Friday Evening Open Thread: Let’s F**king Go

But the GOP doesn’t like her! We Dems can live with that:

Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez and senior adviser Becca Siegel called Harris a “fearless and effective messenger” and an “essential partner in the ticket’s electoral success and the historic record of accomplishments in the first two years of the Biden-Harris Administration,” in a memo released Friday.

“As we enter the heart of the 2024 cycle, Vice President Harris is positioned once again to be a strong political force and invaluable asset to the Biden-Harris reelection effort,” they added, and laid out Harris’s popularity with key parts of Biden’s electoral coalition, in particular young voters, people of color and women.

The pair also highlight the vice president’s new visibility on the trail, where she has become a vocal advocate on issues the campaign sees as critical for bringing supporters to the polls in 2024, such as voting rights, gun safety, and in particular abortion, on which Harris has been the White House’s most prominent voice.

“Picking Kamala as my eventual vice president was one of the best decisions I made as a presidential nominee,” Biden said in a fundraising appeal Friday, crediting her with helping pass gun-safety legislation and energizing voters to hit the polls to protect abortion rights…

      NotMax

      Maui update:

      Based on the AI analysis conducted by Microsoft’s research team, the study area encompasses a total of 2,810 buildings. Within this context, approximately 1,722 buildings have sustained damage due to the wildfire. The breakdown of damage assessment is as follows:

      1,088 buildings have experienced minimal damage, ranging from 0% to 20%
      110 buildings have sustained damage between 20% and 40%
      169 buildings exhibit moderate damage, varying from 40% to 60%
      238 buildings are significantly affected with damage ranging from 60% to 80%
      1,205 buildings have incurred severe damage, with destruction ranging from 80% to 100%.
      It is important to note the limitations of satellite data in offering a comprehensive view of the damage. The AI-generated maps and assessments serve as preliminary references, and still require on-site verification for accuracy. Source

      Salty Sam .

      But the GOP doesn’t like her!

      I got three words for the GOP- “Dick Fucking Cheney!”

      Six word, really- “SUCK ON THAT!”

      BeautifulPlumage

      I’m not up on the “opinion class”, but I am so tired of whiner-babies going off on VP Harris. They obviously are scared of her. She’s hard working, articulate, and ready to assume power (as any VP should be).

      SiubhanDuinne

      They’re a great team, both campaigning and governing. I have two BIDEN-HARRIS t-shirts from 2020, and I wear them at least a couple of times a week. Proudly.

      Dan B

      @NotMax:  The pictures are horrifying.  We were in Lahaina fifteen years ago.  Unimaginable devastation.  Seattle is in Severe Drought so the forests are tinder dry.  Lawns are gold with green dots from dandelions. If we had a fire it could be disastrous.

      JPL

      @NotMax:  Although I didn’t catch the name, a person on CNN said he saw a fire start on the top of a building when the winds brought down electrical wires.

      Have you heard that, cause before that they talked about brush fires.   That might explain the rapid spread.

      Salty Sam .

      @BeautifulPlumage: I am so tired of whiner-babies going off on VP Harris. They obviously are scared of her. She’s hard working, articulate, and ready to assume power (as any VP should be).

      I hear you! I was listening to NPR in my car a couple of days ago (my first mistake), and they led into a piece about Harris basically saying that people, even including most Democrats, generally don’t like her.

      I know, I know, Nice Polite Republicans.  Fuck’em!

      JPL

      @eclare: ha I have to mow this weekend, but I did witness a hawk and a snake before.   The hawk dropped it and was surrounded by crows.   The crows got the prize.   A few weeks ago, my niece was visiting and said there’s a hawk on your roof, and I answered with a shrug.

