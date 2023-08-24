Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

No Justins, No Peace

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

I really should read my own blog.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / 2024 Primaries / Dank Sweaty Grey Dawn Open Thread: After the Brawl

Dank Sweaty Grey Dawn Open Thread: After the Brawl

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Dank Sweaty Grey Dawn Open Thread: After the GOP Brawl

(Clay Bennett via GoComics.com)

 

======
Best I can gather from my particular twitter-surfing, on-stage consensus of the evening: That smarmy little techbro grifter is *hella* annoying! And it’s not just the other candidates who think so, either…



Speaking of clips…

RIP, Ramaswamy.

======

I’ve now decided that Nikki Haley is actually running for the 2028 GOP slot (against Kamala Harris) on the Not-Angry-Just-Disappointed-Mom Did I Not Warn Y’All What Bridge You Were About to Jump Off?!? platform:

… And, Murphy the Trickster God willing, Chris Christie will be her VP candidate / strong-arm goon:

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • brantl
  • Jeffro
  • MomSense
  • Princess
  • Warblewarble

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Reddit comment

      Vivek Ramaswamy came off as the highschool debate team kid who got enlightened by Ayn Rand and preferred The Fountainhead because Atlas Shrugged was too mainstream.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Princess

      My FB friends all seem to think Haley was the best but the press seems to be pushing Ramaswamy. The main thing I notice though is that no one is talking about TFG and his interview. I guess that was a flop.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      Vivek Ramaswamy gets booed after calling climate change a hoax:

      This is the most impressive thing I’ve heard about GOP primary voters in a long time.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jeffro

      Vivek’s the reason I’m gonna get my pet Constitutional amendment passed (the one where you have to have held statewide elected office for a term or more before you can file to run for president)

      So…go Vivek!  =)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.