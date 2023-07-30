Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Evening Open Thread

It’s kind of hard to see since taken from a vehicle at a stop sign, but this house with a Trump 2024 flag has a minivan wedged in the garage door. So many poor life choices!

Sunday Evening Open Thread 1

A short while ago, Bill and I were watching a fierce thunderstorm from the porch, and lightning struck a cypress tree about 50 or so yards away. We could see the orange fire and hear branches crackle and explode. It was awesome in the true sense of the word!

Badger and Pete aren’t typically afraid of thunder, but they are clingier since that pyrotechnic display. What are y’all up to?

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      MagdaInBlack

      Wonkette tells me that the usual suspects on the right are to the fainting couches over Nancy Grace and her comment at the prayer breakfast. An unmarried woman having sex with her fiance has them incensed. So that’s entertaining 🤗

      Reply
    2. 2.

      RaflW

      On the deck, just ‘lifeguarded’ my 78 y.o. M.I.L. (she’s a strong swimmer and all I did was look up occasionally at the lakeshore to be sure she was still out there and not run over by a boat). It’s 79° and perfect (non) humidity.

      But I also have a summer cold. Blerg! First one since 2019. No fever, but my sinuses are a disaster zone. Pitiful me. Somehow I’ll survive!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I must say, I’m loving the descriptive titles on today’s threads:

      Sunday Morning Open Thread (AL)

      Sunday Afternoon Open Thread (WG)

      Sunday Evening Open Thread (BC)

      Nicely coordinated, ladies!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Chetan Murthy

      @West of the Rockies: From the pic,  it seems  like it happened a while ago?  I mean, the minivan-into-garage-without-opening-door thing.  And boy howdy, nice driveway there.  all it needs is a coupla rusting hunks propped up on blocks to complete the tableau.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      zhena gogolia

      @Chetan Murthy: Around here the Trump flags are always flying proudly over the crappiest and most decrepit houses. Plus the apartment buildings owned by the local slumlord.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Miss Bianca

      The July monsoons are coming in right at the end of the month. Heard an epic KA-BOOM of thunder that had the dogs barking.

      Little Miss Susi, however, wanted to tool around outside, rain, thunder, lightning be damned! Now she’s pawing at the door looking like a little wet mop.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      zhena gogolia

      We finally have a BEAUTIFUL day — clear and 79 degrees. Not cold and wet (like all of June) or hideously hot and wet (like all of July up to today).

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Math Guy

      Years ago I was standing on the front porch during a fierce thunderstorm. It was at night, but with the streetlight I was able to see heavy rain pounding on the street in front of the house. As I was standing there, lightning struck the ground less than a hundred feet away, just out of my direct line of sight. Aside from just about jumping out of my pants, I remember seeing ripples in the pattern of raindrops on the street from the shock wave created by the lightning strike, like the ripples you would get dropping a rock in a pond. It was really neat.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Scout211

      @MagdaInBlack: I had no idea she (Nancy Mace) was married and divorced twice, now engaged. Huh.

      She does seem to be trying to ratchet up her sexy creds for some reason right now. Is she hoping to catch TFG’s eye for vice president?  The photo in the Wonkette report (in your link) sure looks like she is trying out that new extra sexy image. Sure to catch TFG’s eye. For something.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      SpaceUnit

      I see the minivan wedged in the garage door as a sort of metaphor for trump and the Republican nomination contest.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      brendancalling

      I don’t think Nancy Mace should be having sex either.

      But that’s because she’s a horrible person, and horrible people (IMO) don’t deserve pleasure or physical intimacy.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      RSA

      @MagdaInBlack: Something to the effect that her fiance tried to pull her back to bed and she said no honey, i’ve a prayer breakfast to go to……..is the gist.

      https://www.wonkette.com/p/right-wing-incels-lose-their-shit

      Nice. Right wingers are of course interpreting the Bible for their own convenience. Here’s Matthew 5:31-32, with no ambiguity:

      It was also said, ‘Whoever divorces his wife, let him give her a certificate of divorce.’ But I say to you that everyone who divorces his wife, except on the ground of sexual immorality, makes her commit adultery, and whoever marries a divorced woman commits adultery.

      Once you’re divorced (with just one out), that’s it for you—celibacy until death. I wonder how many Republicans are on board with that?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      HumboldtBlue

      I have no reason why, but I have never thought you were married to a guy named Bill.

      Tony? Maybe. Even a Pete, or a Tommy, even a Jack.

      Just not Bill.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ken

      @Scout211: Is she hoping to catch TFG’s eye for vice president?

      Or wife four? She’s getting ready for husband three, though.

      EDIT: Given Trump’s dynastic ambitions, she might think the First Fourth Lady would be first in line to the throne, ahead of the spawn.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      HumboldtBlue

      @MagdaInBlack:

      Hell, it ain’t like she’s not familiar with a morning quickie, this will be her third marriage.

      @MomSense:

      My sister said the same thing. I watched the first few episodes really wanting to get into it, but it quickly became stale and formulaic for me. Maybe I’ll go back.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      RobertDSC-iPhone 8

      I hate that the X has replaced the bird logo on the bird site app. I only keep it for my sports teams, but I’m debating whether to go without. I hate that X.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Yutsano

      I’m getting a new co-worker tomorrow, which will be interesting, as my other co-worker will be gone and I go on vacation next week. I hope that doesn’t push him out the door, although if he’s restricted to simple things he’ll be fine.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      RaflW

      @Scout211: Melania is clearly an unhappy spouse. Maybe Ms. Mace is auditioning for a different role than veep?

      I mean, once you concubine, why stop at one?

      Reply

