. That got me back together.

    18. 18.

      Martin

      Never walked out on a movie I paid for or book. However, I have refused to watch a movie, or a show and I have reasons for that, which effectively if I had accidentally walked into it, I probably would have walked out.

      I have also stepped out of some video essays for different reasons.

      So, as to the former – horror, needless gore, torture porn – those are usually easy to spot going in. Also toxically masculine shows that I used to be able to watch I now avoid. I probably wouldn’t walk out, but I would definitely describe the experience as a waste of time.

      I would also sometimes turn off a streaming movie because it didn’t match my expectations. I like both good and bad sci fi. But if I go into something expecting good sci fi (something I can suspend disbelief) and I get bad (something to cringe on) then I’m out. I might come back to it when I’m looking to cringe on bad sci fi, but that moment was a mismatch of expectation. I think this happens a lot – I want a happy movie and it’s clearly a downer – I’m out and might come back later. Documentaries can be light or heavy and that can be a mismatch to my mood.

      As to the latter, I can usually spot pretty early on if this is something being argued in bad faith, and I’m immediately out. I’ll watch good faith essays on things I disagree with, but I won’t watch bad faith essays on things I do agree with. Like, I need to come out of that with something of value.

      One of the things we sometimes do in our household is consume media for which we are not the target audience, and that is not always an especially comfortable experience, but then that’s sort of the point – to expand our comfort, so the act of turning it off is to say ‘I’m not ready for this’. I think this habit has caused us to be pretty judicious in why we might turn something off.

    19. 19.

      Scout211

      @Alison Rose: I’m with you in the Outlander series of books. I devoured books 1-3 and 4 was okay but I started skipping whole chapters and OMG, the scene was still happening, chapters later!  I stopped even borrowing them from the library after #4.* Does Gabaldon not have an editor!? Ever!?

      I don’t have Starz but I have watched a few episodes over the years of the series and the writers on the series have done a really good job of cutting out all the irrelevant crap that Gabaldon writes in the books.

      *Correction: Actually I tried to read #5 but returned it to the library after chapter one.

    20. 20.

      PaulB

      I’m generally a fan of comic book movies, assuming I can turn my brain off, but “Batman & Robin” and “Batman Forever” were just too bloody awful to finish.

      TV series that started really well but just couldn’t sustain my interest include Ugly Betty, Mr. Robot, and Heroes. Loved the first couple of episodes of each, but then just lost interest and never finished the season.

      Edited to add, add Glee to that list.

    22. 22.

      Phylllis

      Also, Mrs. America on Hulu. Not the least bit interested in a sympathetic portrayal of Phyllis Schlafly.

    24. 24.

      dm

      Narnia, when CS Lewis starts ripping into the friend’s parents for their “modern views”. I apologized to the kids and told them I didn’t want to read any more of that to them because I felt like the author didn’t like people like me. Their mother soldiered on through the rest of the series.

      I’d never read the books as a child, so they had no nostalgia value for me.

    25. 25.

      Subsole

      @WaterGirl:

      Deer hunter. Born too late to walk out on it, but turned it off on the teevee.

      I get what they were going for, but Good Lord that movie c r a w l e d by. Too slow.

    26. 26.

      BarcaChicago

      I didn’t walk out of Titanic but my uncontrollable laughter during the dramatic/tearjerker scenes did put me in danger from many angry audience members…

    27. 27.

      West of the Rockies

      Some will loathe me for this, bit I hated Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance.   I found it tedious and the narrator’s treatment of his son dreadful.   I wanted to like it.  I felt bludgeoned by boredom.

      I walked out of Sin City.  It was stylish (definitely) celebration of violence.

    28. 28.

      smith

      I read a lot of mysteries and can tolerate a fair bit when it comes to violence, but I don’t do torture porn. For me that means dwelling at length, in detail and/or repeatedly on the suffering of the victim.

      I once got exactly one page into a book before quitting. The book in question was by Helen Durrant, but I’ve completely blocked the title. It opened with a description of someone being maimed. I’ve never been tempted to look at any of her books again.

    30. 30.

      Gin & Tonic

      I don’t think I ever walked out of a movie, but can easily think of one I should have: the Al Pacino Scarface. As the saying goes, no redeeming social value.

    31. 31.

      Jackie

      @WaterGirl: Never wanted to watch Deer Hunter because violence. Walked out of Deliverance – as a teenager had NO CLUE about what it was about; the song Dueling Banjos was why I thought it would be a fun movie.

    32. 32.

      CliosFanBoy

      “Napoleon Dynamite.” Stupidest move I ever saw, and I sat through both “Supergirl” and “Spaceballs.”  I would have walked out on “Meet the Parents,” but we were sitting in a theater with friends.  I thought it was dull, superficial, and rather sadistic.

    33. 33.

      Chetan Murthy

      @West of the Rockies: Ha!  ZATAOMM!  I read the first half, b/c I was in a place where I was trying to understand the scientific method in some sort of philosophical way.  I was deep in a valley of darkness where my job (for a decade) consisted entirely in debugging other people’s nightmare software concoctions.  So it helped.  But when he gets to wherever-it-was that he’s going (about halfway thru the book) it turned into some sort weird philosophy text, and I dropped it.

    34. 34.

      Elizabelle

      Inception.  And Blade Runner, seeing it the second time (I guess 20 plus years later).  Too much dark dystopia.

    36. 36.

      Rachel Bakes

      Saving Private Ryan. Everyone said if you can make it through the first 15 minutes you’re good. The first 15 minutes was closer to 30 and I lasted for 20.

       

      Also walked out on Mission Impossible: 2. I grew up in the original and was not a fan of the first movie (Jim Phelps does not turn traitor. Period.) but friends said that 2 was closer to the actual show. Ghastly.

      books: too many to mention.

    37. 37.

      Hidalgo de Arizona

      The only movie I’ve ever walked out of was Napoleon Dynamite – the “watch idiot behave stupidly” genre of comedy has never appealed to me, and I think I only lasted about fifteen minutes before deciding there were better things I could do with the next hour and change of my life.

      With books, I don’t think I’ve ever quit a book halfway through, but I did quit the Ring of Fire series of books after I got to the first one that was written by Virginia DeMarce; I have never seen the combination of “excellent scholar; terrible writer” quite as perfectly displayed.

      For movies, the hardest thing to get through was definitely the slave ship scene (if you’ve scene the movie, you know the specific one I’m talking about) in Amistad, because of the incredible brutality on display.  I don’t think I’ve run into anything similar in books, but the Namibian Genocide episode of Lions Led by Donkeys definitely hit a similar note.

    40. 40.

      Subsole

      The only book I never finished was Atlas Shrugged. I just could not. I didn’t even walk away due to the politics (though I don’t much care for Ayn’s); it was just this unbearable mix of dry and preachy and heavy-handed, anvil-dropping “Take That!”s. Bored me to tears.

      Which is odd, because I actually rather enjoyed her short stories. And they were every bit as heavy-handed.

    41. 41.

      Chetan Murthy

      @SpaceUnit: de gustibus and all that.  I will say that in 1998, I was typing in chapters of the book to send to my manager and a few others, trying to explain what debugging was about, and why we needed to change things in our organization.  I titled the series of emails “Zen and the Art of Websphere Debugging”.

    42. 42.

      Keithly

      “Last year at Marienbad”.  Simply unwatchable.  It broke my date, who, let the record show, was going for an advanced degree in German literature, and I didn’t object when she suggested that we leave.

    44. 44.

      Another Scott

      @West of the Rockies: Quality!!

      ;-)

      Only a few things about ZatAoMM clicked with me – him describing the classrooms at Chicago (I’m sure I was in the same rooms), and him puzzling out why his motorcycle didn’t run at high altitude the way it did in the valley (that was pretty easy for this gear-head).

      Lila, the sequel, was a terrible bore to me.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    45. 45.

      UncleEbeneezer

      I’ve bailed on SO MANY series but the ones that are most surprising because I really expected to love them are: The Good Place and Schitt’s Creek.  Something about the wholesome/earnest style of comedy just isn’t my thing.  Feel much the same about Ted Lasso and we are currently on hiatus from it and probably will never go back for Season 3.  But we are also very quick to ditch stuff nowadays because there are so many options that there’s no need to finish stuff just to finish it.  We’ve ditched several true crime documentaries and many, many K-dramas.  We can’t stand when K-dramas use goofy sound effects to punctuate their comedic moments.  It’s just too distracting and takes a bit too far on the silly side.

      I think I walked out on Frantic because I was a teenage boy and thought it was boring as hell.  Went one theater over and watched A Fish Called Wanda instead, which I really enjoyed (despite not being a Monty Python fan).

      Anything Monty Python (except AFCW).  I’ve tried the big movies a couple times and have bailed on all of them.  But I’m also not big on Brit humor, generally.  A lot of it just doesn’t hit, for me.

    46. 46.

      West of the Rockies

      @SpaceUnit:

      I will confess to hurling As I Lay Dying across the room (by myself at home).  The grad school instructor thought it was the finest book ever written.  I barely passed that class.

    47. 47.

      PaulB

      I’m a voracious reader, and almost always bought my books (rather than borrowing from friends or the library), so kind of felt obligated to finish them. Like West of the Rockies above, though, a notable exception was Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance. I started it 3 times. Have never finished it.

      These days, I’m getting most of my books via Kindle Unlimited, so I’m a lot more relaxed about giving up on a book. The two most common reasons, I think, are because the protagonists are really unpleasant people that I have no sympathy for and don’t want to read about, or because the plot is just too ridiculous, trite and contrived.

    48. 48.

      oldgold

      I have only walked out of one movie. My sister and I went to Cecil B. DeMille’s movie the Ten Commandments in the late 50s.  It was long.  It had a run time of 3 hours and 40 minutes. Neither of us had ever been to movie with an intermission.  So, when theater curtain came down for intermission, we thought it was over and got up and walked home.  As a consequence, we missed Commandments 6 through 10.

      It explains a lot.

    49. 49.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I’ve never walked out on a movie, but I quit lots of books. I give the book 50 pages and then feel free to quit if I’m bored. There are too many other books to read.

      Let’s see. what have I quit recently?

      Britfield and the Missing Crown–I was invited to hear the writer of this middle-grade book speak and tried to read it ahead of time. I got to the 20% mark and dumped it. The writer was a total huckster. It’s a long story.

      The Left-Handed Booksellers of London–Too much time spent explaining the magic. Charming gender fluid character, but that wasn’t enough to save it.

      Gideon the Ninth–Bored. I can’t remember why.

      I sound cranky. I should stop

      ETA: Oh, and you all are absolutely right about Diana Gabaldon.

    51. 51.

      Fraud Guy

      We were walked out of Stripes after the mud-wresting scene by my father, because he did not think a PG film would include brief, impossible to see nudity.

      I have never walked out of a show; the closest I ever came was Last Action Hero, when the meta-meta-meta plot gave me a migraine.

    52. 52.

      delphinium

      TV shows I stopped watching included: The Sopranos-have never been much into mafia stuff and didn’t like the characters; the most interesting part of the series for me was the opening montage/music, and Game of Thrones (stopped midway thru Season 2) due to overabundance of violence and awful characters.

      Movies that I watched all the way thru but would not watch again due to some very disturbing scenes were: Requiem for a Dream, Titus (with Anthony Hopkins), and The Machinist (with Christian Bale).

    53. 53.

      Aunt Kathy

      Shortly after college graduation, the book Bonfire of the Vanities was all the rage. Everybody on the subway was reading it. Co-workers were talking about it. I got a few pages in and realized these people were all terrible and I wasn’t going to spend another minute with them. In “On Writing,” Stephen King said it was absolutely fine to drop a book that you don’t like. Life is too short and there are way too many good books out there waiting for you. Sounds good to me.

    54. 54.

      West of the Rockies

      Oh, may I another answer?  I truly loved the Frank Herbert Dune series (with declining fervor after the third).  When his son and someone else took over,  I despised them. Seemed like the writers were getting their sexual yayas with some of that stuff.

      I’m pleased I’m not the only one who did not like ZATAOMM. For some, it is a life-changing experience.

