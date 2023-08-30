On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

The sensors on digital camera can record a broader spectrum of light than what we can see, including infrared and ultraviolet light. So that our photos look normal to humans, camera manufactures put a filter called a hot mirror in front of the sensor to filter out light that humans can’t see. Unfortunately for photographers that take pictures of the night sky, this can present issues. Hydrogen is the most plentiful element in the universe and when it changes energy state in response to radiation like from say at star, it will release a photon with a wavelength of about 656nm. But the stock hot mirror in cameras will filter out most of this light. So what many astrophotographers will do is have their camera modified to remove the stock hot mirror and replace it with a filter that just blocks the IR/UV wavelengths.

I recently purchased a used Sony A7r, that I had modified. The modification that I had on the camera was a full spectrum modification, where they remove the hot mirror and replace it with a piece of glass to maintain the ability to autofocus and protect the sensor. I have a IR/UV cut filter that I clip into the camera body in the lens mount, so it is then effectively an astro mod. Having a full spectrum modification also allows me to shoot infrared with the appropriate filter. Many cameras have put in IR shutter timing lights(the newer Sonys and my Samsung NX300 have this) that make long exposures impossible with a full spectrum modification which is why I purchased an older Sony model.

I’ve been shooting with the A7r for about a month now, it was slow starting out since there are some things that you have to do differently with an astromod than what you would do with a stock camera. I’ve worked out most of the kinks and have the camera pretty much set up to get quality shots. All the shots below are from mid to late August at Kearsarge in the Owens Valley, Red Rock north of Mojave and Fossil Falls just south of the Owens Valley.