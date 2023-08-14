NOW: Judge McBurney is on the bench.
— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) August 15, 2023
Y’all. @MSNBC has the LIVE COURTROOM FEED right now!
— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) August 15, 2023
by WaterGirl
HeleninEire
Here it is.
Baud
It’s beautiful.
HeleninEire
And we can watch it live.
Jerzy Russian
He is working late? Give him time and a half.
Alison Rose
LOL two threads. Y’ALL ARE EXCITED, HUH?
TaMara
I stepped all over you! Sorry!
M31
THE CONVOY IS MOBILE
TaMara
@Alison Rose: Sometimes the “back room” is a little chaotic and it’s hard to see who is doing what. 😳
LAO
Is this what Catholics feel like at the voting of a new pope?
Spanky
@Alison Rose: Wait ’til Cole shows up.
Alison Rose
@TaMara: Hey, the more the merrier in this case, right?? :)
WaterGirl
Alternative streaming at MSNBC is better.
Here is a msnbc live stream. https://www.livenewsmag.com/msnbc-news-live-stream/
Princess Leia
@LAO:
Yes! Watching for the smoke, and then, if it is white smoke, waiting to hear the name. Super suspenseful!
WaterGirl
@TaMara: I’m surprised there are only two. :-)
Anyway
Happy that WG is able to savor the moment!
LAO
Holy shit — 10 Indictments
Manyakitty
@WaterGirl: it will be too much if that orange shitbags preempts Hillary Clinton.
Jackie
Repeated from last thread:
Hillary may get to watch this live with Rachel Maddow!
Alison Rose
GIVE US THE DEETS, BITCHES
M31
ah ah ah 10 indictments
— The Count
Jerzy Russian
@LAO: Jesus doesn’t love me that much?
Alison Rose
LOL I like this judge.
zhena gogolia
@WaterGirl: I’m just seeing some people sitting around a table in a studio. Is that right?
Anyway
Who are the defendants???
WaterGirl
@LAO: How do you know there are 10?
Alison Rose
@zhena gogolia: Click on the “alternative streaming” link, the main one is way behind
Spanky
@Anyway: All of them, Katie.
WaterGirl
@zhena gogolia: I was seeing the courtroom and judge, but it’s all over now.
Alison Rose
@WaterGirl: MSNBC chyron said 10.
Baud
@WaterGirl:
The chyron says it.
WaterGirl
@Alison Rose: Ah.
zhena gogolia
@Alison Rose: Thanks.
LAO
@WaterGirl: I wish I had inside information, that would be cool.
lowtechcyclist
@M31:
“We’ve got an indictment convoy…”
zhena gogolia
Okay, I’m going to do a little Mad Men. Rachel Maddow is just vamping.
LAO
I can’t believe my dog wants to go out, Doesn’t she understand how important this is to me?
WaterGirl
@LAO: So 10 indictments means that 10 different people are being indicted, correct? And there can be multiple charges for multiple people?
Could some be RICO and some not be RICO?
So much to learn!
TaMara
@WaterGirl: I should have realized you would be as excited as I am and would be on the ball. :-)
WaterGirl
@TaMara: No problem!
Did you see the request on the other post for just one thread for this? I think I’ll just close comments on this one so everyone can congregate in one room.
NotMax
@WaterGirl
Not necessarily. Could be multiple co-defendants named in any (or all) of them.