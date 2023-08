On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether youā€™re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Six years ago, on June 24, 2017, I headed to Joshua Tree for a group Milky Way shoot, while I had attempted to shoot the Milky Way here in Glendale(too much light pollution) and at the coast(who knew the Moon would be a problem), this was the first time I actually captured the Milky Way on my camera.Ā We shot a large rock as the near foreground with Ryan Mountain behind it.Ā After shooting at that location several of us ventured out and did some light painting of Joshua Trees as a foreground.

A month later, the group returned to Joshua Tree, this time along the road to Barker Dam.Ā It has some nice Joshua Trees in the foreground and an Interesting rock I call the FU rock(it has a small rock on the top looking like it is giving you the finger).Ā I had learned ane important thing from my first group shoot, get a foreground shot during blue hour and then don’t move the tripod.Ā The one thing I hadn’t really learned was when astronomical twilight ends and most of my shots were shot before then.Ā I didn’t get many shots that night since some of the group decided to do light painting and had their kids doing it.

I have a bit of a love/hate relationship with Joshua Tree: while it is relatively close(about 160 miles), drive to the park can take between 2 1/2 to 5 hours.; it can get very crowded with folk wanting to do their own thing; and it is not all that dark with light pollution from Palm Springs making late season Milky Way shots almost impossible; that said, it does have some great foregrounds(both natural and man made).

The first shot was shot with a Samsung NX500 and a Rokinon 12mm f/2 lens, the rest were shot with a Sony A7iv and a Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 lens at 17mm.