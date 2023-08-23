Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

The words do not have to be perfect.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

A consequence of cucumbers

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

The revolution will be supervised.

T R E 4 5 O N

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 23, 2023

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 23, 2023

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

The official said that while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reporting an increase in infections and hospital admissions from the virus, overall levels remain low.

On Thursday, Moderna (MRNA.O) said initial data showed its updated COVID-19 vaccine is effective against the “Eris” and “Fornax” subvariants in humans.

Moderna and other COVID-19 vaccine makers Novavax (NVAX.O), Pfizer (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE) have created versions of their shots aimed at the XBB.1.5 subvariant.

Pending approval from health regulators in the United States and Europe, the companies expect the updated shots to be available in the coming weeks for the autumn vaccination season.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 23, 2023

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 23, 2023 1
The NYTimes tends to be *very* cavalier about pandemic risks, but still:

There is a dearth of data on Covid outcomes, including what proportion of people with repeat infections go on to develop longer-term complications, said Dr. Marc Sala, co-director of the Northwestern Medicine Comprehensive COVID-19 Center. But here’s what we know so far.

The severity of repeat infections
For many people who get Covid multiple times, subsequent infections will be as mild as or milder than their first, emerging data shows, likely because of partial immunity from previous infections, vaccination and the fact that the latest circulating variants generally cause less severe symptoms. There are a few exceptions — notably, among some people who are immunocompromised, older or had particularly severe previous infections. People who had a severe first infection are more likely to end up hospitalized or to require medical attention for a reinfection, said Emily Hadley, a research data scientist at RTI International who studies long Covid.

Reinfection and long Covid
The chances you will get long Covid from a reinfection are fairly unpredictable — several experts interviewed for this story used the metaphor of Russian roulette. The milder your symptoms, the less likely you are to get long Covid, said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco. But every time you get infected, no matter the severity, there is always a chance that you can develop longer-term symptoms.

A buzzy paper that was published in Nature Medicine last fall showed that people with two or more Covid infections were more than three times as likely to develop lung and heart issues, and over 1.5 times as likely to have a neurological disorder, including brain fog and strokes, than those who were only infected once. The study used data collected from U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs health care centers, which meant the participants tended to be older than the general population, and overwhelmingly male. But it showed, in pretty stark terms, that multiple infections are worse than one, said one of its authors, Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, the chief of research and development at the V.A. St. Louis Healthcare System.

Dr. Sala said he frequently sees patients who were more or less fine after their first couple of infections wind up with long Covid in the wake of a third or fourth infection…

OK, so now what?
It’s easy to feel a sense of fatalism about reinfection, said Dr. Davey Smith, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Diego. But he stressed that you can reduce your risk with common-sense measures like eating dinner outside while the weather’s warm and not hanging out with friends when they’re feeling sick…

He also noted that there are ways to lower the risk of long-term complications from Covid: An updated vaccine, which can help buffer against reinfection, will be available this fall, and antivirals like Paxlovid may reduce the risk of developing long Covid…

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 23, 2023 2

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 23, 2023 3

(link)

======

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 23, 2023 4
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 23, 2023 5
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 23, 2023 6
(link)

From the article: “The profile of the infected person that continues to reach hospital emergencies and primary care centers (CAP) is that of a old person, with chronic pathologies, which is decompensated by the mixture of covid-19 and heat”

======

I don’t particularly trust Quillette‘s editorial board either, but it’s worth reading the whole thing:

Some lab-leak sympathisers were simply persuaded by the presence of a virology lab in Wuhan and considered the question no further. Others embraced the hypothesis because they loved Trump (or rejected it because they hated him). Some liked it because (for a long list of very good reasons) they despise and distrust the CCP. Others just want to see Anthony Fauci’s head on a pike, either because he recommended social restrictions to control the pandemic or because he was unable to stifle a smirk during one of Trump’s incoherent press conferences (or both). Some decided that public-health authorities and other experts are simply credentialed frauds who had screwed the pooch on public masking and various other aspects of pandemic messaging, thereby forfeiting any reasonable expectation of trust. All allowed themselves to be seduced by a heroic narrative in which humble internet gumshoes, armed only with a laptop and a commitment to the truth, humiliated arrogant elites and exposed a cover-up that reached all the way to the top of the US medical establishment…

The lab-leak hypothesis may also be appealing for a more human reason—just as many people were reluctant to believe that someone as important as Kennedy could be murdered by someone as unimportant as Lee Harvey Oswald, perhaps the search for a human agent who can shoulder the blame for the pandemic relieves us of the idea that we live on a dangerous and chaotic planet, fraught with natural risks we do not yet properly understand and which we are presently powerless to control.

While these may all be compelling reasons to find the idea of a lab-leak appealing, they do nothing to prove that the SARS-CoV-2 virus escaped from a Wuhan lab. The lab-leak hypothesis is not a moral or political matter, it is an empirical question. The answer may have consequential moral and political implications, but first we need to establish what happened. That answer is emerging, albeit more slowly than any of us might like. And when it finally arrives, it will be the product of laborious and painstaking research by people who know what they are talking about, not of investigations by amateur sleuths and agenda-driven activists who don’t.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 23, 2023 7
(link)


(Unpaywalled)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 23, 2023 8
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 23, 2023 9
(link)

======

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 23, 2023 10
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 23, 2023 11
(link)

Snark, perfectly pitched to mimic the bad-vaxx sites:
COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 23, 2023 12
(link)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.