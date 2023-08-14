Totally front page worthy!
The Devil Went Down To Georgia
by Maxim
The devil went down to Georgia
He was looking for some votes to steal
He was in a bind ’cause he was way behind
He was lookin’ to make a deal
When he heard Brad Raffensperger
Was counting votes the way that he ought
He made a perfect phone call
And said “Boy, let me tell you what …
I guess you didn’t know it, but I’m the winner fair and true
And if you find some votes (14,000 ought to do)
Then we can get me crowned again,
The way I ought to be,
And I won’t have to badger you to be a friend to me.”
But Brad had his recorder on
And Georgia said “No way,”
Now one peachy indictment’s
Headed bigly DT’s way.
What is this? It’s as if they’re all coming home to roost. pic.twitter.com/I7XuPUXSdp
— Butter Emails 🙏🏼 ⚖️ (@NicoleL333) August 14, 2023
Open thread!
