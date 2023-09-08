Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Friday Evening Open Thread: Too Hot for Autumn

Friday Evening Open Thread: Too Hot for Autumn

Friday Evening Open Thread: Too Hot for Autumn

(Matt Davies via GoComics.com)

 
For some reason, there are people who feel the same way about the labor market…

The eternal ‘conservative’ plaint: What good is my ‘freedom’, if I can’t use it to oppress other people?

      trollhattan

      I don’t understand the get-a-room-at-two-in-the-morning thing. Usta now you can’ta? Wonder if he’s also discovered Motel 6 no longer has six-dollar rooms?

      wjca

      My, my, “the servant problem” has spread.

      “You just can’t get decent help these days!”  Guess we’ll have to contact our local coyote and get us some wetbacks.

      C Stars

      I LOVE the genre of viral social media story in which a boss insists that their employee work awful shifts or overtime, and then that employee happily takes the initiative and quits. In part because I did this myself one time and it felt really, really good. Obviously, some workers are still really vulnerable to this kind of bullshit (not knowing their schedules, etc.)  but it seems like the power differential is shifting a little.

      Anne Laurie

      @smith: Is it because the motels no longer have night clerks, and close down the office in the evening?

      Yup.   At least the ‘reasonably priced’ little family-owned motels nearest the interstate exits.  A late-night traveler might find themselves having to upgrade to a more expensive chain motel, where reservations might even be required, because those hotels can afford to pay their workers a shift premium.

      Even pre-pandemic, this was sometimes an inconvenience for us, since we usually travelled with our little dogs and my husband much prefers late-night driving.  But we didn’t get outraged over the fact that other peoples’ lives no longer revolved around *our* convenience!

      catothedog

      @wjca:

      “You just can’t get decent help these days!”  Guess we’ll have to contact our local coyote and get us some wetbacks.

      If only blacks, browns and yellows stayed in their place, instead of getting uppity and asking for a seat at the table.  Like the good old days, when “Americans” had decent help.  This would be great country if we could go back to that time.

      Make Amerika Great Again !!!!

      /S

      Geminid

      @trollhattan:  That guy is bullshitting. The motel chains have people on duty all night. And at the smaller, family-owned motels, an owner will get out of bed to sign someone in. That marginal income is their profit.

      I guess motels in high crime areas might not give service after dark. But this guy’s like, “Now I don’t dare travel on the Interstate at night.” Just a whiner.

      Anne Laurie

      @catothedog: If only blacks, browns and yellows stayed in their place, instead of getting uppity and asking for a seat at the table.

      Specifically, those ‘little family-run motels’ I mentioned have largely been owned by Indian-immigrant families for at least the last 15-20 years.  But now the mamas and teenagers who used to work the late-night desk shifts can get actual *paid* employment, and bring actual income into the family!

