Sunday Morning Open Thread: Sunday Funnies

Sunday Morning Open Thread 10
 

Sometimes you *really* want to Read The Whole Thing, first…


It’s a good thing I like to learn new things, because social media will never stop introducing me to them.

——
Speaking of social media, a report from The GOP Trial Trail (of slime):


I’m saving this image for future use:
Sunday Morning Open Thread: Sunday Funnies

Ron DeSaster was also present, and his (on)crack political team released a revoltingly transphobic ad for the big event (seriously: multiple trigger warnings).

Also-ran (over):


(More at Filipkowski’s twitter feed.)

    30Comments

    6. 6.

      RSA

      According to slang.net,

      Gagged is an LGBTQ slang term that originated within the drag scene. Originally, drag queens and kings used gagged when complimenting amazing performances. (E.g. “OMG Vanessa, your performance was so fierce, I gagged!”)

      The term has since spread across social media and is now used by many different groups, including Kpop fans and other standoms.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Baud: Doesn’t mean I’m ever going to try to use those words in a sentence. I know I’m old.

      If you like Kamala and also like Mindy Kaling , and who doesn’t, I highly recommend searching for the video where they cook together. Cutest thing ever.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I’m impressed by the Iowa flip offs. I used to teach at ISU, and I wouldn’t have expected it. Was the game in Ames or Iowa City? That would make a difference

      ETA: The people in the red and yellow are ISU fans anyway. So go them!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Betty Cracker

      Ugh, the DeSantis ad is so grotesque! He’s right back on the anti-woke, pro-trans-harassment train, and I hope it blows up in his ugly face. I also hope all three of his kids eventually come out as queer, find the strength to tell their shitty parents to fuck off, and go on to lead happy, fulfilled lives in supportive communities that survive their father’s disastrous terms as Florida’s worst governor.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud: ​
       

      Biden daps.

      Harris causes gagging.

      AL is bringing youth culture to us old farts.

      I at least sorta knew about ‘dap’ after Barack and Michelle did what the RWNJs called a ‘terrorist fist bump’ in public. (I think that might’ve been at the 2008 Democratic convention, but not positive.)

      But ‘gagging’ being a good thing just seems so wrong.

      I mean, unless you’re into that as a kink, but that’s different.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      sab

      @Baud: That’s my reference point and the kids can’t change it

      ETA I was around in the eighties and nobody I knew was using “gagging” as a good thing.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Ruth@Yinka119
      Well that’s a new one on me. Have not heard anyone use it

      Cj@Jenaine77It’s NOT new.And just bc you haven’t heard of something doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist.The word has literally been around since the late 80s and EVERYONE was using it.

      First off, Cj, Ruth said it was a new one to her. 2nd of all, I’ve been around since the late 50s and knew that word early in my prepubescent life, but at 65 yo I have never heard it used in that way before. So, ftr, everyone was NOT using it in that way.
      I really despise people who try to come off as smarter than others, but instead only parade their own ignorance.​

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ken

      Any of the reports say how many Iowa college football games Trump, DeSantis, or Ramaswamy attended before this? I’m guessing 1, 0, and 0 respectively, and the 1 is just because Trump has campaigned in Iowa before.

      I’ll also guess 0, 0, 0 as their future attendance — same as their number of future visits to the Iowa state fair.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Frankensteinbeck

      I do not understand.  There are people who don’t know the word ‘gagging’ in its non-slang use?  It means to retch, dry heaves that aren’t quite vomiting.

      I didn’t know it has a positive slang use.  Neat.  Apparently not new, but more coming back around again?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Percysowner

       

      From an article in Raw Story

      Q. There’s a fair amount of polling and reporting suggesting that Americans are repulsed at the thought of a Biden-Trump rematch. Is that your sense as well?

      A. Yeah, right now they’re dissatisfied. Repulsed is a bit of a strong word.

      I mean, a lot of people think Biden is too old, but REPULSED? I’m repulsed by Trump, but his supporters would be repulsed by anyone BUT Trump so what is the point of this? Other than to hammer Biden from the “liberal” side.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      lowtechcyclist

      Good morning!

      In about an hour, I’m taking the kiddo to his first behind-the-wheel driving lesson. Glad someone else is teaching him, not me.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Baud:

      ”Gag me with a spoon” is an expression of disgust, the non-slang version of the word.

      @Percysowner:

      Americans are repulsed at the thought of a Biden-Trump rematch.

      I am absolutely repulsed at the thought of a Biden-Trump rematch.  Trump is filth I wanted to be rid of, and the stress of him even having a chance of winning may kill me.  It has zero to do with not wanting Biden to run.  Biden is great.

      As always, give them a fact and pundits will misunderstand it.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      p.a.

      “Dog” is now a positive, at least in sports terminology.  “She/he is a dog”= he/she is tough, gritty.

      I think it still remains negative in work environs.  “I got stuck with that dog Tuberville on the project.”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Another Scott

      @Frankensteinbeck: I still have to do a double-take when “sick” is used as a synonym for “amazing” – e.g. “Sick burn, dude!” (though “dude” is probably up there with “hep” these days).

      My man!  That was a pandemic performance!

      In my day, we used pig-latin when we wanted to talk and keep our discussion kinda private.  I assume this jargon is a variation on that.

      And it’s maybe a reason why RWNJs get upset by people speaking a language they cannot understand – it brings back memories of childhood when they thought others in the cool group were talking about them behind their back.

      [/get-off-my-lawn]

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

