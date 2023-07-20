Looks like you need one. I’ve been troubleshooting a broken refrigerator and it looks, fingers-crossed, I will be able to repair it myself, as long as the error code is correct.
Here are some distractions:
Open thread.
by TaMara| 20 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
Looks like you need one. I’ve been troubleshooting a broken refrigerator and it looks, fingers-crossed, I will be able to repair it myself, as long as the error code is correct.
Here are some distractions:
Open thread.
SteveinPHX
Send out progress reports. We may learn something!
Elizabelle
Give the little devil a snack. Come on keepers. Tasmanian devil knows it’s got a high value hostage.
Cameron
Once again, Florida boldly takes public education backwards!
That’s the sound I make when someone tries to take my phone, too.
@Kathleen: LOL! I must confess, I have an electrical engineer friend and he’s on speed dial if I get in over my head.
I’m shocked how many of the fixable problems are, “buy $12 worth of parts, unplug dead part, plug in new part
ETA: Thank heavens for youtube videos and the experts who post instructional videos. I highly recommend https://www.appliancepartspros.com/ they sell the parts AND post the videos on how to install them.
Elizabelle
@Alison Rose: That little animal has quite the personality! I think she/he is playing.
Ruckus
Damn. Ten years old going on 30. Just damn.
They aren’t named Tasmanian Devils for no reason….
@Elizabelle: It definitely seemed to be enjoying leading the chase, as it were :)
trollhattan
OMG look at that little guy(?) playing keep-away like a puppy with a purloined shoe! Because I think of Warner Brothers as factual, I expected him to form a tornado at any second.
cope
Thanks to YouTube and a dash of common sense, I have resuscitated our old dryer multiple times, dead elements in two electric ovens, a DE pool filter (also more than once), our electric hot water elements, bad breakers in an old breaker box and countless other appliances and objects. My wife tells the story of the time she left for work and I had the washer, dryer and dishwasher all taken apart. By the time she got home, everything was back together in working order. Of course, that was back in my glory days.
zhena gogolia
@Elizabelle: It’s acting just like a French bulldog of my acquaintance.
Ruckus
Most of the time things like items we use every day are rather simple, even if they don’t look that way. Because more complicated is more expensive to build. And electronics are far, far better today than they were, not all that long ago. But they will still fail, every thing made by humans can and often will at the most inopportune time. And often it is more expensive to fix it than replace it. At my complex for example if a refrigerator fails, they check it for a couple minutes and if it isn’t obvious and cheap to fix they just replace it and put the old one in the dumpster corral and the guys that salvage parts and repair them stops by and picks it up. It’s easier, faster and in the long run cheaper and the customers – us are happier.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings