The Devil Went Down To Georgia (While We Wait!)

The Devil Went Down To Georgia (While We Wait!)

by | 167 Comments

The Devil Went Down To Georgia

by Maxim

The devil went down to Georgia
He was looking for some votes to steal
He was in a bind ’cause he was way behind
He was lookin’ to make a deal
When he heard Brad Raffensperger
Was counting votes the way that he ought
He made a perfect phone call
And said “Boy, let me tell you what …
I guess you didn’t know it, but I’m the winner fair and true
And if you find some votes (14,000 ought to do)
Then we can get me crowned again,
The way I ought to be,
And I won’t have to badger you to be a friend to me.”
But Brad had his recorder on
And Georgia said “No way,”
Now one peachy indictment’s
Headed bigly DT’s way.

Open thread!

  Alison Rose
  Anoniminous
  Baud
  bbleh
  BeautifulPlumage
  billcoop4
  brantl
  Ceci n est pas mon nym
  dmsilev
  dnfree
  Dr. Jakyll and Miss Deride
  Eolirin
  Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  hilts
  Hoodie
  Jackie
  japa21
  Jay
  Jeffro
  Jerzy Russian
  JPL
  Kayla Rudbek
  Ken
  LAO
  lowtechcyclist
  Manyakitty
  Maxim
  MazeDancer
  Misterpuff
  NotMax
  Old Dan and Little Ann
  Omnes Omnibus
  raven
  scav
  Scout211
  SiubhanDuinne
  smith
  Spanky
  Sure Lurkalot
  The Kropenhagen Interpretation
  UncleEbeneezer
  WaterGirl
  wjca
  Wyatt Salamanca
  Wyatt Salmanca
  zhena gogolia

    167Comments

    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      Well, someone isn’t getting a Mar-a-Lago themed Christmas card this year

      Following his testimony to the grand jury, former GOP lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan said he thinks it’s time for the Republicans to “pivot” away from Donald Trump to win.

      Donald Trump was the worst candidate ever in the history of the party, even worse than Herschel Walker, and now we’re going to have to pivot from there. We want to win an election in 2024, it’s going to have to be somebody other than Donald Trump if we do it.”

      “As long as we make this about the three-ring circus called Donald Trump, we’re going to lose every time. And you don’t have to go any further than Georgia to see that play out.”

      (WaPo liveblog)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jerzy Russian

      Charlie Daniels was kind of a DeSantis when he was alive, and probably still is a DeSantis now that he is dead.  Nonetheless,  I have always loved that song.   However, I love Maxim’s version 100 times more.  Pure genius!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      Okay, I’m gonna take one for the team.  I am going to go shower, which means they will surely announce the indictment in about 90 seconds.  You can thank me later!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Scout211

      And in the documents case:

      Trump Has No ‘Law or Precedent’ for Building Secure Facility to See Classified Evidence, Jack Smith Says

      [court filing at the link]

      Special Counsel Jack Smith’s prosecutors asked a federal judge on Monday to reject Donald Trump‘s request to build a secure facility for viewing classified evidence at an undisclosed location — likely inside his private clubs at Mar-a-Lago and Bedminster.
       
      “Creating a secure location in Trump’s residence — which is also a social club — so he can discuss classified information would be unnecessary and unjustified accommodation that deviates from the normal course of cases involving classified discovery,” prosecutor Jay Bratt wrote in response to the recent request from Trump as he prepares for his criminal trial in Fort Pierce, Fla.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @bbleh: I think we call it bad luck. It’s like the phenomenon where my texts don’t get answered while I’m already out, but pulling into my neighborhood. Now I gotta decide whether to go out again.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Baud: Knowing nothing about the process, I’d guess they have to go count by count for each charge for each defendant. So I’ll try not to look at the clock for… let’s say half an hour.

      Who am I kidding? (Refresh, refresh, refresh)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      bbleh

      @Baud: or maybe it’s subject to the jury-room-at-4pm-on-Friday effect.

      “Jeez, okay already! Yes on 1, 2, 3, and 5, no on 4 and 6, okay? Deal? Everybody agree? Can we all go home now?”

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Hoodie

      @bbleh: From what I’ve read, they only need a majority to indict.  However, wonder if they can do a straw vote or, if a formal vote is close, they can withdraw the count.  Seems to me the DA would still have discretion to drop certain counts for tactical reasons even if approved by the grand jury.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @WaterGirl: “Herschel,” I believe.

      @dmsilev: Maybe they’re trying to decide what particular type of take-out to order for dinner?

      If they have the priorities right, that’s absolutely what they’re doing.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      SiubhanDuinne

      GJ is voting right now. I’ve been looking forward to seeing Hillary on Rachel’s 9:00 pm program, but now I think she may be overtaken (at least somewhat) by events.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Geoff Duncan said he thinks it’s time for the Republicans to “pivot” away from Donald Trump to win.

      Especially since if for some inconceivable reason, Trump doesn’t garner the Republican nomination, he will “pivot” away from the Republican Party and set it on fire. A human can dream!

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Wyatt Salmanca

      @Baud:

      The country of Georgia gets a lot of nice songs for free.

      They certainly do, although New York also has some nice tunes as well.

      If Trump is ever convicted in any of these cases, we need to have a massive celebratory music thread.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      JPL

      fyi

      Could be!

      Who knows?

      There’s something’ due any day;

      I will know right away

      Soon as it shows

      It may come cannonballin’

      Down through the sky

      Gleam in its eye

      Bright as a rose!

      Who knows?

      Reply
    60. 60.

      hilts

      @SiubhanDuinne:

       I’ve been looking forward to seeing Hillary on Rachel’s 9:00 pm program

      Speaking of MSNBC, Chris Hayes gets more nights off than Johnny Carson did during his prime hosting the Tonight Show.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      @Misterpuff:

      Oh Atlanta is good but I prefer to think of the Trumpster as The Fat Man in the Bathtub with The Blues.

      You have a valid point, I simply opted for Oh Atlanta because of the Georgia connection.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Baud: Mmmmm. The platonic ideal of a ham sandwich.

      Better than most ham sandwiches…

      Eta: Classic example why I hate autocorrect. It changed “better” to “benter.”

      ‘N’ and ‘T’ are nowhere near each other and I’m pretty sure that isn’t a word.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Jackie

      @Baud: I was so sure it’d be Indictment Tue, I thought Ah Ha! I’ll cook taco meat tonight and be set for Indictment Taco Tues. Now I’m racing to finish getting the meat cooked with the TV volume UP.

      That’ll teach me to believe all the political media pundits.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Kayla Rudbek

      I’m trying to decide whether I should start making a cake or not. Part of me wants to make muffins instead so Mr. Rudbek can bring them to the bike ride tomorrow.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      WaterGirl

      @LAO: What I liked about all the legal indictments and from the Judge earlier this week is that it was “Defendant”, with Trump having lost the right to a name.  His name is now Defendant.

      Scratch that, I didn’t just like it, I loved it.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      wjca

      @Wyatt Salmanca: When we have that celebratory music thread, we definitely ought to start with “Marching Thru Georgia”:

      Hurrah! Hurrah!  We bring the jubilee!

      Hurrah! Hurrah!  The case that makes men free.

      That’s the way we’ll sing it from Atlanta to the sea

      While we are marching thru Georgia.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Ken

      This is interesting. I’m starting to see why some people get all obsessive when waiting for a new Pope to be elected.

      Also, the discussion has validated something I’ve always thought about Platonic ideals; viz., that it’s all very well to say “the ideal ham sandwich”, but everyone immediately translates that into something fairly concrete in their mind, and it the ideal breaks down in a fight over mustard or mayo.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Alison Rose

      Ché Alexander, the clerk of the Fulton County Superior Court, has sat down at the “criminal docket” desk of the clerk’s office.

      The clerk, Ché Alexander, has been spotted on the fifth floor, signaling an indictment could arrive shortly.

      ETA this is from the NYT live blog, the second line came first.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Omnes Omnibus: Obviously, that would be a jambon beurre.

      Wait, the French serve ham with butter and I’m just finding out now? What a fool I was for taking Spanish…

      Reply
    115. 115.

      bbleh

      Ruh-roh, NYT reporting that clerks are positioning and judge has taken his seat.

      “I’ve been told the convoy is mobile,” Judge McBurney says, indicating that an indictment is on its way to his desk.

      (ETA: dang, scooped again!)

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Eolirin

      @Ken: Platonic ideals are supposed to be unknowable though. There’s no way to conceive of the ideal ham sandwich. Any such conception would itself be a pale reflection of the true ideal.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Movement in the courthouse!

      This has been the latest update in the NY Times current story, now about 35 minutes old.

      I’m in the fifth-floor clerk’s office in the Fulton County courthouse. That’s where we may get the first sign that an indictment has been approved by grand jurors and is on its way to the judge. According to the clerk, Ché Alexander, if an indictment is approved, someone will bring it up to this office and alert the clerk, and they will then walk it together up to the eighth-floor courtroom and deliver it to the judge.

      These just got added

      Judge Robert C.I. McBurney is back in court, has taken his seat and is waiting. “Did anyone leave early? Everyone stayed? I was tempted.”

      The clerk, Ché Alexander, has been spotted on the fifth floor, signaling an indictment could arrive shortly.

      Ché Alexander, the clerk of the Fulton County Superior Court, has sat down at the “criminal docket” desk of the clerk’s office.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      scav

      If they complain about the indictment of ham sandwiches, well then what could one possibly say about the party that nominates them?

      repeatedly.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      Yes, this is exactly what Ohio needs, not the redistricting process designed to fail that was completely ignored by the state GOP

      Man, I’d really like to be able to sign this petition

      Reply
    132. 132.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Ken: ​
        How about the Ur-ham sandwich? Also, the jambon beurre. It might not be the tastiest, but it is as close to the essential essence of a ham sandwich as one can get. Plus, it is pretty tasty.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      Jeffro

      @Baud: Have you heard Jason Isbell’s album of Georgia-related cover songs?  He did it as a thank-you for GA winning the Warnock and Issoff elections.

      Reply
    137. 137.

      bbleh

      I just hope whoever is delivering the actual paper to the clerk and then the judge is using back stairs or something.  Otherwise, s/he will disappear in a huge dogpile of reporters and will never be seen again.

      Reply
    149. 149.

      Anoniminous

      @Eolirin: ​
       
      But we can only know an instantiation of ham sandwich, what Heidegger would call the Ready-at-Hand, because of the timeless, absolute, unchangeable Idea of a ham sandwich.

      Reply
    152. 152.

      bbleh

      “On top of the large stack of papers that was brought to the clerk’s office and then into the courtroom was one that said, in part, “Certification that grand jury indictments returned.”

      Ok I’ll stop now

      Reply
    157. 157.

      Ken

      @Omnes Omnibus: Also, the jambon beurre. It might not be the tastiest, but it is as close to the essential essence of a ham sandwich as one can get.

      Oh really. I didn’t see anything about Wonder Bread, Singles, or Miracle Whip in the descriptions I found.

      Reply

