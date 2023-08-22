Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

After roe, women are no longer free.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

As long as McCarthy is Speaker, the House will never be in order.

In my day, never was longer.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Nothing worth doing is easy.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Let there be snark.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – Six Years

On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – Six Years

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Six years ago, on June 24, 2017, I headed to Joshua Tree for a group Milky Way shoot, while I had attempted to shoot the Milky Way here in Glendale(too much light pollution) and at the coast(who knew the Moon would be a problem), this was the first time I actually captured the Milky Way on my camera.  We shot a large rock as the near foreground with Ryan Mountain behind it.  After shooting at that location several of us ventured out and did some light painting of Joshua Trees as a foreground.

A month later, the group returned to Joshua Tree, this time along the road to Barker Dam.  It has some nice Joshua Trees in the foreground and an Interesting rock I call the FU rock(it has a small rock on the top looking like it is giving you the finger).  I had learned ane important thing from my first group shoot, get a foreground shot during blue hour and then don’t move the tripod.  The one thing I hadn’t really learned was when astronomical twilight ends and most of my shots were shot before then.  I didn’t get many shots that night since some of the group decided to do light painting and had their kids doing it.

I have a bit of a love/hate relationship with Joshua Tree: while it is relatively close(about 160 miles), drive to the park can take between 2 1/2 to 5 hours.; it can get very crowded with folk wanting to do their own thing; and it is not all that dark with light pollution from Palm Springs making late season Milky Way shots almost impossible; that said, it does have some great foregrounds(both natural and man made).

The first shot was shot with a Samsung NX500 and a Rokinon 12mm f/2 lens, the rest were shot with a Sony A7iv and a Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 lens at 17mm.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Six Years 6
Ryan Mountain Trailhead, Joshua Tree National Park, CAJune 24, 2017

This was one of my first Milky Way shots.  The original shot was just the sky and a dark(black) foreground.  A few years after I took this shot, I noticed that I’d taken a shot of the foreground during blue hour that I ended up using as the foreground.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Six Years 5
Ryan Mountain Trailhead, Joshua Tree National Park, CAJune 13, 2023

This shot was taken mid June of this year.  The Milky Way core is just cresting Ryan Mountain.  I used a 4 minute shot of the background taken right after taking the shot of the sky.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Six Years 4
Barker Dam Road, Joshua Tree National Park, CAJune 13, 2023

A month after my first shoot with the group, I joined them again in Joshua Tree for some more Milky Way shots.  I had learned a few things since my first shoot a month earlier, but I still took most of my shots before astronomical twilight ended.  This is a shot taken this year at the same location with what I call the FU Rock(due to the small rock on top of the larger rock).  I’ve shot this location a few times with the NX-1, but wanted to give it a try with the Sony.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Six Years 3
Wall Street Mill Trail, Joshua Tree National Park, CAJune 13, 2023

I continued down the road to Barker Dam and parked in the parking lot, then hiked the Wall Street Mill trail about a mile to a windmill I shot last year.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Six Years 2
Amboy, CAJune 14, 2023

After shooting the windmill, I’d planned on using an old rusted truck as another foreground, but I’d not been there during daylight and was unsure of the exact location, so I hike back to the car and drove the 60 miles to Amboy to revisit the Lions.  I couldn’t get the straight on face shot of the lion due to the angle of the Milky Way core and vowed to return.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Six Years 1
Amboy, CAJune 22, 2023

I returned to Amboy to shoot the conjunction of the Moon, Mars, and Venus; but also to reshoot the Lions.  This time, once the Moon had set the Milky Way core was in a good position to capture the Lion face on.  I added additional light painting after taking the base exposure.  This is the eastern lion, the female(you can tell by the cub under her paw).

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Six Years
Amboy, CAJune 22, 2023

I drove west down Route 66 to the western ion, this is the male lion with a globe under his paw.  I took the same set of shots I’d take with the eastern lion.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Dangerman

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Thank you for six years of gorgeous photos.  There’s something about space photos in particular that instills a sense of awe and perspective.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Dangerman

      For some reason, this reminds me of a Dude that lived in my neighborhood (at the time). Los Osos (a lovely little community). Anyway, Dude was named George Lepp and he did courses in panorama photography. Wrote books, kinda famous. For some random reason, JT and all feels like panorama would work well. I didn’t visit his place (not sure if he’s still with us). Opportunity missed.

      Kinda like my choice not to play cello way back when. Grandfather was a concert cellist. Didn’t take advantage. Granfarher also a sports junkie. THAT got passed down bigtime.

      Great shots. Love Joshua Tree.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.