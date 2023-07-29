Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Repubs Complain DeSantis Has Done the Unforgivable

Ron and his kkkrew of ‘mischevious’ young groypers have rent the GOP’s flimsy scrim of plausible deniability (Of course I’m not a racist, but many people are saying… ) to flinders! Those careless bastards!!!

Rod Dreher is saddened…

Because, see, Rod has a Black Jewish friend:

I’ve talked to a couple of ppl who know him, including a Jew, & they both believe Nate. They think he was truly naive. I hope that is true. I spent some of this afternoon in Budapest in the Dohany Street Synagogue, in the garden of which Hungarian Nazis buried 2,200 Jews in 2/

a mass grave, during the Holocaust. It’s just up the street from the hotel where Eichmann set up HQ to direct the Budapest deportations. It disgusts me that these young right wingers play around with these symbols to be edgelords. I’m going to choose to believe my friends, & 3/

accept that Hochman sincerely didn’t know what he was doing. He’s wrecked his career, bec after once praising notorious Jew-hater Nick Fuentes, Hochman makes all those who defended him look like suckers. A tragedy all around — Hochman is a super-bright guy. Which is why it’s so difficult to believe that he was so naive about the Nazi sun symbol. But I’ll accept that it’s true, because I don’t want to believe the worst about somebody I respect, and the two friends I know who vouch for him are trustworthy. /end


Bethany Mandel, rightwing-talking-pointperson and professional Mommy, somersaults into the convo…

Rich Lowry wants DeSantis to get smart and use the proper euphemisms, dammit!

Look, accidents happen!

Matt Yglesias, Captain Obvious:

