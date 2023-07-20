Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

Not all heroes wear capes.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

      TaMara

      @rikyrah: It’s just a compressor relay, supposedly. What I love to brag about is I FIXED my dryer! It stopped heating. So I watched some videos and crossed my fingers that it was the simple solution. I ordered a fuse set and replaced all the fuses and voila! dryer fixed.

      Elizabelle

      Give the little devil a snack. Come on keepers. Tasmanian devil knows it’s got a high value hostage.

      TaMara

      @Kathleen: LOL! I must confess, I have an electrical engineer friend and he’s on speed dial if I get in over my head.

      I’m shocked how many of the fixable problems are, “buy $12 worth of parts, unplug dead part, plug in new part

      ETA: Thank heavens for youtube videos and the experts who post instructional videos.  I highly recommend https://www.appliancepartspros.com/ they sell the parts AND post the videos on how to install them.

      Nancy

      @rikyrah: perhaps we can cross our fingers in solidarity.

      Can’t imagine thinking I can fix a fridge, but with the heat I sure hope it works.

      trollhattan

      OMG look at that little guy(?) playing keep-away like a puppy with a purloined shoe! Because I think of Warner Brothers as factual, I expected him to form a tornado at any second.

      cope

      Thanks to YouTube and a dash of common sense, I have resuscitated our old dryer multiple times, dead elements in two electric ovens, a DE pool filter (also more than once), our electric hot water elements, bad breakers in an old breaker box and countless other appliances and objects. My wife tells the story of the time she left for work and I had the washer, dryer and dishwasher all taken apart. By the time she got home, everything was back together in working order. Of course, that was back in my glory days.

      Ruckus

      @TaMara:

      Most of the time things like items we use every day are rather simple, even if they don’t look that way. Because more complicated is more expensive to build. And electronics are far, far better today than they were, not all that long ago. But they will still fail, every thing made by humans can and often will at the most inopportune time. And often it is more expensive to fix it than replace it. At my complex for example if a refrigerator fails, they check it for a couple minutes and if it isn’t obvious and cheap to fix they just replace it and put the old one in the dumpster corral and the guys that salvage parts and repair them stops by and picks it up. It’s easier, faster and in the long run cheaper and the customers – us are happier.

