

For some reason, there are people who feel the same way about the labor market…

It is remarkable how many people preferred a labor market with higher unemployment because it meant that people were forced to cater to their every whim to survive. The issue isn’t that nobody is working—it’s that *everybody is working*, and the guy at the desk has a better job! https://t.co/bYCIHC4Dst — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) September 7, 2023

Again, one reason "the vibes are off" is that lots of people prefer a world where people are desperate for jobs and willing to take anything they can get. https://t.co/3qGLAJ8WVH — Matt Darling ????? (@besttrousers) September 7, 2023

Even people with normal middle class incomes have been frustrated with the increased wealth, income, and options for people at the bottom. They don't expect servants per se, but all the understaffed stores and restaurants are making people furious. https://t.co/fsBekaiQuR — Mom for Gliberty (@fakegreekgrill) September 7, 2023

The eternal ‘conservative’ plaint: What good is my ‘freedom’, if I can’t use it to oppress other people?