🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Last Christmas, my step-daughter expressed an interest in hiking in the eastern Sierra after seeing my shots from Big Pine Creek. I suggested that Little Lakes Valley would be a better first hike. She thought May would be a good time to hike up there, I thought that would be a bit early. That was before our very, very wet winter.

At the beginning of June, I decided to do a recon mission hike up Little Lakes Valley. The road was closed at the Pack Station near Rock Creek Lake which is a little over a mile from the normal trailhead. I hiked up the road to the trailhead and only saw a few patches of asphalt in the snow. Rock Creek was still mostly covered in ice and snow.

Once past the trailhead, the trail became difficult to follow, I had to rely on tracks left by other hikers and cross-country skiers. I did get off the trail at one point and had to hike up a hill to get back to the trail. My goal was to hike to Heart Lake, about a 2 1/2 mile hike from where I’d parked. Since I didn’t have microspikes, hiking was a bit slow and so I headed back after reaching Heart Lake.

I shared the results of my recon mission with Jinsun when we got together for a belated Father’s Day dinner and she agreed that it would be a good idea to wait until the road had opened to the trailhead to make the hike(it is still only open to the pack station as of late June).

All shots were taken with the Sony A7iv.