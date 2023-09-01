Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Everything in this State is Depressing

Everything in this State is Depressing

by | 39 Comments

This post is in: 

Ugh:

In the race for U.S. Senate, Gov. Jim Justice has a strong advantage over Congressman Alex Mooney in the Republican primary and an edge over incumbent Joe Manchin in a possible General Election matchup.

And new polling shows that in the Republican race for governor, Delegate Moore Capito is leading a field that also includes Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, businessman Chris Miller and Secretary of State Mac Warner.

All of them are bad, with Manchin being the least bad in either race.

I think my time in West Virginia is coming to a close. I don’t think I can do it any more.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    39Comments

    3. 3.

      MomSense

      The pine tree state would love to have you!  We are the foodie capital of the US and big enough that you don’t have to see people if you don’t want to.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      CaseyL

      I often see West Virginia getting talked up as a place to relocate to, for its natural beauty and relative affordability. But there’s a reason for that latter attribute: W VA is cheap because no one in their right mind would move there. The state ranks in the bottom 10% for nearly every quality of life measurement, and the current residents seem to like it that way.

      Even so, I’m gobsmacked. I knew you loathed West Virginia politics, but thought you were devoted to Bethany, where so many friends and family members live. I know, too, you’ve had a very rough time the last few months, because you’ve told us.

      I’m very hesitant to ask, because it’s none of my business, but what has been going on?

      What can we do to help?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      geg6

      I don’t blame you a bit, John.  What is happening in your state is a disgrace.  What is happening at WVU is horrific.  A great university sent down the drain by that hack Gee.  The clueless residents.  It’s terrible.  Such a beautiful place and such a fucking mess.  Arizona must be looking pretty good in comparison.  At least it’s purple, so there are sane people in sufficient numbers.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ohio Mom

      @CaseyL: What I would have said and asked if I could have found the words.

      Changing locations also requires changing jobs, which can be a challenge. Not impossible but usually a slog.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jackie

      John, you leave WV, you gotta take Dad and Mom Cole with you. You all are a package deal! JK, but I know it’s tough – politics-wise.

      BUT it’s only Sept ‘23. A whole lot of craziness can and WILL happen between now and Nov ‘24.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      bbleh

      OTOH the weather’s really good right now!  And we don’t have to worry about earthquakes or hurricanes or wildfires (too much water) or running out of water (ditto).

      And c’mon, Justice was always a shoo-in, cuz he’s a R and cuz Mooney is kinda young, kinda looney, and a carpetbagger from Murrelan.  I still think there’s a good chance Manchin won’t even bother with the Senate and instead maybe try for Gov again.

      Also moving is a gigantic pain in the @ss.  I know; I’ve done it a few dozen times.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      hells littlest angel

      Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia can all use more progressives. (Although Ohio doesn’t offer much in return.)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      John Cole

      @CaseyL: Well I am getting married and the missus lives in Tempe. My long term goal is to move there, sell my house and use the equity to buy a place in Michigan and spend April/May- October there

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WV Blondie

      I’ve almost got my husband convinced to move to Massachusetts (my personal preference), though he’d prefer Virginia, near his family. But yeah, I really want out of this state.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      CaseyL

      @hells littlest angel: I think (hope) Virginia can turn blue again, and Cole relocating there would be at least one more for-sure Democratic vote.  I think Virginia is also the most like W VA (obviously) in terms of scenery and weather.

      Not sure about PA, though the Pittsburgh and Harrisburg areas look promising.  Just stay away from the middle of the state, which is too much like what he’s trying to get away from!

      Ohio: Ugh.  No.  It’s like W VA only without the natural beauty.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Dinah

      (Sigh) I moved back to Tennessee after many years, because my brother said it was the “New South.” Well, there’s very little new in Knoxville. I am back in deep blue territory where I will remain. Some nostalgia, but not enough, not nearly enough.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ohio Mom

      @hells littlest angel: I was going to feel insulted but then realized you are probably right.

      There are some interesting and charming aspects to this state but not more than most places.

      We appear to be well-situated for global climate change (being on a Great Lake is an asset), and who knows, maybe one day we will get redistricting right and turn back to purple.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      CaseyL

      @John Cole: ​

      (Ran out of time to add this to my previous comment):

      I am beyond relieved to hear you are, in fact, getting married. You’ve been so despairing I worried something had gone wrong with that plan.

      Arizona isn’t awful, though I personally could not take the heat there. I think its water problems, though serious, aren’t as serious as in, say, New Mexico or Nevada. And buying a place in Michigan is absolutely a great idea – I thought about doing that myself. If you don’t mind the more rural areas you can find wonderful properties, some right on the water, that won’t cost you every arm and every leg. Though winter will be a hideous shock to you :)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      schrodingers_cat

      I has a couple of OT questions which I asked in the dead thread.

      BJ Hive mind: What is the best inking app for Windows. I am using Journal which lets me ink on pdfs.

      Also does anyone have any experience with WP forms? Thanks.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Spanky

      Bethany’s literally 2 miles from the PA border. Rent a place in Washington County and rent out the Bethany house until the big move west.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Nukular Biskits

      Normally, John, I’d recommend coming to MS (for a variety of reasons).

      But … there is a good possibility we just might have a Democratic governor next year.  And, if FSM smiles upon us, a Democratic AG as well.

      Of course, the regressive asshats will still control the MS Legislature.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      frosty

      @CaseyL: If someone is moving from WV to PA, stay west of the Alleghenies, it will feel a lot more like home. Harrisburg, no. Philly and east of the Susquehanna, God no!!!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      smith

      Another WV escapee here. I landed in Chicago, where I feel right at home, but if you’re not a fan of living big cities it probably wouldn’t do for you. I do want to note that, with the exception of the odd polar vortex, the winters in the Great Lakes region are getting noticeably milder, so Michigan may be ready for you as soon as you are ready for it.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      CaseyL

      @satby: I was thinking ahead: If Arizona can’t figure out its water issues, they will get more serious, and John and Joelle may wind up heading North on a full time basis.

      @frosty:  I can understand not wanting to go East – the summers are getting really bad there.  But what’s wrong with Harrisburg?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      frosty

      @satby: Way back when I read a John D. MacDonald Travis McGee novel where one character said about Florida: “It’s beautiful in May and October. Reply:

      “Everywhere in North America is beautiful in May and October.”

      (Michigan is still good in the months in between).

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Nukular Biskits

      @frosty:

      I foresee Republicans holding on to control of both houses of the MS Legislature for at least 10 more years.

      At least until we can get ballot initiatives passed, such as restoring voting rights to felons and getting more POC and yutes to vote.

      But, given the brain-drain (lotsa folks are leaving this state and, quite frankly, I don’t blame them), I’m not sure about that.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Priest

      I have friends that live in Tulsa, and are dealing with similar awful shit from state politicians. And my 94-year old mother is still in the house in Tallahassee that we moved to in 1968. She follows news and politics and is beside herself at what the clowns downtown are doing, the Mom’s For Liberty, etc. etc. It’s a rough time.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Alison Rose

      @John Cole: She must be one bad bitch* to convince you to willingly subject yourself to even a portion of summer in Arizona, which from my understanding lasts from approximately late February to Thanksgiving.

      (*From me, this is a compliment of the highest order.)

      Reply
    38. 38.

      SpaceUnit

      I’d recommend Colorado, but the cost of housing has become prohibitive.  What you’d get for a home in small town WV probably wouldn’t buy you a large cardboard box here.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      CaseyL

      @Priest: ​

      What Charlie Pierce calls the”GOP prion disease” has overtaken every state GOP organization in the country, even where there used to be “moderates.” They’re all balls-to-the-wall crazy now, and any state where they dominate the legislature is a lost cause.

      Reply

