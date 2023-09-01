Ugh:

In the race for U.S. Senate, Gov. Jim Justice has a strong advantage over Congressman Alex Mooney in the Republican primary and an edge over incumbent Joe Manchin in a possible General Election matchup. And new polling shows that in the Republican race for governor, Delegate Moore Capito is leading a field that also includes Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, businessman Chris Miller and Secretary of State Mac Warner.

All of them are bad, with Manchin being the least bad in either race.

I think my time in West Virginia is coming to a close. I don’t think I can do it any more.