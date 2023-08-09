Holy crap. This is the other guy Kevin McCarthy said was on Putin's payroll besides Trump. https://t.co/lbfPgCNfcJ — Harry Godwyn (@harrygod) August 9, 2023

If you put Rohrabacher in a novel, the character would be edited out as ‘too extreme’…

Dirty birds of a feather. I’d forgotten the Rohrabachers switched coasts when he finally got too fragrant to keep his seat in California…

Wait. Dana Rohrabacher’s wife Rhonda Carmony—who pled guilty to felonies for election crimes—is opening a campaign office for RFK Jr.? 😵‍💫 Dana “Putin Pays” Rohrabacher is Erik Prince’s mentor and one of the most embarrassing Kremlin assets in American history. https://t.co/sUkjeSTVdp pic.twitter.com/CBD9dCbC23 — Jim Stewartson, Anti-disinfo activist 🇺🇸🇺🇦💙 (@jimstewartson) August 8, 2023

Rhonda (Carmony) Rohrabacher with Dennis Kucinich 🙄 at RFK Jr campaign event. Is everyone familiar with Dana & Rhonda Rohrabacher’s history of running fake Dems in OC? #PutinHos 🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/oMlUeRinOt — WaterBluSky 🇺🇸 🌻 🇺🇦 (@MsMariaT) August 7, 2023

The GOP Death Cult is the political equivalent of a mycorrhizal network — an extremely toxic version. Ninety percent underground, and invisible until the deathcaps pop up.