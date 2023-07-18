They say timing is everything!
As you no doubt have surmised, we relied our secret insider information when we scheduled the legal zoom for tonight.
Zoom is at 7 pm blog time (aka Eastern time).
I have sent out the zoom links, so if you didn’t get yours, let me know so I can remedy that.
Totally open thread!
The armies of Justice are at my gates.
They have indicted me twice and my counsels tell me another wave is coming.
I don’t know who to trust. My generals betray me on the daily. Even my children are wary of my fate.
Jack Smith marches from the North with his dire wolves.…
— Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) July 18, 2023
