The Devil Went Down To Georgia

by Maxim

The devil went down to Georgia

He was looking for some votes to steal

He was in a bind ’cause he was way behind

He was lookin’ to make a deal

When he heard Brad Raffensperger

Was counting votes the way that he ought

He made a perfect phone call

And said “Boy, let me tell you what …

I guess you didn’t know it, but I’m the winner fair and true

And if you find some votes (14,000 ought to do)

Then we can get me crowned again,

The way I ought to be,

And I won’t have to badger you to be a friend to me.”

But Brad had his recorder on

And Georgia said “No way,”

Now one peachy indictment’s

Headed bigly DT’s way.

What is this? It's as if they're all coming home to roost.

