State and county fairs across the country originated as places to exhibit and be judged on your best produce, livestock, pies, quilts, jams, etc. It’s so old-fashioned and charming, yet there’s a lot that is contemporary. Especially fun are the 4-H exhibits (kids grades 4 through high school) in all the above categories and more.

The Agriculture building is for produce, including rows and rows of fruits, vegetables, herbs, seed corn and other grains. and a great display on Weed Identification. This photo shows about a tenth of the apples that were on display.