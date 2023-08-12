Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

NYC Meetup Over Labor Day Weekend (NotMax Visits)

You may know from the comments or from the general meetup thread from a week or so ago, but NotMax will be visiting his Mom in NYC and is looking to meet up with some BJ pee.s!

Ideas / Possibilities from NotMax:

Looking at a possible Balloon Juice meet-up in NYC sometime over Labor Day weekend.

Soliciting input as to preferred date:

  • Friday, September 1
  • Saturday, September 2
  • Sunday, September 3
  • Monday, September 4

Preferred time:

  • brunch
  • mid-afternoon
  • late afternoon/evening
  • evening

Where?

Here are several unexplored possibilities convenient to mass transit; always open to any other suggestions:

The Baylander
https://baylander.nyc/

Cantina Rooftop
https://www.cantinarooftop.com/

Mom’s
https://www.eatatmomsnyc.com/location/moms-kitchen-bar-midtown/

Also, places we’ve previously met:

Tir Na Nog
https://www.tirnanognyc.com/location/tir-na-nog/

The Shakespeare
https://www.theshakespearenyc.com/

Bryant Park Classical Theatre of Harlem  presents Young, Gifted, and Black (Sept.1)
https://bryantpark.org/calendar/event/the-classical-theatre-of-harlem/2023-09-01

Gonna toss in a slightly off-the-wall event which caught the eye, but it’s on Thursday, August 31 in the evening, way downtown:

https://feverup.com/m/129063

ABBA Drag Bingo at The Cauldron (tickets are $15)

https://thecauldron.io/nyc

NotMax will be here to answer questions!

Open thread.

  AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue Team
  Almost Retired
  Anonymous At Work
  brendancalling
  Dan B
  eclare
  HinTN
  lowtechcyclist
  NotMax
  Omnes Omnibus
  Raven
  WaterGirl
  Yutsano
  zhena gogolia

    19Comments

    HinTN

      HinTN

      ABBA Drag Bingo sounds like a hoot!

      I agree with @AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue Team:, Have fun, you wild and crazy kids

      ETA: Plans never got made, although several Mountain View adjacent locales were discussed. I can report that I went over ther hill to Moss Landing and had a FABULOUS meal at Sea Harvest. They have nice outside seating overlooking the harbor although the marine layer pretty much ruled out visibility of the bay. There were otters.

      Reply
    Yutsano

      Yutsano

      Alas, totally the wrong side of the country. Otherwise would gladly participate. Have fun pee.s!

      (Please to note spelling in the main post!)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Anonymous At Work

      Been seeing it announced that the Georgia Grand Jury will happen next week.  If I didn’t have a lot of “stuff” happening next week at work, I’d be buying ALL THE POPCORN.

      Reply
    NotMax

      NotMax

      @HinTN

      ABBA Drag Bingo sounds like a hoot!

      Yup. While researching new locations came across that and could not resist giving it a mention.

      Reply
    WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      @HinTN: I promise that in 10 days my time should be much freer, at which point i can follow up on any of the meetup [possibilities there were discussed in the meetup post from last week.

      Labor day is getting close, but I don’t think there were timeframes attached to any of the others.  Please correct me if I’m wrong!

      Reply
    Raven

      Raven

      @NotMax: I was able to track down the captain of the boat I went on 11 years ago. He and his family survived but they lost everything including his boat. I keep feeling like we should do something to help.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      brendancalling

      All my favorite NYC hangs are gone—Old Devil Moon, 9C, Lakeside Lounge. I miss them.

      consider the Jalopy Theatre?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Almost Retired

      Are you changing planes in Los Angeles?  We could have a mini LA meet up at the airport.  Except that no one here would ever go to LAX if they didn’t strictly have to. So never mind.

      Reply
    Dan B

      Dan B

      I have an observation.  If people are presented with more than three options they are likely to make no choices.  Two venues, two dates.  The meet-ups I’ve been to were all decided by one person and we seemed to have a good time.

      Reply

