Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

As long as McCarthy is Speaker, the House will never be in order.

I was promised a recession.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – stinger – State Fair!

On The Road – stinger – State Fair!

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

stinger

No, not the 1932 novel by Phil Stong, nor the several movies based on it, but the real thing. Now 169 years old, it runs for 11 days and attracts more than a million visitors.

On The Road - stinger - State Fair! 6
Des MoinesAugust 19, 2023

The north entrances to the fairgrounds look out across a small valley, so that you’re actually standing higher than some of the midway attractions. I don’t like crowds, don’t care about “rides” and never go in the midway area, yet a frisson tickles my tummy when I first come in and see, hear, and smell The Fair.

On The Road - stinger - State Fair! 7
August 19, 2023

State and county fairs across the country originated as places to exhibit and be judged on your best produce, livestock, pies, quilts, jams, etc. It’s so old-fashioned and charming, yet there’s a lot that is contemporary. Especially fun are the 4-H exhibits (kids grades 4 through high school) in all the above categories and more.

The Agriculture building is for produce, including rows and rows of fruits, vegetables, herbs, seed corn and other grains. and a great display on Weed Identification. This photo shows about a tenth of the apples that were on display.

On The Road - stinger - State Fair!
August 19, 2023

Onions and other produce. I spent too long in the Agriculture building, amazed at and admiring the amount of prize-winning food within! The pumpkins on the right were entered for quality; the pumpkins entered for size were displayed out of doors.

On The Road - stinger - State Fair! 1
August 19, 2023

At the other end of the same building were flowers. This photo shows two of the three counters holding small floral arrangements — roped off to keep the tall glass vases full of water from being elbowed to the cement floor by over-enthusiastic fairgoers.

A nearby section held larger floral arrangements, table settings with flowers, potted plant arrangements, etc.

The upper level is mostly informational and vendors — things like honey, wood crafts, and other agricultural products. I didn’t even go up there, as I knew I still had a long day ahead.

On The Road - stinger - State Fair! 2
August 19, 2023

This is this year’s Biggest Pumpkin winner, with a human beside it for size. The pumpkin weighed more than 1,200 pounds, outweighing the Champion Boar by more than 200 pounds, which surprised me. I didn’t get a good pic of the boar, which was lying down indoors, so you are spared that — but just so you know, it was a Red Wattle named Sasquatch and sold at auction for $150,000, proceeds to an ag scholarship fund.

If you’re not into growing or making things, you can still enter contests, such as beard growing, husband calling, backgammon, fiddling, pie eating, twins/triplets, arm wrestling, spelling bee, and the Bill Riley Talent Search, held annually since 1959.

On The Road - stinger - State Fair! 3
August 19, 2023

This is a fraction of the quilts entered this year, more than 600 altogether. Another large space had long tables with sewing machines and piles of fabric. Volunteer quilters worked throughout the eleven days at the State Fair Sew-In, making more than 200 quilts that were then donated to family services groups, adoption centers, homeless shelters, and other organizations serving children and families.

On The Road - stinger - State Fair! 4
August 19, 2023

Despite the acres of healthful produce on display, one of the biggest attractions at the fair is fried food.  Every year, the best “new” food entry is voted on (it doesn’t have to be fried, but I suspect it usually is). This year’s winner: Deep Fried Bacon, Brisket, and Mac-and-Cheese Grilled Cheese Sandwich.

Slices of bacon, beef brisket, and American cheese, with a layer of mac-and-cheese, stacked between two slices of bacon cheddar bread, then dipped in egg and deep fried. Served with raspberry chipotle dipping sauce. Heart attack on a plate. I stood in a long line to get it. It was tasty, and only $12, but would have served four, so I didn’t finish it.

On The Road - stinger - State Fair! 5
August 19, 2023

It would not be the Iowa State Fair without the Butter Cow. Larger than life-size, it’s been one of the Fair’s attractions since 1911. During that time, only 5 people have been the sculptors, including two women.

It is built on a wood and metal frame and takes 600 pounds of butter to complete — enough for 19,000 slices of toast or all 30,000 missing emails.

Since 1996, the butter cow has had “companion sculptures”, honoring a variety of American individuals and cultural markers.

These are, to me, the most iconic images of the fair, but I took a million photos, so if there’s interest, I can share more!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Central Planning
  • eclare
  • Jeffg166
  • mrmoshpotato
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • raven

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      eclare

      Thanks for the photos!  I would never have guessed, but there are several exhibits that would interest me, for example the quilts.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Makes me nostalgic for the New York State Fair, which was a major event every Labor Day week in my hometown.

      For a few days this suburban kid would be into cows, petting baby chicks, demolition derbies and tractor pulls. Not to mention the amusement park, fair food and ripoff penny arcade games.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      Great photos.

      What’s “husband calling?”

      It is built on a wood and metal frame and takes 600 pounds of butter to complete — enough for 19,000 slices of toast or all 30,000 missing emails.

      Well done.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.