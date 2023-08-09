Steve in the ATL: Check your email ASAP!!!!!!
That’s the post because sometimes he can take a week to check it.
So open thread for the rest of you.
by Adam L Silverman| 15 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
LAO
BJ’s version of the bat signal. 😂
Anonymous At Work
You do that and I can’t help but go…”Do we want to know?”
Immanentize
if SteveIn is needed, it’s management trouble with bad actor workers. Or, someone needs a jangly sounding seafoam stratocaster, stat!
mrmoshpotato
Hahaha! to all 3 of you.
Yarrow
Jangly guitar alert!
Yarrow
Steve says….. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AvuetnVoxIs
Jerzy Russian
After he checks his E-mail, what then? Will he get further instructions here on this blog, or will the E-mail itself contain further instructions?
Searcher
@Jerzy Russian: The email says “check your text messages”.
Baud
Interestingly, CHECK YOUR EMAIL ASAP!!!!!! was the original title to the Tom Hanks/Meg Ryan romcom You’ve Got Mail.
Baud
I can only assume this means Steve is getting shipped off to Ukraine.
Steve in the UKR, we thank you for your service.
Yarrow
@Jerzy Russian: Well, given Adam’s profession it seems unlikely he’ll tell us. “The eagle flies at midnight….”
xjmuellerlurks
I can’t tell you the number of times a friend or family member had to call or text me to tell me to read my email. I can sympathize with Steve in the ATL.
RaflW
Heading to the (semi) wilderness of the Superior National Forest for four nights of camping. Totally unplugged, no cell signal, a propane stove and a cast iron red hand pump well. And a dozen or so friends and soon to be friends.
Heaven.
See y’all next week.
Leto
“Steve in the ATL, we’d like to talk to you about your car’s extended warranty…”
artem1s
Your mission, should you choose to accept it… Should you or any of your IM Force be caught or killed, the Secretary will disavow any knowledge of your actions. This email will self-destruct in five seconds. Good luck, Steve
