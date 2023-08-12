You may know from the comments or from the general meetup thread from a week or so ago, but NotMax will be visiting his Mom in NYC and is looking to meet up with some BJ pee.s!

Ideas / Possibilities from NotMax:

Looking at a possible Balloon Juice meet-up in NYC sometime over Labor Day weekend. Soliciting input as to preferred date: Friday, September 1

Saturday, September 2

Sunday, September 3

Monday, September 4 Preferred time: brunch

mid-afternoon

late afternoon/evening

evening Where? Here are several unexplored possibilities convenient to mass transit; always open to any other suggestions: The Baylander

https://baylander.nyc/ Cantina Rooftop

https://www.cantinarooftop.com/ Mom’s

https://www.eatatmomsnyc.com/location/moms-kitchen-bar-midtown/ Also, places we’ve previously met: Tir Na Nog

https://www.tirnanognyc.com/location/tir-na-nog/ The Shakespeare

https://www.theshakespearenyc.com/ Bryant Park Classical Theatre of Harlem presents Young, Gifted, and Black (Sept.1)

https://bryantpark.org/calendar/event/the-classical-theatre-of-harlem/2023-09-01 Gonna toss in a slightly off-the-wall event which caught the eye, but it’s on Thursday, August 31 in the evening, way downtown: https://feverup.com/m/129063 ABBA Drag Bingo at The Cauldron (tickets are $15) https://thecauldron.io/nyc

NotMax will be here to answer questions!

Open thread.