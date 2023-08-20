This is a totally open thread, but I am sneaking in a quick reminder that tomorrow (Sunday) is the Legal Zoom with Imm!

The zoom link I sent everyone last week works for the zoom this week, as well.

If you have lost the link or never asked for it at all, please send me an email message!

I made peach-cherry-lemon popsicles yesterday, and I ate my first one last night. Turns out that I read 4.5 Tablespoons and my brain turned it into 4.5 ounces, which is double that. oops! No one could say that this batch of popsicles is too sweet!

*and it’s a recipe that I originally made up. duh.

Open thread.