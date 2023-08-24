(Clay Bennett via GoComics.com)

Question: What’s your expectation for the GOP debate? Biden: I have none pic.twitter.com/6D84ewnhCf — Acyn (@Acyn) August 23, 2023

45 minutes into this debate and no one has been asked about the orange elephant on the golf course who is scheduled to continue his national arrest tour tomorrow — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) August 24, 2023

======

Best I can gather from my particular twitter-surfing, on-stage consensus of the evening: That smarmy little techbro grifter is *hella* annoying! And it’s not just the other candidates who think so, either…

Vivek Ramaswamy gets booed after calling climate change a hoax: pic.twitter.com/QbVpr0DeBw — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) August 24, 2023





Vivek: We're in the middle of a national identity crisis. Also everyone else on stage: Who is this guy? — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) August 24, 2023

“I’ve had enough of this guy who sounds like ChatGPT” says Christie about Vivek pic.twitter.com/A6v55fOGQn — Armand Domalewski ?? (@ArmandDoma) August 24, 2023

Vivek is data driven in his phrasing, you can hear it on how he feeds catchphrases for clip engagement. He's spent a lot of money to sound like the perfect right wing guy who's "popular." It's disgusting mainly because you know he doesn't believe it, just wants the power. — Brandon Bradford (@BrandonLBradfor) August 24, 2023



Speaking of clips…

Hey I thought Vivek’s opening sounded a little familiar #DebateNight pic.twitter.com/zwcJTAb6PZ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 24, 2023

Vivek is the worst because he's so obviously a vapid con man that it's grating to listen to him, but also great because he's so obviously a vapid con man that it's just transcendently funny anyone's falling for this shit — knife-wielding hemophiliac (@NickTagliaferro) August 24, 2023

He’s throwing every conspiracy he can at the GOP’s diseased base in hopes something will stick. Gross as hell. The whole party is foul. https://t.co/4YHTsMJmxi — Jean-Michel Connard ?? (@torriangray) August 24, 2023

the moderators are as annoyed with Vivek as we are, at least — knife-wielding hemophiliac (@NickTagliaferro) August 24, 2023

Just remembering the first time I saw this guy on TV and he vehemently denied being a Republican. https://t.co/CYqpEuC6pZ — Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) August 24, 2023

Vivek is learning that he’s a model minority because they jumping him on stage pic.twitter.com/VoQpmhPrw6 — 2RawTooReal (@2RawTooReal) August 24, 2023

My working theory is that this isn't strategic, these candidates just find Ramaswamy—both his personal style and much of his worldview—deeply annoying. https://t.co/z0lGsaCx1f — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) August 24, 2023

RIP, Ramaswamy.

He’s toast folks pic.twitter.com/ZVIYzjiii0 — Gas Stove Prayer Warrior (@canderaid) August 24, 2023

======

I’ve now decided that Nikki Haley is actually running for the 2028 GOP slot (against Kamala Harris) on the Not-Angry-Just-Disappointed-Mom Did I Not Warn Y’All What Bridge You Were About to Jump Off?!? platform:

"Donald Trump added $8 trillion to our debt," Nikki Haley rips Trump in her opening remarks at the #GOPDebate — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) August 24, 2023

Nikki Haley: "We have to face the fact that Trump is the most disliked politician in America" pic.twitter.com/acq94DiHLv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2023

when nikki haley announced her campaign she pointedly mentioned the fact that republicans have lost the majority of the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections and her entire performance tonight has been reminding republicans that the party is in bad shape — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) August 24, 2023

uh, yeah, let's agree on that Nikki pic.twitter.com/xijEmATcUt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2023

If Vivek gives Vladimir Putin everything he wants, he will just take more. Dictators respond to American strength, not weakness. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 24, 2023

… And, Murphy the Trickster God willing, Chris Christie will be her VP candidate / strong-arm goon:

Chris Christie has repeatedly attacked Trump over his calls to suspend the constitution — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2023

wow! Chris Christie has huge heel heat! pic.twitter.com/wV4DW0RSfv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2023

======

Silicon Valley dude podcast talking points getting booed to hell tonight. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 24, 2023

Republican candidates seem to be rapidly converging on a plan where weapons would no longer be given to Ukraine to support its defense and would instead be used to bomb Mexico, a world-historically terrible foreign policy proposal — Joey Politano ?????? (@JosephPolitano) August 24, 2023

just Vivek and DeSantis raise their hands when asked if anyone would not support more funding for Ukraine pic.twitter.com/FWwigPpMfb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2023

As we all prepare for the train wreck of the first Republican primary debate, remember that every single person there has committed themselves to supporting Trump when (not if) he becomes the nominee. pic.twitter.com/aXdYC5l3nj — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 23, 2023