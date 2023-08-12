You may know from the comments or from the general meetup thread from a week or so ago, but NotMax will be visiting his Mom in NYC and is looking to meet up with some BJ pee.s!
Ideas / Possibilities from NotMax:
Looking at a possible Balloon Juice meet-up in NYC sometime over Labor Day weekend.
Soliciting input as to preferred date:
- Friday, September 1
- Saturday, September 2
- Sunday, September 3
- Monday, September 4
Preferred time:
- brunch
- mid-afternoon
- late afternoon/evening
- evening
Where?
Here are several unexplored possibilities convenient to mass transit; always open to any other suggestions:
The Baylander
https://baylander.nyc/
Cantina Rooftop
https://www.cantinarooftop.com/
Mom’s
https://www.eatatmomsnyc.com/location/moms-kitchen-bar-midtown/
Also, places we’ve previously met:
Tir Na Nog
https://www.tirnanognyc.com/location/tir-na-nog/
The Shakespeare
https://www.theshakespearenyc.com/
Bryant Park Classical Theatre of Harlem presents Young, Gifted, and Black (Sept.1)
https://bryantpark.org/calendar/event/the-classical-theatre-of-harlem/2023-09-01
Gonna toss in a slightly off-the-wall event which caught the eye, but it’s on Thursday, August 31 in the evening, way downtown:
ABBA Drag Bingo at The Cauldron (tickets are $15)
NotMax will be here to answer questions!
Open thread.
