Reaping the 'Pro-Life' Whirlwind

Because they have no regard for democracy and zero respect for women, Repubs didn’t think through the possible electoral consequences of their decades-long quest to rescind a longstanding constitutional right by overturning Roe. They gave even less thought to the healthcare ramifications — agricultural boards spend more time pondering how grazing land policy affects cattle than your average Repub lawmaker thought about the impact abortion bans have on women’s health.

So, when the Leo Court obliged and effectively made half the population second-class citizens, empowered state-level Repubs to insert themselves into millions of people’s private medical decisions, and forced healthcare providers to change standard care protocols to conform to religious dogma, Repubs were caught flat-footed by public reaction. And now they are belatedly alarmed because the Dobbs decision blowback has been measurable in most elections held since June 2022.

Public responses by individual Repubs are all over the map. House Repubs and Senator Potato Head from AL act as if governing with a mandate to ban abortion nationwide. Chickenshit candidates like Ron DeSantis sign bans in the dead of night and avoid the subject on the trail. But according to NBC News, Senate Repubs held a messaging workshop this week to try to rebrand their way out of this conundrum:

At a closed-door meeting of Senate Republicans this week, the head of a super PAC closely aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., presented poll results that suggested voters are reacting differently to commonly used terms like “pro-life” and “pro-choice” in the wake of last year’s Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, said several senators who were in the room.

The polling, which NBC News has not independently reviewed, was made available to senators Wednesday by former McConnell aide Steven Law and showed that “pro-life” no longer resonated with voters.

“What intrigued me the most about the results was that ‘pro-choice’ and ‘pro-life’ means something different now, that people see being pro-life as being against all abortions … at all levels,” Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said in an interview Thursday.

Well, maybe those polled have seen stories about women who seek emergency treatment for miscarriages being advised to quietly bleed out in their homes until the local archbishop and megachurch pastor deem their lives sufficiently endangered to warrant medical intervention. Or maybe they’ve read about Orwellian laws that encourage random busybodies to monetize their neighbors’ deeply private situations.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said the polling made it clear to him that more specificity is needed in talking about abortion.

“Many voters think [‘pro-life’] means you’re for no exceptions in favor of abortion ever, ever, and ‘pro-choice’ now can mean any number of things. So the conversation was mostly oriented around how voters think of those labels, that they’ve shifted. So if you’re going to talk about the issue, you need to be specific,” Hawley said Thursday.

“You can’t assume that everybody knows what it means,” he added. “They probably don’t.”

Yep, that will surely do the trick because if there’s one thing all American women are demanding with a single voice, it’s additional and more specific mansplaining from Josh Fucking Hawley! (Who represents a state that bans abortions with no exceptions for rape or incest, BTW.)

Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., summarized Wednesday’s meeting as being focused on “pro-baby policies.”

Asked whether senators were encouraged to use a term other than “pro-life,” Young said his “pro-baby” descriptor “was just a term of my creation to demonstrate my concern for babies.”

These fanatical dingleberries will never land on the actual word that describes their position on reproductive healthcare, which is “anti-woman.” But it seems like many voters have reached that conclusion all by themselves. I don’t think more branding workshops will keep Repubs from reaping the whirlwind they sowed for generations, but this is America, so who knows.

    1. 1.

      moonbat

      Facing the real possibility of putting a convicted felon at the top of their ballot and this big giant anti-choice, anti-women chicken coming home to roost the Repugs are finally catching on that they are headed to electoral Armageddon up and down the ballot.

      In other words, “pro-baby” ain’t gonna cut it, Jack.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      matt

      So it’s the ‘pro-life’ people who are now for the nuanced, compromise position on abortion. Funny, I thought that’s what Roe v Wade was, and those are the people who killed it.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Anonymous At Work

      I’ve always used “pro/anti-choice” since that’s the divide.  No one, except Darkseid is “anti-life”.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      bbleh

      These fanatical dingleberries will never land on the actual word that describes their position on reproductive healthcare, which is “anti-woman.”

      “Waal, I’m not anti-woman.  Why I love women.  [chuckle chuckle]  I’m just sayin’ they gotta know their place.”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      You know who doesn’t have exceptions to the right to abortion? Democrats!  Because people don’t have to justify why their exercising a fundamental right.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MisterDancer

      Even having done a wee bit of the research, it’s hard for me to wrap my mind around just how much WORK the Forced Abortion Movement put into making “Pro-Life” happen. Not just coining the phrase, but getting it spread like wildfire into the mass media, making it a norm. It was a lot of money and time and manipulation…and it worked a charm.

      It was like a testbed for everything from the slander of the term “liberal” in the early Reagan years, to the modern shredding of the term “woke”. Getting “Pro Life” bought into showed a lot of these assholes that they could manipulate the media to sell their lies with ease.

      You’re right that I don’t think “pro-baby” works as well. And anything coming top-down tends not to “sell” as well to these people. What does concern me is if the Forced Abortion rank/file do decide to rebrand, and how they’ll inject more toxicity and lies into our body politic to do so.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Betsy

      Betty, this writing is the perfect encapsulation of the sitch.  It ought to be an editorial piece  that is printed in every newspaper!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MattF

      I agree that the sudden haste of the misogyny party to ‘clarify’ their abortion policy is what’s really clarifying here. I feel pretty sure that no one is fooled— this is rather more than just a little misunderstanding.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      AM in NC

      @bbleh:   I remember so.very.clearly. the first time I heard dood say “I love women”.  As if we are one completely undifferentiated mass.

      Uh no dood, you love how a female body can make you feel sometimes, and thus you reduce 1/2 of humanity to servicing that feeling in you.

      Creeps. We are surrounded by creeps.

      Reply

