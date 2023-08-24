Question: What’s your expectation for the GOP debate?
Biden: I have none pic.twitter.com/6D84ewnhCf
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 23, 2023
45 minutes into this debate and no one has been asked about the orange elephant on the golf course who is scheduled to continue his national arrest tour tomorrow
— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) August 24, 2023
======
Best I can gather from my particular twitter-surfing, on-stage consensus of the evening: That smarmy little techbro grifter is *hella* annoying! And it’s not just the other candidates who think so, either…
Vivek Ramaswamy gets booed after calling climate change a hoax: pic.twitter.com/QbVpr0DeBw
— Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) August 24, 2023
Vivek: We're in the middle of a national identity crisis.
Also everyone else on stage: Who is this guy?
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) August 24, 2023
“I’ve had enough of this guy who sounds like ChatGPT” says Christie about Vivek pic.twitter.com/A6v55fOGQn
— Armand Domalewski ?? (@ArmandDoma) August 24, 2023
Vivek is data driven in his phrasing, you can hear it on how he feeds catchphrases for clip engagement. He's spent a lot of money to sound like the perfect right wing guy who's "popular." It's disgusting mainly because you know he doesn't believe it, just wants the power.
— Brandon Bradford (@BrandonLBradfor) August 24, 2023
Speaking of clips…
Hey I thought Vivek’s opening sounded a little familiar #DebateNight pic.twitter.com/zwcJTAb6PZ
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 24, 2023
Vivek is the worst because he's so obviously a vapid con man that it's grating to listen to him, but also great because he's so obviously a vapid con man that it's just transcendently funny anyone's falling for this shit
— knife-wielding hemophiliac (@NickTagliaferro) August 24, 2023
He’s throwing every conspiracy he can at the GOP’s diseased base in hopes something will stick. Gross as hell. The whole party is foul. https://t.co/4YHTsMJmxi
— Jean-Michel Connard ?? (@torriangray) August 24, 2023
the moderators are as annoyed with Vivek as we are, at least
— knife-wielding hemophiliac (@NickTagliaferro) August 24, 2023
Just remembering the first time I saw this guy on TV and he vehemently denied being a Republican. https://t.co/CYqpEuC6pZ
— Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) August 24, 2023
Vivek is learning that he’s a model minority because they jumping him on stage pic.twitter.com/VoQpmhPrw6
— 2RawTooReal (@2RawTooReal) August 24, 2023
My working theory is that this isn't strategic, these candidates just find Ramaswamy—both his personal style and much of his worldview—deeply annoying. https://t.co/z0lGsaCx1f
— McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) August 24, 2023
RIP, Ramaswamy.
He’s toast folks pic.twitter.com/ZVIYzjiii0
— Gas Stove Prayer Warrior (@canderaid) August 24, 2023
======
I’ve now decided that Nikki Haley is actually running for the 2028 GOP slot (against Kamala Harris) on the Not-Angry-Just-Disappointed-Mom Did I Not Warn Y’All What Bridge You Were About to Jump Off?!? platform:
"Donald Trump added $8 trillion to our debt," Nikki Haley rips Trump in her opening remarks at the #GOPDebate
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) August 24, 2023
Nikki Haley: "We have to face the fact that Trump is the most disliked politician in America" pic.twitter.com/acq94DiHLv
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2023
when nikki haley announced her campaign she pointedly mentioned the fact that republicans have lost the majority of the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections and her entire performance tonight has been reminding republicans that the party is in bad shape
— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) August 24, 2023
uh, yeah, let's agree on that Nikki pic.twitter.com/xijEmATcUt
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2023
If Vivek gives Vladimir Putin everything he wants, he will just take more.
Dictators respond to American strength, not weakness.
— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 24, 2023
… And, Murphy the Trickster God willing, Chris Christie will be her VP candidate / strong-arm goon:
Chris Christie has repeatedly attacked Trump over his calls to suspend the constitution
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2023
wow! Chris Christie has huge heel heat! pic.twitter.com/wV4DW0RSfv
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2023
======
Silicon Valley dude podcast talking points getting booed to hell tonight.
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 24, 2023
Republican candidates seem to be rapidly converging on a plan where weapons would no longer be given to Ukraine to support its defense and would instead be used to bomb Mexico, a world-historically terrible foreign policy proposal
— Joey Politano ?????? (@JosephPolitano) August 24, 2023
just Vivek and DeSantis raise their hands when asked if anyone would not support more funding for Ukraine pic.twitter.com/FWwigPpMfb
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2023
As we all prepare for the train wreck of the first Republican primary debate, remember that every single person there has committed themselves to supporting Trump when (not if) he becomes the nominee. pic.twitter.com/aXdYC5l3nj
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 23, 2023
Take away civil rights, take away healthcare, take away your ability to retire, take away education, take away America's credit rating and credibility all while pretending they are working for you. #GOPDebate #Takeaway pic.twitter.com/wWZyEL9Pu1
— Danelle Dodge (@VoteDodge) August 23, 2023
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings